Notre Dame quarterback Steve Angeli has entered the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer, sources confirmed to ESPN on Thursday.

Angeli served as Riley Leonard's backup last season as the Fighting Irish made a run to the College Football Playoff national championship game and was in a three-way competition for the starting job this spring with CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound passer has appeared in 20 games over his three years in the program and has thrown for 772 yards on 72.5% passing with 10 touchdowns and one interception. He is entering his redshirt junior season and has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Angeli memorably stepped in for Leonard in a critical moment of the team's 27-24 win over Penn State in the CFP semifinal after Leonard exited during the final drive of the second quarter with a possible head injury. Angeli led a 52-yard scoring drive that featured three third-down conversions and ended in a field goal that cut Notre Dame's deficit to 10-3 entering halftime.

He got an opportunity to make his first career start against Oregon State in the Sun Bowl at the end of the 2023 season and threw for 232 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-8 victory.

Angeli moving on as a graduate transfer could clear the way for Carr, the No. 4-ranked quarterback recruit in the 2024 ESPN 300, to take over Notre Dame's offense in his redshirt freshman season.

Carr threw for 170 yards on 14-of-19 passing with two touchdowns and an interception in Notre Dame's Blue-Gold spring game Saturday. The grandson of former Michigan coach Lloyd Carr appeared in one game last season.

Minchey, the No. 180 overall recruit in the 2023 ESPN 300, is also competing for the job entering his third season in the program and has played in four games. He threw for 106 yards and rushed for a touchdown in the spring finale.

"It's crazy to think that you've got three guys that all can lead the program to a victory and be your starting quarterback," Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said after the spring game. "So we'll evaluate it. We'll talk about it and have a discussion moving forward."

