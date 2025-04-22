Cincinnati freshman football player Jeremiah Kelly, an early enrollee who went through spring practice with the team, died unexpectedly Tuesday morning at his residence.

The school didn't disclose a cause of death.

Kelly, an 18-year-old offensive lineman from Avon, Ohio, helped his high school team to a 16-0 record and a state championship last fall.

"The Bearcats football family is heartbroken by the sudden loss of this outstanding young man," Cincinnati coach Scott Satterfield said in a statement. "In the short time Jeremiah has spent with our team, he has made a real impact, both on the field and in our locker room. My prayers are with the Kelly family and those who had the pleasure of knowing Jeremiah."

Cincinnati completed its spring practice session last week.

"We've suffered a heartbreaking loss today," Cincinnati athletic director John Cunningham said in a statement. "All of us at UC send our love and prayers to the Kelly family and we will do everything that we can to support them and our Bearcats student-athletes in the difficult days and weeks ahead."