Lee Corso will retire from ESPN's "College GameDay" in August, ending a career with the show that began in 1987.

"My family and I will be forever indebted for the opportunity to be part of ESPN and College GameDay for nearly 40 years," Corso said in a statement released by ESPN. "I have a treasure of many friends, fond memories and some unusual experiences to take with me into retirement."

Corso, who turns 90 on Aug. 7, is widely known for his headgear picks and "not so fast, my friend" retort when he disagreed with someone on the panel.

The headgear segment, which started in October 1996 in a game at Ohio State, has seen Corso go 286-144 in his 430 selections. In addition to wearing helmets, mascot heads and other hats, he has dressed up as the Fighting Irish leprechaun from Notre Dame, the Stanford tree and historic figures James Madison and Benjamin Franklin. His affection for the Oregon Duck led to a ride on a motorcycle with the mascot. He once held a live baby alligator in his hands while picking Florida to win and took on pop star Katy Perry in picks from The Grove at the University of Mississippi.

Heady Choices Of the 69 teams that Lee Corso has donned the headgear of during his time on "College GameDay," no one has been chosen more than the Buckeyes. Most Corso headgear selections by team: School Selections Ohio State 45 Alabama 38 LSU 25 Florida 22 Oregon 21

Corso held a No. 2 pencil for most segments; in the offseason, Corso was the director of business development for Dixon Ticonderoga, which makes the famous yellow pencils.

"Lee Corso has developed a special connection to generations of fans through his entertaining style and iconic headgear picks," ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said. "Lee is one of the most influential and beloved figures in the history of college football and our ESPN team will celebrate his legendary career during his final College GameDay appearance this August."

Corso's final broadcast will be Aug. 30, ESPN announced, saying additional programming to celebrate Corso is planned in the days leading up to that weekend.

Corso suffered a stroke in 2009, which left him unable to speak for a time, but he returned to the show later that year. His travel has been limited in recent years, but Corso was at the site of last year's national title game in Atlanta.

"ESPN has been exceptionally generous to me, especially these past few years," Corso said. "They accommodated me and supported me, as did my colleagues in the early days of College GameDay. Special thanks to Kirk Herbstreit for his friendship and encouragement. And lest I forget, the fans ... truly a blessing to share this with them. ESPN gave me this wonderful opportunity and provided me the support to ensure success. I am genuinely grateful."

Herbstreit and Corso have been part of the show together since 1996.

"Coach Corso has had an iconic run in broadcasting, and we're all lucky to have been around to witness it," Herbstreit said in a statement. "He has taught me so much throughout our time together, and he's been like a second father to me. It has been my absolute honor to have the best seat in the house to watch Coach put on that mascot head each week."

Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit have worked on ESPN's "College GameDay" together since 1996. Corso, a former coach, will retire from the show in August. Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Images

"College GameDay" has won nine Emmys during Corso's tenure with the program. The show is nominated this year for Most Outstanding Studio Show - Weekly.

"Lee is the quintessential entertainer, but he was also a remarkable coach who established lifelong connections with his players," said Rece Davis, host of "College GameDay" since 2015. "When GameDay went to Indiana last season, the love and emotion that poured out from his players was truly moving. It was also unsurprising. Every week, Lee asks about our families. He asks for specifics. He celebrates success and moments, big and small, with all of us on the set. He's relentless in his encouragement. That's what a great coach, and friend, does. Lee has made it his life's work to bring joy to others on the field and on television. He succeeded."

"Lee has been an indelible force in the growth of college football's popularity," said Chris Fowler, who hosted "GameDay" for 25 years. "He's a born entertainer and singular television talent. But at his heart he'll always be a coach, with an abiding love and respect for the game and the people who play it."

Corso spent 28 years as a college and pro football coach, including 15 years as a collegiate head coach at Louisville, Indiana and Northern Illinois. He played college football at Florida State, where he was known as the "Sunshine Scooter." He held the school record for career interceptions for two decades after he graduated and also played quarterback for the Seminoles.