Bill Belichick expresses his excitement after North Carolina's spring practice and shares that his only expectation is to get better every day. (0:50)

Open Extended Reactions

FORT WORTH, Texas -- TCU and North Carolina will play their 2026 opener in Ireland, which will come a year after coach Bill Belichick's debut with the Tar Heels at home against the Horned Frogs.

The Aer Lingus College Football Classic will be played at Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Aug. 29, 2026. It will be the first game abroad for both schools.

"It's a tremendous opportunity for our program, and we're excited to represent the university and our fans on an international stage," Belichick said.

The teams' season opener this year will be Sept. 1, with Belichick's first game at North Carolina on Labor Day and the only college or NFL game that Monday.

TCU will be the designated home team for the game in Ireland. The two teams were initially scheduled to open the 2026 season with a Sept. 5 game in Fort Worth, Texas.

"This is more than just a football game. It's an opportunity to advance TCU's brand globally while having our student-athletes experience a unique educational opportunity and memory of a lifetime," TCU athletic director Mike Buddie said.

Iowa State and Kansas State, who are in the Big 12 with TCU, will play this year's game in Ireland on Aug. 23. Georgia Tech beat Florida State in a matchup of ACC teams in last year's Aer Lingus Classic.