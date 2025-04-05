Pat McAfee and A.J. Hawk react to Steve Sarkisian's new seven-year contract with the Texas Longhorns. (1:35)

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian just added a potential future football roster addition to his family.

On Friday, the head coach and his wife, Loreal Sarkisian, announced the arrival of their newborn baby on social media.

"He's arrived, and our hearts are so full of love and gratitude," Loreal wrote on Instagram.

Steve commented three blue hearts on the post.

This is Steve and Loreal's first child together. Steve is also the father of two daughters and one son, Brady Sarkisian. Brady, who walked on at Texas in 2023 as a linebacker, played his first snaps in the 2024 season in the Longhorns' win over the UTSA Roadrunners.

In January, Steve agreed to a contract extension that runs through 2031, which was later approved by the Texas board in February.