LAS COLINAS, Texas -- The Rose Bowl Game will start an hour earlier than its traditional window and kick off at 4 p.m. ET as part of a New Year's Day tripleheader of College Football Playoff quarterfinals on ESPN, the CFP and ESPN announced on Tuesday.

The rest of the New Year's Day quarterfinals on ESPN include the Capital One Orange Bowl (noon ET) and the Allstate Sugar Bowl (8 p.m.), which will also start earlier than usual.

"The Pasadena Tournament of Roses is confident that the one-hour time shift to the traditional kickoff time of the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential will help to improve the overall timing for all playoff games on January 1," said David Eads, Chief Executive Office of the Tournament of Roses. "A mid-afternoon game has always been important to the tradition of The Grandaddy of Them All, but this small timing adjustment will not impact the Rose Bowl Game experience for our participants or attendees.

"Over the past five years, the Rose Bowl Game has run long on several occasions, resulting in a delayed start for the following bowl game," Eads said, "and ultimately it was important for us to be good partners with ESPN and the College Football Playoff and remain flexible for the betterment of college football and its postseason."

The Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, a CFP quarterfinal this year, will be played at 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN) on New Year's Eve. The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, a CFP semifinal, will be at 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN) on Thursday, Jan. 8, and the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will host the other CFP semifinal at 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN) on Jan. 9.

ESPN is in the second year of its current expanded package, which also includes all four games of the CFP first round and a sublicense of two games to TNT Sports/WBD. The network, which has been the sole rights holder of the playoff since its inception in 2015, will present each of the four playoff quarterfinals, the two playoff semifinals and the 2026 CFP National Championship at 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN) on Jan. 19, at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

The CFP national championship will return to Miami for the first time since 2021, marking the second straight season the game will return to a city for a second time. Atlanta hosted the title games in 2018 and 2025.

Last season's quarterfinals had multiyear viewership highs with the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (17.3 million viewers) becoming the most-watched pre-3 p.m. ET bowl game ever. The CFP semifinals produced the most-watched Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (20.6 million viewers) and the second-most-watched Capital One Orange Bowl in nearly 20 years (17.8 million viewers).

The 2025 CFP national championship between Ohio State and Notre Dame had 22.1 million viewers, the most-watched non-NFL sporting event over the past year. The showdown peaked with 26.1 million viewers.

Further scheduling details, including playoff first round dates, times and networks, as well as full MegaCast information, will be announced later this year.