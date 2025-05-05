Open Extended Reactions

More than 3,200 FBS scholarship players entered the NCAA transfer portal this offseason in search of better opportunities during two transfer portal windows.

The second of those windows closed on April 25, though deadline additions may continue to show up in the portal for the next few days.

Who are the most coveted players available this spring? Here are ESPN's rankings of the top talent in the spring transfer portal. The following players have entered the portal or have announced intentions to transfer.

Rankings are based on production, experience, potential, demand and feedback from coaches and GMs throughout the sport.

1. Nico Iamaleava, QB

Transferring from: Tennessee | Transferring to: UCLA

Seasons remaining: 3

HT: 6-6 | WT: 220 | Class: Redshirt freshman

Background: Well, this is a stunner. While there were rumors of discontent in late December at the winter portal deadline, it's still shocking that Iamaleava is leaving a College Football Playoff team and hitting the open market in search of a better deal than the one he had with the Vols.

Tennessee has invested a ton of money in Iamaleava and even successfully fought off an attempted NCAA investigation into the seven-figure agreement he struck with the Vols as a four-star high school recruit. He had an awful lot of hype to live up to as a redshirt freshman starter in 2024 and put together a solid year, throwing for 2,616 yards, completing 64% of his passes with 22 total touchdowns and nine turnovers while leading the Vols to 10 wins.

Iamaleava closed out the season with a rough CFP performance, completing 14 of 31 passes for 104 yards in a 42-17 first-round loss to eventual national champ Ohio State, and still has plenty of room to grow. -- Olson

Scout's take: There is no debating that Iamaleava is one of the most physically talented quarterbacks in college football. He was highly coveted out of high school due to his stature, arm strength and athletic ability. During his one season as a starter, he showed flashes of brilliance but also mediocrity. He threw for 19 touchdowns, but seven came against Chattanooga and UTEP, and four of his nine touchdowns in SEC play came against Vanderbilt. Consistency is where he has to improve overall. He has the arm strength and overall talent to be a terrific vertical deep ball passer but has been wildly inconsistent in terms of accuracy in that regard. There are still tools here, but he will likely be playing on a team that is less talented than the one he just left. Meaning: He's going to have to be better than he ever has been. -- Tom Luginbill

What he brings to UCLA: This ordeal may have played out perfectly for the Bruins. They're getting a potential top-10 quarterback at a reduced price who'll generate a lot of attention for this program entering coach DeShaun Foster's second year. Iamaleava's arrival will cost them App State transfer QB Joey Aguilar, who's reentering the portal after going through spring practice with the Bruins. The challenge going forward for Iamaleava is learning OC Tino Sunseri's system and winning over his new teammates this summer, but he'll certainly be motivated after his split with Tennessee. -- Olson

2. David Bailey, OLB

Transferring from: Stanford | Transferring to: Texas Tech

Seasons remaining: 1

HT: 6-3 | WT: 250 | Class: Junior

Background: Bailey entered the portal soon after Stanford fired coach Troy Taylor in late March and instantly became one of the top players available ahead of the spring portal window. The former No. 122 overall recruit enjoyed a breakout debut season in 2022, earning Freshman All-America honors, and led the Cardinal in tackles for loss in each of his three seasons with the program. Bailey has produced 111 career tackles, 81 pressures, 22.5 TFLs and 14.5 sacks and has an opportunity to become an early-round NFL draft pick if he can put together a strong senior season. -- Olson

Scout's take: Bailey is a disruptive presence as an edge defender and one of the more explosive outside linebackers in college football. He's not the biggest or longest, but he's super strong, compact and plays with excellent leverage. Bailey uses great speed-to-power, which can shock and shed bigger tackles on his pursuit to the QB. He can also bend and rip the corner with clean, fluid movements. Bailey flashes excellent closing speed to chase down perimeter runs and has quick upfield burst to disrupt plays before they develop. Bailey can hold up in coverage, but it is not his strongest trait. His best asset might be an intense motor: Bailey plays the game on high octane. -- Billy Tucker

What he brings to Texas Tech: The Red Raiders were among the biggest spenders of the December portal period and have spared no expense in upgrading at edge rusher with Bailey and Georgia Tech transfer Romello Height. They viewed Bailey as one of the best returning defensive players in the country, beat Texas and UCLA for his pledge and have already brought him in for spring practice. Texas Tech has assembled one of the most talented defensive lines in the country with NFL-caliber talent and strong depth. All these moves have made them the clear Big 12 frontrunner for 2025. -- Olson

