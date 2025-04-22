Open Extended Reactions

LAS COLINAS, Texas -- Ohio State athletic director Ross Bjork told leaders of the College Football Playoff on Tuesday that the sport's calendar needs to change, and it's a critical component as they consider the playoff's future format.

Bjork, just months removed from watching his Buckeyes win the national title, attended a portion of the annual CFP spring meetings to provide feedback with the three other athletic directors who participated in semifinals and hosted first-round games: Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte, Penn State athletic director Pat Kraft and Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua, who is part of the CFP's management committee along with the 10 FBS commissioners.

Bjork said CFP executive director Rich Clark asked if he had one major point he wanted to make before leaving.

"We've had so many disruptions over the last five-plus years that I think the time is now to not be reactive, be proactive," Bjork told ESPN. "When we had this setting here with the commissioners, our job was to provide feedback on what was it like to go through the 12-team playoff ... but it all gets impacted by the calendar. I felt it was important to lay that out with everyone in the room to say, separate from the CFP process, if we don't fix our calendar as an industry, then we're going to continue to have unintended consequences."

Bjork shared with the commissioners the perspective of a school trying to win a national title while classes had begun Jan. 6. Ohio State's academic advisers traveled with the team to the semifinal and national title game, he said, but some athletes missed class and the school had to apply for waivers around the countable athletically related activities, which limits schools to 20 hours of practice time while classes are in session.

"When you don't have class, there is no limit to CARA hours," he said, noting that Texas started classes later. "It created some disadvantages. It all goes back to what's countable CARA hours, NCAA structure. The portal is the next big conversation after the House case and truly what kind of rules can we set? Will we have the authority around transfer rules to set some parameters?"

Bjork said the transfer portal needs to move to a 10-day period in May for fall sports because if the NCAA House settlement is approved, most of the players are going to be signing revenue share agreements with the schools from July 1 to June 30.

"May makes the most sense" to align player contracts with the portal, Bjork said.

Bjork, who said he's on the implementation committee for the House settlement, said "if everyone follows the structure, it's going to be a great structure."

"And everyone has to follow the rules," he said, "and agree that this is the structure, which we have to. If we don't do that, then what good is the settlement?"