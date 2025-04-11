Open Extended Reactions

Pro Football Hall of Famer and Syracuse alum Dwight Freeney has joined the Orange staff in player development, the school announced Friday.

Freeney played defensive end at Syracuse from 1998 to 2001, totaling 34 sacks before becoming a first-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2002. He spent 16 seasons in the NFL, becoming one of the greatest pass rushers of all time.

In 2024, Freeney was inducted into the Hall of Fame. He had his No. 54 jersey retired at Syracuse later that same year.

"The time is now," Freeney said in a statement. "I think that Syracuse has a lot of good things going. A great foundation and I think they need a push to be able to maintain and exceed that -- that is what I hope I'm able to do. My schedule is now a lot freer than it has been in years past, so I'll be able to help however is needed and in whatever way I can."

Syracuse went 10-3 last year in the first season under coach Fran Brown.