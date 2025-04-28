Replacing the first round of the NFL draft: Who's up next in college football?

Open Extended Reactions

With the NFL draft in the rearview, college teams have a whole lot of gaps to fill. Thankfully, spring ball has helped a bunch of teams already figure out what exactly their options are. But it raises the question: Who's really up to the task of replacing guys just taken in the first round?

Our reporters pick their replacements for all 32 first-round selections.

Replacement: Carson Beck, Miami Hurricanes

Miami went to the portal again to replace Ward, and once again brought in the best quarterback available in Beck. The big question is whether he can replicate what Ward did coming off an elbow injury that kept Beck out of spring practice entirely. Beck is expected to be cleared to participate fully for player-led practices this summer, and that will be important as he begins to gain chemistry with an entirely new receiver group. Here is one key difference: Ward entered Miami with an established receiving corps led by veteran Xavier Restrepo. Beck will have to help break in an entirely new group filled with young, talented players who have to prove themselves on the field. We know Beck has the arm talent to get the job done, and Miami provides a much more high-powered offensive scheme for him to thrive. -- Andrea Adelson

Replacements: WR Omarion Miller and CB DJ McKinney, Colorado Buffaloes

Let's get this out of the way first: Travis Hunter is one of the most unreplaceable players in college football history. After starring on both sides of the ball, he obviously cannot be replaced by a single player. At receiver, Miller has the potential to produce at a high level if he can stay healthy. His 2024 season ended in early October against Kansas State during a game in which he had eight catches for 145 yards. At cornerback, McKinney started opposite Hunter last season and should be among the best corners in the Big 12 this season. -- Kyle Bonagura

Replacement: Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State Nittany Lions

Dennis-Sutton finished with 13 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks playing opposite Carter for Penn State's tenacious defense. He also ranked 27th nationally among edge rushers with a pressure rate of 12.5% (Carter was No. 1 at 19.6%). That ticked up to 14.6% over Penn State's three playoff games. Off that, Dennis-Sutton seems ready to take on the primary pass-rushing onus for the Nittany Lions, who have national championship aspirations after advancing to the playoff semifinals. -- Jake Trotter

Replacement: Tyree Adams, LSU Tigers

LSU lost four offensive line starters from the 2024 team, including both tackles. Campbell has been entrenched at left tackle from the time he arrived on campus. When he sat out the bowl game last season, Adams stepped in as the starter, and he held onto the job through spring practice. The 6-foot-7, 310-pound redshirt sophomore is extremely versatile, and he got snaps at four different positions last season (77 at LT, 38 at LG, 27 at RG and two at RT). Adams didn't allow a sack in 82 pass-blocking opportunities, and he has embraced the role of being one of the leaders up front this season for the Tigers. -- Chris Low

Rayshaun Benny had 15 solo tackles last season. Steven King/Icon Sportswire

Replacement: Rayshaun Benny, Michigan Wolverines

One of the few remaining rotation players from Michigan's 2023 national championship defense, fifth-year senior Benny will be tasked with keeping the Wolverines' defensive line playing at an elite level. Benny, who has appeared in 42 career games with 56 tackles over the past two seasons, recorded a sack on blue-chip freshman QB Bryce Underwood's first play in the spring game. Transfers Tre Williams (Clemson) and Damon Payne (Alabama) will factor into what figures to be yet another talented defensive tackle rotation, as well. -- Trotter

Replacement: Sire Gaines, Boise State Broncos

The hope was -- and still is -- that Gaines will replace Jeanty, the Heisman Trophy runner-up and Doak Walker Award winner. Gaines appeared in three games last season, recording 200 yards from scrimmage on only 23 touches with 110 rushing yards against Georgia Southern, before missing time with a lower body injury that lingered through the spring. Coach Spencer Danielson is not concerned "one bit" that Gaines' injury will impact his availability for preseason camp and the season. Jambres Dubar is another option for Boise State as it aims to replace an all-time great back. Gaines came to Boise State as a three-star recruit from California. -- Bonagura

Replacement: Keagen Trost or Jaylen Early, Missouri Tigers

Missouri will be hard-pressed to find anyone to fully replace Membou's elite combination of size, speed and run-blocking ability. But between Wake Forest transfer Trost and Florida State portal newcomer Early, the Tigers have a pair of options to plug in at right tackle. Trost, an 11-game starter at Wake Forest last fall, joins Missouri for his seventh college season as the most experienced member (38) of the program's offensive line depth in 2025. Early arrives via the spring portal with two years of eligibility and spent the majority of his six starts last fall at right tackle; if the Tigers can activate the promising traits of the former ESPN 300 recruit, Early can provide Missouri with a multi-year solution at the position. -- Eli Lederman

