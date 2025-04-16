Open Extended Reactions

Former Texas Tech and Texas A&M wide receiver Micah Hudson has reentered the NCAA transfer portal, a source told ESPN's Max Olson on Wednesday.

Hudson, a former five-star prospect in the 2024 class, initially signed with the Aggies earlier this offseason before stepping away from the program in January. Texas A&M coach Mike Elko announced last month that Hudson would not be rejoining the team for spring practice.

Hudson, a 6-foot, 195-pound pass catcher from Temple, Texas, is the 10th-ranked player in ESPN's spring transfer rankings and one of the highest-ranked available portal wide receivers in this window. However, following bumpy stints at both Texas Tech and Texas A&M, questions hover over Hudson's future and the potential demand around ESPN's No. 22 overall prospect in the 2024 cycle.

Hudson joined the Red Raiders as the program's highest-rated signee in the ESPN recruiting era, dating to 2006.

A knee injury sidelined Hudson for all of spring camp in 2024, and his debut season at Texas Tech never fully took off last fall. Hudson caught eight passes for 123 yards in a reserve role as a freshman, finishing sixth in targets among Red Raiders' pass catchers and appearing in eight games before missing the program's final four contests with a stress fracture.

Hudson joins Syracuse transfer and reigning ACC receptions leader Trebor Pena among the most intriguing available wide receivers in the spring portal.