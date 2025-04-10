Open Extended Reactions

Who will be the best receiver in college football in 2025? It seems that's not a very hard question.

We asked a group of our reporters that question and the answer was unanimous: Ohio State phenom Jeremiah Smith. In fact of the five polls we conducted concerning the top players and coaches for the coming season, this is the only one that came back with an undisputed winner.

Our panel was asked to vote for their top 10 pass catchers for the 2025 season (tight ends included), and we distributed points based on their selections (10 points for a first-place vote, 9 points for second place and so on).

Besides Smith, only one other player appeared on all 10 ballots: Alabama's Ryan Williams, another freshman who made an instant impact. But after that, the voting was wide open. The list includes players who bounced back from injuries, transfers from last season who hit it big with their new teams and some looking for similar breakthroughs after visiting the portal this offseason.

Here's a look at our picks for the top 10 receivers in college football:

1. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

Points: 100 (10 of 10 first-place votes)

2024 stats: 76 receptions, 1,315 yards, 17.3-yard average, 16 TDs (1 rushing)

Rarely do incoming freshmen generate as much hype as Smith did, and then actually exceed it. He didn't win the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top wide receiver, but good luck finding a coach who would prefer anyone over the Buckeyes star. He had three or more receptions in all but one game and reached the end zone in 12 of Ohio State's 16 contests.

After earning Big Ten freshman and receiver of the year honors, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound Smith will enter his second season as a bona fide Heisman Trophy contender, and could be by far the best player at his position for two more years before he's eligible for the NFL draft. It's a rare spot for such a young player to occupy, but Smith is a rare talent. -- Adam Rittenberg

2. Ryan Williams, Alabama

Points: 82

2024 stats: 48 receptions, 865 yards, 18-yard average, 10 TDs (2 rushing)

Williams didn't finish his freshman season the way he started it, but still proved to be one of the most explosive players in the nation. He had five touchdown catches in his first four games, including the game winner against Georgia, and finished the season with 10 touchdowns (8 receiving, 2 rushing).

Williams averaged 18 yards per catch and tied for fourth nationally with five receptions of 50-plus yards. Look for even more big plays in 2025, especially with Ryan Grubb coming in as Alabama's new offensive coordinator. -- Chris Low

3. Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

Points: 68

2024 stats: 75 receptions, 1,101 yards, 14.7-yard average, 10 TDs

The former Colorado transfer returned from the knee injury that sidelined him for nearly all of the 2023 season and instantly became a key figure for the Sun Devils, emerging as the lead downfield target in an offense powered by 1,711-yard rusher Cam Skattebo. Tyson's production earned him Big 12 offensive newcomer of the year honors. An upper-body injury kept him sidelined for the Sun Devils' postseason run.

Tyson's dependability was huge for ASU. He eclipsed 100 yards receiving five times, logged 12 third-down receptions (17th nationally) and had more red zone targets (16) than all but 22 wide receivers across the country. With Arizona State expected to shift its offensive balance without Skattebo in the backfield, Tyson should see even more of the ball as the go-to weapon for Heisman Trophy contender Sam Leavitt in 2025. -- Eli Lederman

4. Elijah Sarratt, Indiana

Points: 46

2024 stats: 53 receptions, 957 yards, 18.1-yard average, 8 TDs

Sarratt is a success story for the portal era. Overlooked out of high school, the 6-foot-2, 209-pounder became an immediate star for Saint Francis (Pa.) in FCS, catching 42 passes for 700 yards and 13 touchdowns. He parlayed that into success at James Madison in 2023 (82 catches, 1,191 yards, 8 TDs), then followed Curt Cignetti to Indiana, where he became the leading receiver on a playoff team.

He enjoyed four 100-yard performances last season, and among players with at least 80 targets he ranked eighth in yards per reception (18.1) and 10th in success rate (59.1%). He's efficient and explosive, and if Indiana again plays at a high level, he'll be one of the primary reasons. -- Bill Connelly

5. Eric Singleton Jr., Auburn

Points: 40

2024 stats (with Georgia Tech): 56 receptions, 754 yards, 13.5-yard average, 3 TDs; 21 carries, 131 yards, 1 TD

Singleton, the No. 4 overall player in ESPN's transfer rankings in December, was extremely coveted upon entering the portal. The former freshman All-American finished second in ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year voting in 2023 and has put up 1,849 all-purpose yards and 10 total scores over his first two college seasons.

