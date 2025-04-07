Open Extended Reactions

BYU landed the program's highest-ranked pledge since at least 2006 on Monday when four-star tight end Brock Harris, ESPN's No. 33 overall recruit and the No. 1 player in the state of Utah, announced his commitment to coach Kalani Sitake and the Cougars.

Harris, a 6-foot-7, 240-pound prospect from Saint George, Utah, is ESPN's fourth-ranked tight end in the 2026 class. He chose BYU over Michigan, Georgia, Miami, Oregon and Utah following multiple trips to all six schools over the past year prior to Harris' announcement at Pine View (Utah) High School on Monday afternoon. He lands with the Cougars as the lone ESPN 300 pledge among five prospects currently committed to the program's 2026 class.

The son of a former BYU baseball player, Harris attracted heavy Power 4 interest and took an extensive number of visits throughout his process -- most recently to Michigan in late March -- before opting to remain in his home state with BYU.

Harris previously told ESPN that his connection with the program's coaching staff began after he first attended a BYU prospect camp in the eighth grade. Those ties were ultimately strong enough for the Cougars to fend off national powers like Georgia, Oregon and Michigan for the coveted tight end recruit who grew up roughly 260 miles southwest of campus.

A standout route runner for his size, Harris projects to be a versatile hybrid tight end at the college level, equipped with sharp blocking ability but also elite pass-catching traits that could allow him to become a dangerous downfield target. Harris, who has hauled in 118 passes for 1,678 yards and 21 touchdowns across three varsity seasons, will join a thin and unseasoned BYU tight ends room in 2026 with Cougars tight ends Carsen Ryan and Ethan Erickson both out of eligibility following the 2025 season.

Harris will become BYU's highest-ranked high school addition in the ESPN recruiting era (since 2006) and only the program's seventh top 300 pledge in that span if he signs with the Cougars later this year. He joins three-star tight Ty Goettsche, cornerback Justice Brathwaite and a pair of in-state prospects in quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne and outside linebacker Penisimani Takitaki among the early commits to BYU's upcoming recruiting class.

Harris is now the second pledge among the eight tight ends ranked inside ESPN's top 150 prospect in 2026, joining five-star Oregon pledge Kendre' Harrison (No. 11 in the ESPN 300), who committed to the Ducks this past November.

After missing out on Harris, Georgia remains heavily involved in the recruitments of five-star tight end Kaiden Prothro (No. 19) and Mark Bowman (No. 24). Oregon is another program in the mix for Bowman, who reclassified from the 2027 cycle earlier this year, and could still rejoin the race for Ian Premer (No. 60). Former Texas A&M pledge Xavier Tiller (No. 83) is set for official visits later this spring with Alabama, Auburn, Florida State and USC. Four-star tight end Mack Sutter (No. 138) has narrowed his recruitment to Alabama, Illinois, Ohio State, Ole Miss and Penn State and will take officials with each program from April 11 to June 20.