3. Jaydn Ott, RB

Transferring from: Cal | Transferring to: Oklahoma

Seasons remaining: 1

HT: 6-0 | WT: 205 | Class: Junior

Background: Cal fought hard to keep Ott in the fold for 2025, but one of the top returning backs in college football is hitting the open market. Ott got off to a spectacular start to his career with the Bears, earning Freshman All-America honors as a true freshman starter in 2022 after putting up 1,218 all-purpose yards and 11 touchdowns in his debut season. He was even better as a sophomore, leading the Pac-12 with 1,315 rushing yards and 12 TDs on his way to first-team all-conference honors. Last year, though, an ankle injury suffered in the season opener made it tough for Ott to play up to his potential. He still managed to play in 10 games but finished the year with 385 rushing yards on 3.3 yards per carry and five total scores. After receiving significant SEC interest this offseason, Ott is ready to get back to playing at a high level but is now looking to do so elsewhere for his senior season. -- Olson

Scout's take: Ott could be at the top of NFL draft boards if there wasn't a drop-off in production last season. While he lacked a formidable offensive line and played on an injured ankle, he still lacked the explosive runs we saw as an underclassman. He'll still be highly coveted in the spring portal market as an instant-impact weapon with his dynamic traits. Ott possesses exceptional feet and lateral agility. He's a verified 4.5 laser in the 40-yard dash with impressive explosive metrics, but his best asset is his vision and ability to pick and slide gap to gap with quick-twitch elusiveness. Ott doesn't give defenders a clean shot in the hole and can stretch and bounce to the perimeter just as effectively. He breaks tackles with balance more than power and is a productive pass-catching weapon out of the backfield, which raises his value and ability to fit into most schemes. Given the wear on the tires, he might not be able to carry the whole load in the backfield. -- Tucker

What he brings to Oklahoma: The Sooners got solid production from Jovantae Barnes and some encouraging play from Xavier Robinson last season, but they couldn't pass up the opportunity to add a true No. 1 back. He'll team up with quarterback John Mateer in Norman in what should be one of the SEC's most improved offenses this fall. -- Olson

4. Beau Atkinson, DE

Transferring from: North Carolina | Transferring to: Ohio State

Seasons remaining: 2

HT: 6-6 | WT: 265 | Class: Redshirt sophomore

Background: Atkinson showed intriguing potential during his redshirt freshman season with the Tar Heels and took a big step forward in 2024 with a team-high 25 pressures, 12 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. That's impressive production for an edge rusher who played an average of only 28 snaps per game. The former three-star recruit is viewed as a rising prospect with legitimate NFL draft pick potential, and he still has two more seasons to keep improving. -- Olson

Scout's take: This is a big loss for North Carolina, as Atkinson solidified himself as a future difference-maker on this team in 2024 and drew a lot of attention as a pass rusher, which makes him ultra-attractive in the transfer portal. He has length, good hand usage and plays with a high motor. He's extremely disruptive in one-on-one matchups. He's a locker room guy who will bring leadership traits and maturity along with a high level of production to his next destination. -- Luginbill

What he brings to Ohio State: The defending national champs lost Jack Sawyer, JT Tuimoloau, Tyleik Williams and Ty Hamilton to the NFL and went into the spring portal period seeking quality D-line help to complement their returning talent. Atkinson emerged as a top priority as soon as he became available. After a spring under Bill Belichick, he'll play for Belichick's former protege Matt Patricia in Columbus and should be an impact addition at defensive end. -- Olson

5. Joe Cotton, OT

Transferring from: South Dakota | Transferring to: Cincinnati

Seasons remaining: 2

HT: 6-7 | WT: 315 | Class: Redshirt sophomore

Background: Cotton, a two-year starter at left tackle for the Coyotes and a second-team All-Missouri Valley Conference performer, will have no shortage of Power 4 opportunities in the spring portal. He's a top-10 returning tackle at the FCS level this season according to PFF grading and surrendered just one sack last season on a team that reached the FCS semifinals. Cotton is making the move up after his position coach left for Vanderbilt in February. -- Olson

Scout's take: Cotton flew under the radar out of high school as a tall and physically underdeveloped offensive tackle. Fast-forward three years and he's a quintessential left tackle with great length and agility on the edge. He has an excellent first step and strong hand placement to control defenders. As a run blocker he's active in the second level and very athletic in the way he moves. It's a big transition from the FCS to the Power 4, but Cotton is gifted with size and athletic ability that should plug and play at the highest level of competition. -- Tucker

What he brings to Cincinnati: This is a massive get for the Bearcats. They've consistently done an impressive job of finding under-the-radar talent and quality starters in the portal, but this is a big splash and one they've been chasing since December while searching for a plug-and-play starter at left tackle. They got Cotton to shut down his process after his first official visit with Wisconsin, Michigan, Texas A&M and several more Power 4 programs fighting to get him on campus. -- Olson

