Oklahoma defensive tackle David Stone withdrew his name from the NCAA transfer portal on Sunday, sources told ESPN.

The former five-star recruit and the No. 6 player in the ESPN 300 for the 2024 class initially entered the portal on Friday in a surprise decision, but he has elected to stay after further discussions with the Sooners' coaching staff.

Stone was the No. 2-ranked defensive lineman in ESPN's spring transfer portal rankings. The 6-foot-3 313-pounder appeared in 13 games during his true freshman season, playing 88 snaps and recording six tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack.

Stone, an Oklahoma native who finished his high school career at IMG Academy in Florida, is expected to play a more significant role as a sophomore on a line that returns its top three defensive tackles in Damonic Williams, Gracen Halton and Jayden Jackson.

The Sooners have landed two top players in the spring portal under new general manager Jim Nagy in Cal transfer running back Jaydn Ott and Stanford transfer offensive lineman Jake Maikkula. Three scholarship players -- running back Sam Franklin, tight end Davon Mitchell and defensive back Mykel Patterson-McDonald -- have departed via the portal this month.