Replacement: Kris Hutson, Arizona Wildcats

McMillan saw a total of 266 targets in Arizona's offense over the past two seasons, second-most in FBS. Noah Fifita is going to spread the ball around much more in 2025, but who stands to benefit with a big target share? The Wildcats are hoping Kris Hutson can bring a veteran presence and a lot of playmaking to their receiving corps. Hutson caught 80 passes for 936 yards and two TDs over four seasons at Oregon, and he put up a career-high 683 receiving yards on 54 catches with John Mateer last season at Washington State. The 5-11, 174-pound wideout can play inside or outside, and he should be a reliable weapon in new OC Seth Doege's passing attack. -- Max Olson

Replacement: Trevor Goosby, Texas Longhorns

After appearing in 15 games with a pair of starts, Trevor Goosby should step in the mammoth space that was occupied by Kevlin Banks Jr. and pick up where he left off. Goosby played well when he started the SEC championship game against Georgia and Texas' playoff game against Arizona State. He arrived as a bit of an unheralded recruit as part of the Class of 2023, earning a three-star rating from ESPN as the nation's No. 75 offensive tackle. -- Bonagura

Replacement: Marlin Klein, Michigan Wolverines

Klein filled in for the three games that Loveland missed because of a shoulder injury and ultimately started six games. The German native caught only 13 passes for 108 yards, but three of those grabs came in Michigan's stunning 13-10 victory over the eventual national champion Buckeyes. Klein won't be able to replicate Loveland's prowess as a receiver, but after bulking up to 255 pounds this offseason, he could bring a physical element up front in the running game. -- Trotter

Replacement: Elo Modozie, Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia entered the spring without a clear successor for Williams at the JACK position in the Bulldogs' defense. But with the spring portal addition of Army transfer Elo Modozie, Georgia may have its answer. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound linebacker broke out for 34 tackles and 6.5 sacks in his sophomore season with the Black Knights last fall before landing with the Bulldogs on April 20. Modozie may need time to adjust to SEC football, but don't be surprised if he ends up taking over Williams' role on the edge at Georgia this fall ahead of less-proven returners like Gabe Harris Jr. and Quintavius Johnson. -- Lederman

Replacement: Kam Dewberry, Alabama Crimson Tide

No member of the Alabama offensive line took more snaps (741) last fall than Booker, who started 27 games over the past two seasons. Upon his departure, the Crimson Tide hosted a tight position battle this spring between redshirt senior Geno VanDeMark and Texas A&M transfer Dewberry. Considering that VanDeMark missed the end of spring camp with an injury, the edge going into the summer belongs to Dewberry, the 6-foot-4, 345-pound lineman who made five starts in 32 career games with the Aggies. However, Alabama's thin guard depth likely means both Dewberry and VanDeMark will be critical to a successful fall in Tuscaloosa. -- Lederman

Replacement: Tré Williams, Michigan Wolverines

Michigan has several options to replace Grant and fellow first-rounder Graham, but Clemson transfer Williams might be the closest physical replica to the 6-3, 339-pound Grant. Williams, a senior, is 6-2 and 315 pounds, and he has flashed pass-rushing ability to complement his space-eating stature. He had 14 tackles, including three for loss with two sacks, while starting three games and appearing in all 14 for Clemson last fall. Fellow transfer Damon Payne from Alabama also will step into the defensive tackle rotation, along with other bigger bodies like junior Enow Etta, Rayshaun Benny and Trey Pierce. -- Rittenberg

Luke Reynolds totaled 111 yards last season. Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire

Replacement: Luke Reynolds, Penn State Nittany Lions

Warren is truly irreplaceable and Penn State will need to get more from its receivers and backs to not be so overly reliant on the tight end spot. But hopes are high for sophomore Reynolds, who flashed his potential in limited opportunities. He had nine receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown, including three catches in CFP games. Reynolds also had a 32-yard run against Minnesota. Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki undoubtedly will find creative ways to use the 6-4, 252-pound sophomore from Massachusetts, ESPN's No. 70 overall recruit in the 2024 class. Reynolds has spent the offseason improving his blocking ability. Although Khalil Dinkins and others are also back in the tight end room, Reynolds could have the highest ceiling. -- Rittenberg