6. Gio Lopez, QB

Transferring from: South Alabama | Transferring to: North Carolina

Seasons remaining: 3

HT: 6-0 | WT: 220 | Class: Redshirt freshman

Background: Lopez emerged as one of the most exciting young quarterbacks at the Group of 5 level in 2024, taking over as the Jaguars' starter and putting together a breakout year with 2,559 passing yards, 463 rushing yards, 25 total touchdowns and seven turnovers for a 7-6 squad. The talented lefty was a top-25 FBS quarterback in total offense and ranked third in the Sun Belt in QBR (72.7) and yards per attempt (8.2). Lopez was rumored to be considering a transfer in December after receiving serious Power 4 interest, but he ended up waiting until after spring practice to make his move. -- Olson

Scout's take: Lopez is a crafty, riverboat gambler in the mold of a Dillon Gabriel. Lopez is not your prototypical drop-back passer, but when he's on and in rhythm, he can distribute the ball and move the chains. He's like a point guard playing quarterback. He's also a fairly dynamic athlete that can create on his own and make plays when the initial call breaks down. He can also be used as a designated runner, which puts a lot of pressure on opposing defenses. There are times he can be streaky and must continue to display consistent accuracy and production, but he's got some moxie. -- Luginbill

What he brings to North Carolina: Lopez to North Carolina was pretty much a done deal as soon as he hit the portal. The Tar Heels were clearly going to be in the market for a QB this spring with few experienced options on the roster beyond Max Johnson, who's rehabbing from a broken leg. New coach Bill Belichick and his staff are trusting the young QB is ready to make the move up and will catch up quickly this summer. Lopez will have to earn it, but he'll be the favorite to win the starting job entering preseason camp. -- Olson

7. Trebor Pena, WR

Transferring from: Syracuse | Transferring to: Penn State

Seasons remaining: 1

HT: 6-0 | WT: 184 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: Pena has been a return specialist throughout his career with more than 1,400 career yards on kickoff and punt returns. But after missing almost the entire 2023 season due to injury, he came back strong and proved he could be a real playmaker at receiver. Pena emerged as Kyle McCord's go-to target and led the ACC with 84 receptions on the year, putting up 941 receiving yards and nine TDs to help spark a stunning turnaround and 10-win season under new coach Fran Brown. The second-team All-ACC performer will be a sixth-year senior this fall and is looking to boost his NFL draft stock with one more big season. -- Olson

Scout's take: Pena is very similar to former Miami wide receiver Xavier Restrepo, only Pena is slightly bigger. He's super reliable with terrific ball skills, a great feel for navigating zone coverage and always finds a way to get open. He's the ultimate security blanket for a quarterback when you absolutely have to have the catch on a critical down. He is a really crafty route runner who knows how to set up defenders and create separation in tight quarters. He's versatile and can play on the inside and outside. -- Luginbill

What he brings to Penn State: This is a massive get for the Nittany Lions. They were determined to get a top receiver in the spring portal period and won out for their No. 1 target, giving quarterback Drew Allar an experienced playmaker in the slot who had no shortage of strong Power 4 offers. When you come as close as Penn State did to playing for a national championship, you have to be willing to make some big moves to take that next step. The transfer trio of Pena, Kyron Hudson and Devonte Ross should quickly elevate the production in their receiver room. -- Olson

8. Elo Modozie, LB

Transferring from: Army | Transferring to: Georgia

Seasons remaining: 2

HT: 6-3 | WT: 245 | Class: Sophomore

Background: Modozie was a revelation for an Army defense that finished tied for No. 4 nationally in points allowed in 2024. The third-team All-AAC selection started all 14 games and provided a team-high 28 pressures off the edge, finishing with 34 tackles, 8 TFLs and 6.5 sacks. He also made an impact on special teams with two blocked field goal attempts. The Florida native should generate plenty of Power 4 interest. -- Olson

Scout's take: This is arguably the highest-ceiling edge defender in this portal class. Modozie posted an elite 23-foot long jump but fell under the radar despite his size and explosiveness. He's well-built and powerful with the room to still develop physically. Modozie shows good initial quickness and lower-body explosiveness off the line to collapse the pocket and pressure the QB. He has heavy hands to shed and rip through bigger offensive tackles. He's reliable in the open field as a tackler and has more than adequate coverage skills. Modozie plays the game fast and physically, and thrives on special teams, which adds to his value. -- Tucker

What he brings to Georgia: The Bulldogs moved quickly to lock up one of the more intriguing edge defenders in the spring portal. Adapting to playing at the SEC level can take some time for a transfer entering this conference, but the fact that Modozie has two seasons of eligibility remaining gives him plenty of time to develop into a difference-maker. -- Olson

