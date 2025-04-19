Missouri State senior football player Todric McGee died early Saturday from what police believe was a "possible accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound."

A spokesperson for the Springfield (Missouri) Police Department said they found McGee at his residence while performing a wellness check Friday morning. He was transported to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

He was 21.

"Our football family is in shock and in mourning at the loss of Todric," Bears head football coach Ryan Beard said in a statement. "We ask everyone to please respect the privacy of his family and our MoState football team at this time as we begin the healing process. Join us in praying for Todric and the people who loved him."

Rest easy young man 🐻 🏈

Joshua 1:9 pic.twitter.com/bjOdmQCD82 — Ryan Beard (@Ry_Beard) April 19, 2025

McGee, a fifth-year senior, started each of the past two seasons for the Bears. He earned All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors in 2023.

"This tragedy has shaken our football program to the core, and we want them to know we are here to support them in every way possible at this extremely difficult time," athletic director Patrick Ransdell said in the school's statement.

The investigation into McGee's death is ongoing, police said.