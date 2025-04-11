Open Extended Reactions

Kent State has fired football coach Kenni Burns, the school said in a statement Friday.

Offensive coordinator Mark Carney will serve as interim coach, and the school will conduct a search for a new coach "at the conclusion of the 2025 season," according to the statement.

Burns issued a statement on social media:

My family and I are saddened by the news today. We are thankful for the relationships and connections we have made with the players, coaches, and staff over the past few years. The team bond we have is not transactional but that of a family. Kent G.R.I.T. will bind us forever,... pic.twitter.com/EPH7SwPHy1 — Kenni Burns (@CoachKenniBurns) April 11, 2025

Burns was placed on administrative leave with pay last month, but the school did not provide details about why Burns was put on leave. Burns has a 1-23 record in two seasons with the Golden Flashes. They were 0-12 last season, the fifth time in school history they went winless.

"At this time, our focus will be to support our student-athletes and provide them with the best opportunity to have a positive and competitive experience," Kent State said in the statement Friday.

Kent State referred ESPN to previous "news articles" about Burns when asked for more information.

"Coach Kenni Burns has recently learned of the meritless termination of his position as head coach at Kent State University. Needless to say, Coach Burns has met all the challenges that a head coach must face including but not limited to reducing off-the-field problems with his players and securing the highest GPA in school history for his football team," Burn's lawyer Lee Hutton told ESPN.

"Coach Burns has authorized me as lead counsel of his litigation team to pursue all remedies available to him under the law and to recapture his reputation."

Hutton said his client plans to file a lawsuit against the university.

A source close to Burns said that Kent State recently made Coach Burns a buyout offer that was rejected.