9. Maraad Watson, DT

Transferring from: Syracuse | Transferring to: Texas

Seasons remaining: 3

HT: 6-3 | WT: 313 | Class: Freshman

Background: The three-star signee from Irvington, New Jersey, proved he was ready to play right away in 2024, making 11 starts as a true freshman and earning Freshman All-America recognition after producing 31 run stops, seven pressures, 1.5 TFLs and a sack. Watson became a reliable force as the season progressed, playing a season-high 64 snaps and logging six tackles in Syracuse's upset win over Miami in the regular season finale. He wasn't highly recruited coming out of high school, but the former Kent State commit has plenty of options now with Texas, Georgia, Ohio State and Tennessee battling for his pledge. -- Olson

Scout's take: Watson was a sleeper out of high school who enjoyed a productive 2024 season, increasingly becoming a handful for opposing offensive fronts as the season wore on. He has above average height and is around 315 pounds but moves like he's 280. He's really disruptive, and when he plays with a consistent motor, he can be a problem not just stopping the run but as a pass rusher as well. Watson could play on the inside, but also could be a real difficult matchup as a 5-tech over the tackle. -- Luginbill

What he brings to Texas: Adding interior defensive linemen has been a major priority for the Longhorns this offseason as they work to replace Alfred Collins, Vernon Broughton, Jermayne Lole and Bill Norton up front. Watson is a big-time get who should make an instant impact for a position group that is counting on a combination of unproven youth and portal newcomers to step up in 2025. -- Olson

10. Jack Endries, TE

Transferring from: Cal | Transferring to: Texas

Seasons remaining: 2

HT: 6-4 | WT: 240 | Class: Redshirt sophomore

Background: Endries initially joined the Bears as a walk-on and quickly proved he could become a big-time contributor on offense. He earned Freshman All-America recognition in 2023 as a redshirt freshman starter and was the third-leading receiver among ACC tight ends last season, producing a team-high 56 catches for 623 yards and two touchdowns. Endries has turned 55 receptions into first downs over the past two seasons, second-most among all returning FBS tight ends. He'll be a top target for contenders still searching for tight end help. -- Olson

Scout's take: Endries is not elite in size or speed, but does run well and has proven to be an active receiving target due to good hands and excellent body control. Endries really adjusts well to the ball, positions his body athletically, and reads coverage well. He's a solid blocker, better at walling off and sealing. He'll be one of the more well-rounded and reliable receivers in the spring portal. -- Tucker

What he brings to Texas: Endries is just what the Longhorns needed in the post-spring portal. Gunnar Helm was extremely productive in Steve Sarkisian's offense last season, turning 76 targets into 60 catches, 786 receiving yards, seven scores and second-team All-SEC honors. The Longhorns have a young, inexperienced tight end room for 2025 and needed a proven veteran. Arch Manning should be pleased about this pickup. -- Olson

11. Jeremiah Wilson, CB

Transferring from: Houston | Transferring to: Florida State

Seasons remaining: 1

HT: 5-10 | WT: 185 | Class: Junior

Background: After two solid seasons at Syracuse, Wilson transferred to Houston and proved he can be a difference-maker. He snagged four interceptions last season and allowed just 12 completions on 33 targets, the fourth-lowest completion percentage (36%) among Big 12 starting corners according to ESPN Research. Wilson has one more season ahead of him and is hoping he can boost his draft stock in 2025 by making one more move. -- Olson

Scout's take: Wilson possesses length, instincts, foot speed and excellent ball skills. Aside from great physical traits on the perimeter, he has been really productive. He has a really good feel for zone coverage and how to align himself to bait quarterbacks into making poor decisions with the football. Wilson displays the short-area quickness and burst in man coverage to lock people down one-on-one. He's very competitive in contested matchups where his ball skills become magnified. The only question is his true speed. -- Luginbill

What he brings to Florida State: The Kissimmee, Florida, native is coming back to his home state and reuniting with defensive coordinator Tony White, who previously coached him during his freshman year at Syracuse. Wilson brings needed experience and should catch up quickly as he gets back to playing in a defense he already knows. -- Olson

Transferring from: Houston | Transferring to: LSU

Seasons remaining: 1

HT: 6-0 | WT: 215 | Class: Junior

Background: Haulcy began his career at New Mexico in 2022 and turned a strong true freshman season into an opportunity to come home and play for Houston. He's been a two-year starter for the Cougars and earned first-team All-Big 12 honors last season after picking off five passes and recording eight pass breakups plus 74 tackles. -- Olson

Scout's take: Haulcy is a prototypical hard-hitting safety who is a bit of a throwback player. He's physical and loves to throw his body around. He's an outstanding tackler, but also has the personality and leadership skills to be the heart and soul of a defense. -- Luginbill

