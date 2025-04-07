Open Extended Reactions

Former Missouri quarterback Drew Pyne is headed for his fourth Division I school; he told ESPN that he has committed to Bowling Green.

Pyne is 9-3 as a starter over his three previous stops. He started his career at Notre Dame (2020-22) then transferred to Arizona State (2023) before playing at Missouri last year. He returned to Notre Dame for a semester after ASU in order to graduate from the school.

Pyne took a visit over the weekend to Bowling Green and said he has been impressed with new coach Eddie George and the spread offense run by new offensive coordinator Travis Partridge.

"The opportunity to go play for Eddie George, a returning offensive line that's strong and experienced," Pyne said. "And a team that's very good, played in three straight bowl games and can compete for a championship."

The 24-year-old has two seasons of eligibility remaining. There should be a strong opportunity for him to earn the starting job at Bowling Green, as quarterback Justin Lamson left for Montana State soon after coach Scot Loeffler's departure for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Pyne said he's excited about Bowling Green's style of offense. George and Partridge had a productive spread style coaching at Tennessee State last year. Tennessee State starting quarterback Draylen Ellis finished in the top 15 in the FCS in both passing yards and passing touchdowns.

Pyne noted that Bowling Green played both Penn State and Texas A&M to one-score games last year on its way to a 7-6 season.

"The sell was the team is very gritty, works hard and wants to win games," he said.

Pyne can't jump into spring ball, as he already played in the spring at Missouri. He'll enroll on May 18.

Pyne went 8-2 as a starter at Notre Dame, arriving there as an ESPN 300 recruit. He went to ASU for a year, where he emerged as the favorite to start in camp, but his season got derailed by injuries. He started just one game there, a loss to USC.

Pyne won his lone start at Missouri, throwing the game-tying touchdown pass to Theo Wease Jr. in the final two minutes. Pyne went 14-for-27 for 143 yards and three touchdowns in that game.

When asked what he has learned over his journey, Pyne said: "To persevere and never give up. I've never been scared of competition. I've always wanted to play ball and lead guys. What I've learned is that I love being able to get a group of guys and lead them."