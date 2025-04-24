Iowa quarterback Brendan Sullivan avoids multiple defenders and is tackled at the 1-yard line on a miraculous rush. (0:43)

Quarterback Brendan Sullivan, who started games at Iowa and Northwestern over the past three seasons, is set to transfer to Tulane for the 2025 season.

Sullivan, who entered the transfer portal April 11, announced his commitment Thursday on social media.

He participated in the first few spring practices for Iowa, which added quarterback transfers Mark Gronowski (South Dakota State) and Hank Brown (Auburn) in the winter. Gronowski, recovering from surgery on his throwing shoulder, is projected to start for Iowa. Brown has drawn good reviews from offensive coordinator Tim Lester this spring.

A native of Davison, Michigan, Sullivan joins a Tulane team that had been in the market for a quarterback after suspending TJ Finley pending the outcome of his case for illegal possession of stolen things.

Finley's attorneys have said their client is the victim of a scam after he bought a truck on a social media marketplace. Finley, who has played for four other college teams and has starting experience, is set to appear in court June 1.

Sullivan started three games for Iowa last season, taking over for Cade McNamara and completing 38 of 53 passes for 475 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions while adding 150 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Sullivan had 10 touchdown passes and five interceptions in two seasons at Northwestern and helped Iowa to a victory over his former team last season.

Tulane opens the season by hosting Northwestern on Aug. 30.