What he brings to LSU: This is the cherry on top of LSU's extremely impressive portal recruiting class. Haulcy and NC State transfer Tamarcus Cooley represent significant upgrades at the safety position for the Tigers. It'll be interesting to see how secondary coach Corey Raymond moves his guys around this fall, because a secondary that ranked No. 2 in SEC play in passing yards per game just added a lot more talent this offseason. -- Olson

13. TJ Bush Jr., DE

Transferring from: Liberty | Transferring to: Cal

Seasons remaining: 2

HT: 6-3 | WT: 265 | Class: Sophomore

Background: Bush emerged as an immediate difference-maker for the Flames as a true freshman in 2023, taking over a starting role and putting together a Freshman All-America debut season. He was even better as a sophomore, leading the team with 9.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks as a second-team All-Conference USA selection. He might not have the prototypical size every staff is seeking, but Bush brings impressive production as a disruptor, producing the second-most pressures (51) in Conference USA over his first two seasons. -- Olson

Scout's take: Bush is an active defender who possesses an explosive burst and fierce mentality to disrupt and create havoc behind the line of scrimmage. He lacks ideal length but has good bulk and plays with a powerful base. Bush shows quick hands and uses them well to gain leverage and defeat blockers. He displays good awareness reading blocks and will effectively squeeze down to put himself in position to make plays. He shows a plan of attack as a pass rusher but lacks elite bend and redirection. Bush is a bit of an overachiever with quick pursuit, a high motor and high intangibles, which will make him attractive in the portal. -- Tucker

What he brings to Cal: The Bears were thrilled to pull off this pickup. Bush will have an opportunity to make a big impact for Cal's front as a proven replacement off the edge for Xavier Carlton, who racked up a team-high nine sacks in 2024 and proved he's worthy of being an NFL draft pick. Bush is hoping to do the same in Berkeley. -- Olson

14. Micah Hudson, WR

Transferring from: Texas A&M | Transferring to: Texas Tech

Seasons remaining: 3

HT: 6-0 | WT: 195 | Class: Freshman

Background: Hudson, a five-star recruit and the No. 22 overall player in last year's ESPN 300, was the highest-ranked signee in Texas Tech history. But his true freshman season did not play out the way he'd hoped, and he finished with eight catches for 123 yards in a reserve role. Hudson transferred to Texas A&M this offseason but left the program in January soon after he arrived. -- Olson

Scout's take: Hudson enters the portal for the second time in two years. He played in the 2024 Under Armour All-America Game to culminate an amazing high school career, but we did see a lack of urgency and production in that small sample size. While he showed flashes at Texas Tech, it was surprising that he didn't have much impact as a freshman given his playmaking speed and dynamic skill set. He's a natural pass catcher and has the explosive athleticism to elevate and pluck the contested jump ball, but his true separation speed at the college level is the key question. He did not have verified track or combine testing times as an upperclassman in high school. His early times in the 100- and 200-meter were just adequate. -- Tucker

What he brings to Texas Tech: Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire and his staff are giving Hudson a second chance and hoping he'll make the most of it. If Hudson comes in with humility and patience and puts in the work to regain the trust of his teammates and coaches, this could end up being quite a success story. He'll have to earn his playing time, too, in a receiver room led by returning starters Caleb Douglas and Coy Eakin, plus Miami (Ohio) transfer Reggie Virgil. If Hudson attacks this opportunity with the right mentality, he could become an X factor for a squad that has more than enough talent to win the Big 12 in 2025. -- Olson

15. Bernard Gooden, DT

Transferring from: USF | Transferring to: LSU

Seasons remaining: 1

HT: 6-1 | WT: 280 | Class: Senior

Background: Gooden doesn't have the career resume of most of these top spring transfers, but he put more than enough on tape in 2024 to merit strong demand. Gooden played a rotational role as a redshirt freshman at Wake Forest in 2022 before transferring to USF and sitting out the 2023 season. He achieved his breakout season with the Bulls last year, earning 11 starts and producing 27 pressures, 10 TFLs and 1.5 sacks to earn honorable mention All-AAC recognition. According to ESPN Research, Gooden's 21 interior pressures ranked second-most among all G5 defensive linemen. -- Olson

Scout's take: Gooden is an undersized La'Roi Glover-type of defensive tackle. He's at his best as a shade or a one technique, disruptive up-the-field penetrator. He's the type of player that can be a handful one-on-one. He's never gonna be a true two gap, consistent run-stuffer due to his lack of height and weight, but Gooden can be a problem if you leave him alone on an island. He has strong hands to shed and escape and is active down the line of scrimmage with quickness. One of the better undersized defensive tackles in the portal if you want a guy with a good motor. -- Luginbill

