Former LSU receiver Kyren Lacy, who was found dead Saturday night in Houston, died in an apparent suicide in his car while being pursued by authorities, according to a Harris County (Texas) sheriff's report released Sunday.

According to Harris County authorities, police responded to a call from a female family member who said Lacy had discharged a firearm into the ground during a verbal argument late Saturday night. When they arrived on the scene they learned that the suspect, Lacy, had fled in a vehicle.

Authorities say their pursuit of Lacy ended when Lacy crashed. When officers approached the vehicle to extract Lacy, they say he had died from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the report said.

Lacy, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders. He had been facing criminal charges stemming from a fatal car accident in Louisiana in December.

"We're saddened to learn of the tragic passing of former LSU football student-athlete Kyren Lacy," LSU said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones, as well as his former teammates and coaches impacted by his passing."

In a social media post Sunday, Lacy's father, Kenny Lacy, urged parents to check in on their children's mental health from an early age.

"Our lives have changed forever and this will never be ok, but God needed my baby more than he was needed here," Kenny Lacy wrote on Facebook. "This has to be the biggest pill our families have had to swallow but I know the love and compassion in our families will get us through."

Kyren Lacy was accused of causing a crash that killed a 78-year-old man Dec. 17 and then fleeing the scene without rendering aid or calling authorities. On Jan. 12, he turned himself in to authorities, was jailed and then released on $151,000 bail, according to police records.

Lafourche (Louisiana) Parish Sheriff's Office records indicated that Lacy was charged with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run with death and reckless operation of a vehicle. A grand jury was to begin hearing evidence in the case Monday.

"It is with profound sorrow that we confirm the tragic passing of Kyren Lacy. First and foremost, we ask that the public and the media give his family the space and time they need to grieve this unimaginable loss in peace," Lacy's attorney, Matthew Ory, said in a statement to ESPN's Mark Schlabach.

Ory added that he was "very confident the evidence, after being fully collected and reviewed, would lead to a declination of charges" and that, "we will be demanding a full and transparent review of how this investigation was conducted and why."

Lacy declared for the NFL draft Dec. 19, two days after the crash, and did not play in LSU's win over Baylor in the Texas Bowl. He participated in March at LSU's pro day and was ranked as high as the No. 6 receiver prospect in the draft by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. in December. Lacy was not ranked among the top 10 available wide receivers in Kiper's most recent Big Board, which was published last month.

Lacy played three seasons at LSU after starting his career at Louisiana. Lacy had his best season last year when he caught 58 passes for 866 yards and a team-leading nine touchdowns.

Information from ESPN's Chris Low and Adam Schefter and The Associated Press was included in this report.