Replacement: Chris Cole, Georgia Bulldogs

Since the day Kirby Smart took over at Georgia, the Bulldogs have specialized in developing linebackers and edge rushers. Walker was the latest and followed in a long line of Georgia defenders who made life miserable for opposing quarterbacks. He won the Butkus Award last season as the nation's top linebacker. Now, it's Cole's turn to show what he can do -- and if he can move around and play all the same roles as Walker. The 6-3, 235-pound Cole was named to the SEC All-Freshman team last season, and this spring, branched out and showed his versatility. Fellow linebacker Justin Williams even said that Cole was "like J-Walk" in that he could rush, cover and play the run. -- Low

Replacement: Jamarious Brown, Ole Miss Rebels

After a year learning behind Nolen, Brown is ready to step up and be a force for the Rebels' defensive front. The 6-1, 315-pound redshirt sophomore earned Freshman All-America recognition as a reserve last season after recording 20 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, two pass breakups and he grabbed an interception off a deflection against LSU. The former four-star recruit showed serious promise while playing 15-20 snaps per game. Ole Miss built one of the best defensive lines in the country for 2024 and needs to reload now as its starters move on to the NFL. This is an inexperienced room, but there's plenty of promising talent like Brown ready to step up. -- Olson

Replacement: Dayon Hayes, Texas A&M Aggies

Hayes is a fascinating addition for Texas A&M. He was a big-time pickup for Colorado last year following his 2023 season at Pitt, in which he had 10.5 tackles for loss. But after an encouraging start last year in Boulder, an injury cut his season short and he reentered the portal, landing in College Station. Hayes has played over 40 games in his college career, and he should be able to step in and contribute right away. -- Bonagura

Replacement: Beau Johnson, North Dakota State Bison

From a national perspective, players at the FCS level are more unknown until they emerge as stars like Zabel did at NDSU, where he developed into a first-round pick. Sophomore Johnson is a strong candidate to replace Zabel for the Bison. With his 6-6, 290-pound frame, he has the size to step in and make an immediate impact. -- Bonagura

WR Brandon Inniss had 14 receptions for 176 yards last season. Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire

Replacement: Brandon Inniss, Ohio State Buckeyes

The Buckeyes bring back starting receivers Carnell Tate and star Jeremiah Smith off last year's national championship team. With Egbuka off to the NFL, junior Inniss will get his chance to step into the starting lineup alongside them. Inniss caught only 14 passes for 176 yards last season. But he did haul in a 21-yard touchdown reception in Ohio State's key 20-13 win at No. 5 Penn State last November. Freshman Quincy Porter, the No. 62 overall recruit in this year's recruiting class, could factor into the mix, as well. -- Trotter

Replacement: Jaylon Guilbeau, Texas Longhorns

After Barron moved around in the secondary before settling in at outside corner for his final year in Austin, Guilbeau appears to be on track for a similar progression, having played primarily as what Texas calls a star (nickleback). The move worked for Barron as he was named the Thorpe Award winner, and Guilbeau, who has started games over the past three seasons, has the skill set to build on his productive 2024 season. -- Bonagura

Replacement: Bear Alexander, Oregon Ducks

Alexander was a big-time recruit when he signed with Georgia prior to the 2022 season, and he had his moments as a true freshman for the Bulldogs, including a sack in the national title game. After transferring to USC in 2023, he was productive for the Trojans for a season before opting to leave USC in September. The potential to be a major contributor is there. Can Dan Lanning mold all that talent into meaningful production? -- Bonagura

Replacement: Davion Gouse or Caleb Hood, North Carolina Tar Heels

In terms of sheer production, it seems unlikely anyone's going to replace Hampton, who, along with Texas Tech's Tajh Brooks, became the first power conference tailback to top 250 carries in consecutive seasons since Breece Hall in 2020 and 2021. Hampton's 3,565 career rushing yards rank fourth in UNC history. The job of filling that void likely will be split between a handful of backs, at least until one emerges as the clear-cut No. 1. Gouse, last year's No. 2 option who rushed for 326 yards and four touchdowns, will get first crack, followed by veteran Hood. UNC also added four backs in its 2025 signing class -- Demon June, Jariel Cobb, Joseph Troupe and Jaylon Nichols. June, a three-star prospect out of Jacksonville, North Carolina, might be the most game-ready today. -- Hale