What he brings to LSU: The Tigers' coaching staff was interested in adding a defensive tackle in the spring portal window if they could find a difference-maker. They moved quickly to land Gooden and have bolstered their competitive depth at that spot by landing him and Texas transfer Sydir Mitchell. If Jacobian Guillory can come back strong from the season-ending torn Achilles he suffered last year, the Tigers should be just fine here with a defensive front that has improved considerably thanks to portal pickups. -- Olson

16. Xavier Hill, OG

Transferring from: Memphis | Transferring to: Colorado

Seasons remaining: 1

HT: 6-4 | WT: 318 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: After a three-year stint at LSU in which he played sparingly, Hill moved on to Memphis and developed into a first-team All-AAC performer for the Tigers. He started 26 consecutive games and brought valuable versatility to Memphis' offensive line with his ability to switch between left guard and right tackle. It's not easy to find experienced offensive line help in the spring portal, so Hill should get plenty of attention as a proven starter who has played more than 2,000 career snaps. -- Olson

Scout's take: Massive offensive tackle who will likely be recruited to play guard when transitioning to the P4 level. He's got a powerful base and is a great run blocker on down blocks and pulls. He dominates when he gets his hands locked on and will wash defenders down really effectively on inside runs. When uncovered, Hill looks for work and is active in the second level. He will absorb power rushers and eat them up with his wide base in pass protection. While he graded well, the American Athletic Conference star shows some lack of agility in pass pro, which is a concern if he remains at tackle. -- Tucker

What he brings to Colorado: The Buffaloes had already brought in four transfer offensive linemen this offseason in their efforts to reload a unit that features Freshman All-American left tackle Jordan Seaton but should depend on several newcomers yet again this fall. A big get for this group, Hill can play multiple roles but likely starts off at left guard. -- Olson

17. Tanner Koziol, TE

Transferring from: Wisconsin | Transferring to: Houston

Seasons remaining: 1

HT: 6-7 | WT: 237 | Class: Junior

Background: Koziol, one of the most productive returning tight ends in the country, is back in the portal after joining the Badgers this offseason. Koziol caught 94 passes last season (fourth most in FBS) for the Cardinals and produced 839 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. The second-team All-MAC performer and former freshman All-American is a flex tight end and a dependable target who led all FBS tight ends with 22 contested catches in 2024, according to ESPN Research, and turned 44 receptions into first downs. -- Olson

Scout's take: Koziol has a huge frame with a well-rounded skill set that could make him extremely coveted yet again. He's a productive pass catcher who takes advantage of his size to shield smaller defenders on jump balls. He's a really good high pointer and that combination of height, hands and leaping ability make him a matchup nightmare. Koziol is also a really effective blocker with strong inside hand placement and finishing power to drive back defenders. -- Tucker

What he brings to Houston: The Cougars were in contention for Koziol back in December when he first entered the portal and got their second chance this spring. This is an exciting pickup for new OC Slade Nagle and transfer QB Conner Weigman. Koziol should pair nicely with Tulsa transfer tight end Luke McGary. -- Olson

18. Julian Neal, CB

Transferring from: Fresno State | Transferring to: Arkansas

Seasons remaining: 1

HT: 6-2 | WT: 200 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: Neal signed with Stanford this offseason but backed out of those plans during their coaching transition. He could end up being far more coveted during his second portal recruitment thanks to his size and tape. Neal allowed just 12 catches for 159 yards on 33 targets last season, according to ESPN Research, and produced two interceptions, six pass breakups and five TFLs. -- Olson

Scout's take: Neal is an impressive physical prospect with good instincts and productivity. His size and length stand out, as do his awareness and ball skills. He can run, cover and tackle and is scheme versatile. Neal shows good recovery when caught out of position and uses his length to get on top of routes and break up passes. He will come up and tackle and is active in pursuit with great range. The question at the P4 level is his transitional skills and hips to match up in man-to-man defense versus quicker and more explosive receivers. He projects best as a safety or nickel corner. -- Tucker

What he brings to Arkansas: Neal is joining a cornerback room that features a ton of competition but no established standouts. The Razorbacks finished last in the SEC in pass defense in 2024 and brought in transfer Jordan Young from Cincinnati, but he was sidelined for spring ball with an injury. Neal emerging as a trusted starter would make him a valuable upgrade. -- Olson

19. Markell Samuel, OT

Transferring from: App State | Transferring to: Oklahoma State

Seasons remaining: 1

HT: 6-4 | WT: 300 | Class: Redshirt senior

Background: Samuel has been a popular target among Power 4 teams still looking for post-spring offensive line help. He'll be a sixth-year senior this fall and has started 15 games at left tackle for the Mountaineers over the past two seasons, picking up honorable mention All-Sun Belt honors in 2024. -- Olson

