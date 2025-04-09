Open Extended Reactions

AUBURN, Ala. -- About three months after his second straight losing season at Auburn, Hugh Freeze found out in February that he had prostate cancer.

"At the time, the only thing you hear is that 'C' word,'" Freeze told ESPN on Tuesday.

Admittedly rattled, and more scared for his family than anything else, Freeze has since settled on a course of treatment, and after getting some encouraging news recently from doctors that his rare form of cancer was low aggressive, he has decided to wait until January and let doctors reexamine his situation instead of having surgery.

"I'm only 55. We're a family of faith, and I just didn't feel like it was time to rush into surgery," Freeze said. "I'm at peace with it."

The same goes for his football team as Freeze enters his third season on the Plains. He's by no means content with the results the past two seasons -- and neither is he naïve about the lack of patience within the realm of SEC football -- but Freeze was outspoken when he arrived that it would take three full recruiting classes to get Auburn back into championship contention. His first two have both been top-10 classes nationally.

"I think it's as settled as we've been as a program, the continuity of our staff, the pieces of our staff that we've added and what we've been able to do in building our roster in high school recruiting and in the portal," Freeze said. "Now, we've got to go compete and win some more games, but I don't feel any sense of panic.

"We're on our way to getting where we want to be and where we should be."

Auburn last had a winning season in 2020, when it was 6-5, and has won more than eight games only twice (2017 and 2019) since playing for the national championship in 2013. The Tigers finished 5-7 last season.

Freeze said the support and commitment from Auburn chancellor Christopher Roberts and athletic director John Cohen couldn't be stronger, and in the world of name, image and likeness, Auburn is going all-in on locking in key players financially. The payroll for the 2025 roster will exceed $20 million.

One of the key acquisitions was quarterback Jackson Arnold, who transferred from Oklahoma. Arnold was ESPN's No. 2-ranked dual-threat quarterback prospect in the 2023 signing class, but he was benched last season after some early-season struggles.

"One hundred percent, I needed a reset," Arnold said. "It was just time to move on. I needed to go to a place where I was going to put myself in a better position. I'm never going to say anything bad about OU or any of the people there, but it just wasn't a fit. And as the season went on, maybe it was them losing confidence in me or whatever, but I never doubted that I could play at this level and win at this level."

Arnold said it was especially important to him to play for an offensive-minded head coach and one with a history of coaching and developing quarterbacks. Freeze said he plans to call the majority of the plays this season (although new offensive coordinator Derrick Nix might call some), and Freeze said he will spend more time with the quarterbacks on the practice field this fall.

"[Quarterbacks coach] Kent Austin is great," Freeze said. "From fundamentals and coverage recognition and all that, he's better than I am, but I think it's vital that they're hearing my thoughts, and I just think this fall it would be even more vital that Jackson is hearing my thoughts."

As spring practice winds down this week for Auburn, Arnold said his rapport with the receivers grows stronger every practice. And for Freeze, he said he has seen a "monumental difference" in the receivers, particularly with the addition of transfers Eric Singleton Jr. from Georgia Tech and Horatio Fields from Wake Forest.

"We've got more depth, and there's a maturity factor, too," Freeze said. "I know quarterbacks take the brunt of the deal, but there were times that [last year's starter] Payton [Thorne] was ready to pull the trigger on something that should have been there and we didn't run the right depth of a route or the right route."

Cam Coleman, who averaged 16.2 yards per catch and had eight touchdown receptions a year ago as one of the more heralded true freshman receivers in the country, said his emphasis has been more consistency. He said the entire receiving corps has taken on a leadership role to push each other and hold each other accountable, which wasn't necessarily the case a year ago.

"Every receiver brings something different to the table, and our identity is we're going to catch anything and everything, by any means as possible," Coleman said. "That's no matter if we make the quarterback look good or the quarterback makes us look good. We're going catch the ball and make things happen."

Singleton's speed should complement Coleman's ability to win one-on-one battles down the field, and Malcolm Simmons is equally explosive. He returns for his sophomore season after catching 40 passes last season. The 6-3 Coleman said he's up to 205 pounds.

"Good luck. That's all I can tell anybody trying to cover him," Singleton said of Coleman.

Arnold said his role is to come in and "play point guard" and that Freeze also likes his ability to extend plays. The Tigers struggled mightily to score last season. They finished 14th in the SEC in scoring offense (19.1 points per game) and were 13th in third-down conversions, while scoring just six rushing touchdowns in eight SEC games. But they did move the ball on offense and finished second in the league in yards per play (6.67 yards). Three of their seven losses last season were by a touchdown or less.

What plagued the Tigers were crippling turnovers, coming up empty on key third downs and not being able to finish drives -- or even make field goals. They were 8-of-17 on field goal attempts in SEC play, but the good news is that regular kicker Alex McPherson is back after missing almost the entire past season a with gastrointestinal issues.

"We're all in this together, and I know for a fact these coaches believe in me and they know I can do it, and in turn, I've been able to play a lot more," Arnold said. "Mistakes are going to happen. No one's going to be perfect, but my confidence is really high right now. I'm playing free and just being myself."

Even with the cancer diagnosis, Freeze has also felt a sense of freedom. His players have seen it up close and personal.

"He's out here every day, and it gives the whole team the sense that he cares, and that whatever he's going through, he's going to push through," junior defensive end Keldric Faulk said. "It gives us the confidence to just ride behind him.

"The only difference I see is that he's brought way more energy, and it's contagious to the whole team."

Freeze would tend to agree that his cancer diagnosis has helped him to narrow his focus, although life as an SEC head football coach tends to have that effect naturally.

"I don't know. I think as much as anything it's just been a reminder that every day is a gift, and man, I'm going to give my best to these kids, my family and our fans," Freeze said. "That's what I should be concerned about."