Singleton also ran track at Georgia Tech, with a personal best of 10.32 seconds in the 100-meter dash. The speedster is hoping to play up to his early-round NFL draft pick potential in an Auburn offense that seriously reloaded with portal pickups this offseason. -- Max Olson

6. Antonio Williams, Clemson

Antonio Williams helped revive Clemson's passing attack with a bounce-back season in 2024. Bob Donnan/Imagn Images

Points: 30

2024 stats: 75 receptions, 904 yards, 12.1-yard average, 12 TDs (1 rushing)

There were growing concerns about what had happened to Clemson's wide receiver room entering the 2024 season, but Williams helped put those to rest. A freshman All-America selection in 2022, he had injuries wipe out most of his 2023 season, but he returned last fall to record career highs in receptions (75), receiving yards (904), receiving touchdowns (11) and offensive snaps (727).

Williams was the first Clemson player to reach 75 or more receptions since Amari Rodgers in 2020, and the first with 10 or more touchdown receptions since Tee Higgins in 2019 (13). He also was a factor on punt returns, averaging 9.7 yards per runback. -- Rittenberg

7. Evan Stewart, Oregon

Points: 29

2024 stats: 48 receptions, 613 yards, 12.8-yard average, 5 TDs

Few returning wideouts bring more talent to the table than Stewart. The former five-star recruit went through ups and downs in two seasons at Texas A&M but really impressed Oregon's coaching staff last season and is coming back for his senior year to prove he can become an elite playmaker.

Stewart has turned 139 career catches into 1,776 yards and 11 touchdowns with six 100-yard performances, including a career-best 149 yards in the Ducks' regular-season win over Ohio State. Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden moving on to the NFL creates plenty of opportunity for Stewart to see a ton of targets this fall. -- Olson

8. Bryant Wesco Jr., Clemson

Points: 21

2024 stats: 41 receptions, 708 yards, 17.3-yard average, 5 TDs

A midseason ankle injury tamped down his full-season numbers, but Wesco lived up to his blue-chip status both early and late in his freshman season. In September, he caught passes of 51 and 76 yards against Appalachian State and 70 and 34 against Stanford; after his return from injury, he starred in Clemson's ACC championship game victory, catching eight passes for 143 yards and two scores.

On a team hungry for big plays, nine of his 41 receptions gained at least 34 yards, and as he bulks up a bit (he was listed at 6-foot-2, 180 pounds last season) and improves his short-route game, he'll only become more dangerous on the long balls. Clemson enters 2025 with top-10 billing, and both Wesco's production and his potential for even greater heights are a major reason for that. -- Connelly

9. Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Points: 19

2024 stats: 52 receptions, 733 yards, 14.1-yard average, 4 TDs

One of the nation's top receiver prospects when he signed out of high school, Tate was the No. 3 option last season for the Buckeyes and still caught 52 passes for 733 yards and four touchdowns. The 6-2, 191-pound junior will pair with Jeremiah Smith to give Ohio State one of the top pass-catching combos in the country.

Tate averaged 14.1 yards per catch last season and had five catches of 30 yards or longer. There was some chatter after the season that Tate might transfer, but he said he never thought about leaving Ohio State. He's a tough, physical matchup for opposing cornerbacks and has the speed to make big plays down the field. -- Low

10. Kevin Concepcion, Texas A&M

Points: 19

2024 stats (with NC State): 53 receptions, 460 yards, 8.7-yard average, 6 TDs; 19 carries, 36 yards, 2 TDs

The 5-foot-11 pass catcher broke NC State's freshman reception record (71 catches) and became a freshman All-American with 1,159 all-purpose yards and 10 touchdowns in 2023. The Wolfpack regressed last fall, and so did Concepcion's production, but he should be a frequent target within an Aggies passing attack that finished 88th nationally and 12th in the SEC in completions of 20-plus yards a year ago.

Concepcion's 16 touchdowns over the past two seasons are tied for 14th most nationally over that span. Stepping into a remade Texas A&M wide receiver unit alongside transfers Mario Craver and Jonah Wilson, Concepcion could be the key in turning around an offense that finished 87th in passing yards per game in 2024. -- Lederman

Also receiving votes: Nic Anderson, LSU, 18 points; Cam Coleman, Auburn, 17; Eric Rivers, Georgia Tech, 14; Zachariah Branch, Georgia, 7; Makai Lemon, USC, 6; Barion Brown, LSU 5; Eugene Wilson III, Florida 5; Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon (TE), 5; Devonte Ross, Penn State, 4; Aaron Anderson, LSU, 3; Malachi Fields, Notre Dame, 3; Deion Burks, Oklahoma, 2; Oscar Delp, Georgia (TE), 2; Ryan Wingo, Texas, 2; Dakorien Moore, Oregon, 1; Max Klare, Ohio State (TE), 1; Nick Marsh, Michigan State, 1