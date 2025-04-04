Jeremy Fowler explains why Deion Sanders is a great fit at Colorado after the coach signed his $54 million contract extension. (0:53)

Open Extended Reactions

Deion Sanders aims to serve as more than a coach to his Colorado Buffaloes football players.

Sanders' Colorado team meetings routinely consist of him preaching life lessons and inviting celebrities to address the group, such as actor Denzel Washington. The latest example of Sanders' methods? A team member rehearsing a business pitch to the Buffaloes.

Colorado long-snapper Camden Dempsey launched a digital title insurance company, VerEstate Title on Thursday. During a team meeting, he shared that his company would be presenting a pitch with the potential to earn $200,000 in the next couple of weeks.

Sanders asked the long snapper if he had a presentation ready and if he wanted to practice in front of his teammates.

As Dempsey rehearsed, Sanders stopped him to offer helpful presentation tips.

"I like it, but ... keep them with you. Don't just stand in one spot -- work the room," Sanders told Dempsey. "Pick out three guys in the room, make eye contact with them and work the room."

Dempsey applied Sanders' advice to his presentation, causing the Colorado meeting room to fill with applause for the 6-foot-2 junior.

As Dempsey took his seat, Sanders gave him praise with words of affirmation.

"We just don't want you to be professional football players, we want you to be professionals," Sanders said. "And that is what this man is going to be -- a professional. That's why I believe in you, that's why you're the governor."

Sanders, who was named head coach in December 2022, earned a five-year, $54 million contract extension through 2029 on March 28.