LOS ANGELES -- UCLA coach DeShaun Foster said Tuesday that the Bruins just couldn't pass up the opportunity to get "the No. 1 player in the portal" in former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

In his first comments since Iamaleava's tumultuous transfer was announced Sunday, Foster said he and the rest of his staff were able to sift through the noise surrounding Iamaleava's exit from Tennessee, which included reports of increased financial demands from his representation and missed practices.

"You just have to go with your gut and with the people that you trust," Foster said. "You can't just read everything on social media and come to a conclusion from that. You have to do a little bit more homework. So I think we did a good job in vetting and figuring out what we wanted to do, and we were able to execute and now we're here."

Iamaleava, a five-star prospect from Long Beach, California, was recruited by UCLA out of high school. He entered the portal last Wednesday, and Foster said the familiarity between the two parties helped facilitate the process.

"If it wasn't a local kid, it would've been a little bit more difficult," Foster said. "But being able to see him play in high school and evaluating that film at Tennessee wasn't hard to do. A lot of the kids on the team know him and have played with him."

Foster said Iamaleava won't be able to join the Bruins until this summer.

Iamaleava was earning $2.4 million with the Vols under the contract he signed with Spyre Sports Group, the Tennessee-based collective, when he was still in high school. The deal would have paid him in the $10 million range altogether had he stayed four years at Tennessee.

Sources told ESPN's Chris Low that Iamaleava's representatives wanted a deal in the $4 million range for him to stay at Tennessee for a third season.

Quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who has announced his transfer to UCLA, threw for 2,619 yards and 19 touchdowns last season and helped lead Tennessee to a spot in the College Football Playoff. John Adams/Icon Sportswire

When asked to characterize Iamaleava's NIL deal with UCLA, Foster simply called it "successful" and added that he did not think money played a role in any player staying or going.

"I don't know what he was looking for or whatnot," Foster said of Iamaleava's NIL package. "I know that he accepted our contract and he wants to be a Bruin, so that's all I'm focused on. He wants to be here, and we're excited."

Foster said that once the commitment was secured, he informed quarterback Joey Aguilar, who had transferred to Westwood from App State and was seemingly in line to take over as the Bruins' starting quarterback this season. According to Foster, Aguilar's NIL package was not needed to fulfill Iamaleava's own deal, and he provided Aguilar with the opportunity to stay and compete for the starting job.

Aguilar entered the transfer portal Monday and, according to ESPN sources, is set to transfer to Tennessee.

"When I was in the NFL, they drafted a running back every year," Foster said. "Every year I was [at UCLA] as a running back, they recruited more running backs to come here. So, this is a competition sport for coaches, players, everybody."

As college football begins to more resemble the NFL model, Foster said he expects multiyear deals between players and programs to become an eventual reality. For now, he credited the program's main collective "Bruins for Life" for allowing UCLA to be in conversations with players they could not be in before.

"I haven't lost anybody this portal to money. We've been able to actually offer people the same amount or even more than what other people have offered them," Foster said. "You want to be in conversations, you want to play big-time ball, you want to have haters, you want all of this stuff because that means that you're trending in the right direction."

UCLA is coming off a 5-7 season in which its offense struggled. The Bruins finished 14th in scoring offense and 12th in total offense in Big Ten play. At Tennessee, Iamaleava threw for 2,619 yards and 19 touchdowns last season and helped lead the Volunteers to a spot in the College Football Playoff.

"This is a good buzz for us," Foster said. "Keeping the local kids here -- a big-time recruit -- letting them know that you don't have to go to certain conferences to be successful and make it to the NFL. You can do it right here in California."