North Carolina quarterback Ryan Browne and defensive lineman Beau Atkinson are entering the transfer portal, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

Atkinson led the Tar Heels with 7.5 sacks last season and had 54 tackles in two seasons at UNC.

With the Tar Heels in pursuit of South Alabama quarterback Gio Lopez, Browne is leaving as well.

ESPN's Eli Lederman reported Monday that UNC is the leader to land Lopez, who passed for 2,559 yards and 25 touchdowns as a redshirt freshman last fall.

Browne arrived at UNC in December after transferring from Purdue, where he passed for 532 yards during the 2024 season.

UNC offensive tackle Zach Rice, a former five-star recruit, also entered the portal. He played in 20 games over the past three seasons. Zion Ferguson, a former three-star defensive back, is in the portal, in addition to reserve linebacking brothers Cade Law and Crews Law. But Wednesday, coach Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels landed linebacker Mikai Gbayor, who had 49 tackles for Nebraska last season. Gbayor initially transferred to Missouri in December.

ESPN's Max Olson contributed to this report.