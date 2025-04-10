Kirk Herbstreit heaps praise on Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame despite their loss to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. (2:29)

Four-star edge rusher Rodney Dunham, ESPN's No. 6 defensive end in the 2026 cycle, announced his commitment to Notre Dame on Thursday, landing with the Fighting Irish as the top-ranked prospect in coach Marcus Freeman's incoming recruiting class.

A 6-foot-4, 220-pound recruit from Charlotte, North Carolina, Dunham is the No. 57 overall prospect in the 2026 ESPN 300. He picked Notre Dame over South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and Duke following visits to all five schools in 2025. Dunham joins offensive tackle Tyler Merrill (No. 67 overall) and outside linebacker Thomas Davis Jr. (No. 146) as the Fighting Irish's third top-150 commit and the program's sixth ESPN pledge in the cycle.

Alongside two local programs (Duke and South Carolina) and a pair of nearby SEC powers (Georgia and Tennessee), Notre Dame stood as a regional outlier among Dunham's finalists before surging in the late stages of his recruitment this spring.

Dunham told ESPN that his late March visit to see the Fighting Irish marked his first time on an airplane. That trip reinforced the school's football tradition and academic prestige and strengthened Dunham's connection with Notre Dame defensive line coach Al Washington. It also offered Dunham a valuable window into Freeman, the program's fourth-year coach, through a chance encounter Dunham said ultimately helped seal his decision to commit.

"I was talking to one of the members of the staff there -- someone who was serving food -- and he was telling me how great of a leader [Freeman] is and how he presents himself in front of the players. That's the type of guy you want to lead you growing up as a young adult and entering manhood. It's not just all about football."

Dunham projects as a high-upside, developmental prospect at the next level with speed off the line of scrimmage and standout pass-rush technique. He recorded 94 tackles (26 for loss) and 12 sacks across his sophomore and junior season at Myers Park High School in Charlotte.

An imposing pitcher with a fastball clearing 90 miles per hour, Dunham no longer plans to play baseball in college after initially considering a two-sport track earlier in his recruitment.

The defending national runner-up Fighting Irish closed the country's 15th-ranked class in the 2025 cycle. If Dunham lands on campus in 2026, he'll arrive to Notre Dame as the program's highest-rated defensive signee since outside linebacker Jaylen Sneed, ESPN's No. 48 overall recruit in the 2022 cycle.

Dunham's pledge arrived less than a week after the Fighting Irish secured the commitment of four-star defensive end Ebenezer Ewetabe (No. 229 overall). With Davis -- son of three-time NFL Pro Bowl linebacker Thomas Davis Sr. -- also in the fold, Notre Dame has the early makings of a standout front-seven class in the 2026 cycle. Three-star cornerback Chaston Smith rounds out the program's collection of four defenders committed so far in the class.

Dunham joins five-star Maryland pledge Zion Elee (No. 2 overall) and Texas A&M commit Jordan Carter (No. 59) among the earliest elite defensive ends to come off the board in 2026.

Five-star edge rusher JaReylan McCoy, a former LSU pledge, is set for a return to Florida this weekend, while fifth-ranked defensive end Nolan Wilson also remains on the Gators' radar. Ohio State and Texas are two of the latest programs to host five-star reclass Richard Wesley, who will also take trips to Texas A&M and Tennessee over the next week. Five-star defensive end Jake Kreul visited Oklahoma on Thursday.

All told, seven of ESPN's top 10 defensive ends in the 2026 class remain uncommitted this spring.