Scout's take: Samuel is a moderately sized offensive tackle with a well-rounded skill set. He's an effective run and pass blocker but did not dominate in either trait. He shows knock-back power as a run blocker with a solid base and strong push. Samuel moves well enough to combo block to the second level, takes good angles and walls off linebackers effectively. He's able to wash down and cut off quicker inside defenders on zone schemes. Samuel shoots his hands well in pass pro and will also sit and absorb the stronger bull rush. He's not super smooth with bend and redirection, which is a concern when projecting up to the P4 level. -- Tucker

What he brings to Oklahoma State: The Cowboys brought in three players via the portal and one junior college transfer this offseason in an effort to overhaul their offensive line. They competed with Big 12 foes UCF and Kansas plus a long list of interested Power 4 programs for a pledge from Samuel, who should be a plug-and-play starter at tackle. -- Olson

20. Emmett Mosley V, WR

Transferring from: Stanford | Transferring to: Texas

Seasons remaining: 3

HT: 6-2 | WT: 190 | Class: Freshman

Background: After a productive debut season followed by an abrupt head coaching change in Palo Alto, California, Mosley decided to explore his options in the portal. He quickly earned a starting role as a true freshman and finished strong with two 100-yard performances in November, finishing as Stanford's No. 2 receiver with 48 receptions for 525 yards and 6 touchdowns. Mosley broke multiple single-game freshman records for the Cardinals when he lit up Louisville for 13 catches, 168 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns in an upset victory. -- Olson

Scout's take: Mosley should be a hot player in the portal and reminds me of Elijah Sarratt at Indiana. With multiple years of eligibility remaining and a distinct sample size, he's as close to a can't-miss addition at the wide receiver position as the portal has to offer. Mosley is fast enough to take the top off the defense, big enough to win the 50-50 jump ball and agile enough to extend plays after the catch on underneath throws. He has big hands and a wide catch radius, which makes him dangerous in traffic. -- Luginbill

What he brings to Texas: The Longhorns have a ton of exciting young talent in their receiver room for 2025 with Ryan Wingo and DeAndre Moore Jr. leading the way, but both were sidelined by injuries this spring. Mosley gives Arch Manning another dependable target with experience and gives Texas a little more time to develop the four ESPN 300 freshmen they inked in December. -- Olson

21. Keelan Marion, WR

Transferring from: BYU | Transferring to: Miami

Seasons remaining: 1

HT: 6-0 | WT: 195 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: One of the best kick returners in the country is now on the market. Marion earned first-team All-America honors in 2024 thanks to 96- and 100-yard kickoff return touchdowns, but he brings more than that to the table. He was an under-the-radar portal pickup for the Cougars in 2023 who spent two seasons at UConn and was the Huskies' leading receiver as a freshman. Marion has produced 1,261 total yards and 12 touchdowns on offense as a receiver and rusher during his career. That triple-threat ability has made him one of the most coveted playmakers in this portal window. -- Olson

Scout's take: Marion is a natural playmaker with the ball in his hands and was perhaps underutilized as a receiver at BYU. He sees the field extremely well and has a great feel for the game. Marion flashes good foot speed but is quicker than fast and is not a burner. He's a sharp cutter without gearing down and is difficult to get a clean shot on. As a receiver, he can turn the short pass or reverse into a big gain with impressive lateral quickness and slippery jump-cuts. He shows good downfield tracking skills and will go up and compete for the jump ball despite lacking great height and length. -- Tucker

What he brings to Miami: The Hurricanes are counting on young wideouts to step up this season, but they've also been able to complement quarterback Carson Beck with the additions of Marion and WR CJ Daniels (LSU), who was limited by an injury in spring practice. Miami OC Shannon Dawson should get Marion the ball in a variety of ways on offense, but he's also out to prove he's more than just a gadget player and special teams ace. This could end up being a critical acquisition for a Hurricanes squad that's determined to win the ACC in 2025. -- Olson

22. Jahkai Lang, DE

Transferring from: Missouri | Transferring to: SMU

Seasons remaining: 3

HT: 6-3 | WT: 250 | Class: Redshirt freshman

Background: Lang, a former three-star recruit, redshirted in his first year with the Tigers and made the most of the limited reps he saw in 2024, recording 13 stops, 7 pressures and 3 sacks on 139 snaps. The Tigers now have a ton of depth at edge rusher after adding Georgia's Damon Wilson II and two more transfers this offseason, so Lang is leaving a crowded room in search of a chance to play a more significant role. -- Olson

