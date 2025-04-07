With spring practices in full swing around the country, the North Carolina Tar Heels welcomed a visitor with some serious star power over the weekend -- Lil Wayne.

The famed rapper visited the Tar Heels' football facilities Saturday in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, where he met head coach Bill Belichick, among others.

Lil Wayne received a custom North Carolina football jersey, with his nickname "Tunechi" and the No. 17, a nod to his roots in New Orleans' 17th Ward.

Lil Wayne is a known Green Bay Packers superfan, but he has also expressed support for Belichick in his new position.

When the longtime New England Patriots coach was officially hired by the Tar Heels in December, the artist congratulated Belichick on social media -- writing "Man much respect 2da GOAT coach."

"Tha Carter VI," Lil Wayne's latest studio album, is slated for release in June.