Open Extended Reactions

Quarterback Brendan Sullivan, who started games midway through the 2024 season for Iowa, entered the transfer portal Friday.

Sullivan, who transferred to Iowa from Northwestern last spring, took over for Cade McNamara midway through a game against his former team and then started the next two games against Wisconsin and UCLA. After missing two games with an ankle injury, he returned to start the Hawkeyes' 27-24 loss to Missouri in the Music City Bowl.

In January, Iowa added quarterback transfer Mark Gronowski, who won 49 games and an FCS national title at South Dakota State. Gronowski underwent offseason shoulder surgery and has not participated in the Hawkeyes' spring practices. He told reporters Thursday that he's ahead of schedule in his recovery and has started to throw passes with the goal of being 100% by June 1.

Iowa also added Hank Brown, a transfer from Auburn who made two starts in 2024.

A native of Davison, Michigan, Sullivan completed 38 of 53 passes for 475 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions, while adding 150 rushing yards and four touchdowns for the Hawkeyes. He started games for Northwestern in both the 2022 and 2023 seasons, recording 10 touchdowns and five interceptions, but transferred after falling behind Jack Lausch on the spring depth chart.

Sullivan redshirted in 2021 and has one year of eligibility left.

"Someone is gonna get a great dude and a hell of a competitor in Sully!" Iowa general manager Tyler Barnes posted on X.