Scout's take: Lang is one of the more intriguing defensive linemen in this spring portal class. He's a high-upside prospect out of high school with a good blend of size, speed and athleticism who still has not reached his ceiling. He packed on the required size in a redshirt season and broke out as a second-year edge defender with consistent play versus the run and pass in rotational snaps. He's active with a high motor when in pursuit and can bend and finish. Lang is not a finesse guy or super lengthy, but he wins as a pass rusher generating good upfield quickness, strength and leverage and is a more effective bull rusher collapsing the pocket than using speed. Against the run, he can hold at the point of attack or cross face with raw power to shoot gaps. -- Tucker

What he brings to SMU: The Mustangs won a head-to-head battle with Colorado for Lang, and he'll get a chance to compete for a starting spot on a D-line that is trying to replace the production of senior starters Elijah Roberts and Jahfari Harvey. SMU has now brought in seven defensive linemen via the portal this offseason.

23. Wendell Gregory, DE

Transferring from: South Carolina | Transferring to: Oklahoma State

Seasons remaining: 4

HT: 6-3 | WT: 245 | Class: Freshman

Background: The former No. 102 overall recruit in the ESPN 300 for 2024 made the preseason transition from linebacker to edge rusher in his first year with the Gamecocks. He played just seven snaps over two games during his redshirt year. Gregory is now hitting the portal with four more seasons to play and plenty of developmental upside. -- Olson

Scout's take: Gregory still has a very high ceiling as a college prospect. He's still developing physically and honing his pass rush skill. His talent is off the charts; he has size, speed and athleticism. Gregory has experience playing wide receiver in high school and was a sprinter on the track team. He flashes good range and explosiveness in space and has strong hands and burst off the edge as a pass rusher. He can be scheme versatile with his ability to also drop in coverage and play sideline-to-sideline. He may not be a day one plug-and-play defender, but he's a player who can develop long-term. -- Tucker

What he brings to Oklahoma State: The Cowboys have been aggressive during the spring portal window and quickly picked up four transfers on offense. Now they've added more edge help for first-year DC Todd Grantham with Gregory, a developmental player with intriguing upside who could prove to be a long-term steal. -- Olson

24. Steve Angeli, QB

Transferring from: Notre Dame | Transferring to: Syracuse

Seasons remaining: 2

HT: 6-3 | WT: 205 | Class: Redshirt sophomore

Background: Angeli is moving on after a three-way spring competition with CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey for the starting job. He has some memorable moments over his three seasons with the Fighting Irish, including a critical scoring drive to help spark a comeback in the CFP semifinal victory over Penn State, and he played well in a 40-8 bowl victory over Oregon State at the end of the 2023 season. But Carr looks likely to take over as a redshirt freshman, so Angeli is hitting the portal in search of an opportunity to take the next step and become a starter in 2025. -- Olson

Scout's take: This one surprises me, but he must've seen the writing on the wall. Angeli has been extremely effective, efficient and productive when he's had opportunities. While he might not be the most dynamic athlete, he is extremely consistent in his methods and could be a guy that could find another home and be similar to Eli Holstein last year when he left Alabama for Pitt. -- Luginbill

What he brings to Syracuse: After striking gold with Kyle McCord out of the portal in Year 1, coach Fran Brown is betting that Angeli is prepared to play at a high level as a first-time starter. LSU transfer Rickie Collins was named Syracuse's starter coming out of spring practice but has played just 32 career snaps. Angeli has some catching up to do but should bring valuable experience and leadership from his time with the Irish.

25. JB Nelson, OG

Transferring from: Penn State | Transferring to: Kansas State

Seasons remaining: 1

HT: 6-5 | WT: 326 | Class: Redshirt senior

Background: Nelson joined the Nittany Lions via Lackawanna Community College and took on a starting role in his second year in the program, making eight starts at left guard and picking up honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition. After playing behind Olaivavega Ioane last season in a reserve role, Nelson was competing to start at right guard in practice this spring before opting to enter the portal and seek a better opportunity elsewhere ahead of his final season. -- Olson

Scout's take: Nelson will be sought after as a veteran presence with size, strength and starting experience in the Big Ten. He plays with a physicality that you want on the interior. He adds value with his swing potential to play both tackle positions as well as guard. He's long with above-average agility and movement skills in pass pro. His strong hands with a good base generate a push as an interior run blocker. Nelson lays the game with good physicality and is a finisher. -- Tucker

What he brings to Kansas State: It'll be interesting to see which spot new Kansas State offensive line coach Brian Lepak envisions for Nelson when he arrives. Could he compete for a starting spot at right tackle? Is he coming in to provide depth and let another lineman move outside? The Wildcats took a chance on FCS transfer Brandon Sneh from Wagner this offseason, but he's already back in the portal, so it's not a surprise K-State was looking for extra depth and competition. -- Olson