Replacement: Ryan Wingo, Texas Longhorns

After catching 29 passes for 472 yards as a true freshman in 2024, Wingo should be in line for a much bigger role in 2025. He arrived at Texas as a four-star recruit and the No. 33 overall player in the Class of 2024. Wingo didn't have a true breakout performance, but he made at least one catch in the final 12 games of the year, including the SEC championship game and all three of Texas' playoff games. -- Bonagura

Replacement: Luke Montgomery, Ohio State Buckeyes

As injuries piled up front, and Jackson had to swing from left guard to left tackle, Montgomery emerged to play a key rotation role down the stretch of last season. Montgomery then got the start at guard in Ohio State's final two games, wins over Texas and Notre Dame that lifted the Buckeyes to the national championship. Now, after thriving during the playoff run, Montgomery is set to take over as Ohio State's starting left guard. -- Trotter

25. QB Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

Replacement: Austin Simmons, Ole Miss Rebels

Lane Kiffin is confident his next man up, Simmons, has all the gifts he needs to become an NFL talent like Dart. The Rebels did not pursue veteran starting QBs in the portal this offseason, because they know they've got a difference-maker in the 6-4, 215-pound redshirt sophomore. Simmons reclassified from the 2025 class to 2023 when he joined the program and came in as a two-sport player who also made 13 relief appearances as a left-handed pitcher for the Rebels in 2024. After two years of developing behind Dart, Simmons' full focus is on football, and he's ready to shine. Though he has played only 79 snaps, he flashed exciting potential while leading a 75-yard touchdown drive in an upset win over Georgia last season. Don't be surprised if Simmons becomes one of the SEC's breakout stars this fall. -- Olson

DL Joshua Josephs had three forced fumbles last season. Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire

26. DE James Pearce Jr., Atlanta Falcons

Replacement: Joshua Josephs, Tennessee Volunteers

Even though Pearce didn't put up the kind of numbers last season most were expecting, he was still a disrupter off the edge for the Vols on defense. The good news for Tennessee is that senior defensive end Josephs is back, and he was more consistent than Pearce a year ago. The 6-3, 240-pound Josephs may get more attention from opposing offensive lines next season with Pearce gone, but he has a wealth of experience and has played since he was a true freshman. Josephs had nine tackles for loss and eight quarterback hurries a year ago and was one of the SEC's more underrated defenders. He's poised for an all-conference season in 2025. -- Low

Replacement: Joenel Aguero, Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia is losing the glue to its secondary in Starks, the two-time All-American who led the Bulldogs with 77 tackles a year ago. However, this being Kirby Smart's Georgia, the program possesses plenty of talent to fill the hole Starks leaves at the nickel/STAR position, starting with junior Aguero. The former four-star signee has appeared in 23 games over the past two seasons and appears set to claim a starting job after he made five starts last fall. Other options alongside Aguero include returners Kyron Jones and JaCorey Thomas and transfers Zion Branch (USC), Jaden Harris (Miami) and Adrian Maddox (UAB), all of whom will compete for snaps across the Bulldogs' safety spots in 2025. -- Lederman

Replacement: Kayden McDonald or Eddrick Houston, Ohio State Buckeyes

Williams was a productive and disruptive force in the middle of a talented Ohio State defensive line, and the Buckeyes will look to a younger player as his replacement. Junior McDonald filled in at times for Williams last season and finished with 19 tackles. The Georgia native was a four-star recruit in 2023. Ohio State also could lean on sophomore Houston, who arrived as a top-35 national recruit at defensive end but has been working more inside. -- Rittenberg

Replacement: Isaiah World, Oregon Ducks

Oregon coach Dan Lanning has lauded the play of offensive tackle World since he arrived in Eugene after transferring from Nevada. He started 35 games over the past three years in the Mountain West and is not only expected to start right away, he's the type of talent who could find himself as a sought-after player in next year's NFL draft. -- Bonagura

Replacement: JQ Hardaway or DJ Waller Jr., Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky has a couple of veteran options at corner, who hope to step into the limelight in 2025. Cincinnati transfer Hardaway started opposite Hairston last year and turned in a productive campaign, racking up two picks and 10 contested targets. Former Michigan transfer Waller played in only seven games for the Cats last season but should be ready for a bigger role this year. But perhaps the most intriguing option is sophomore Terhyon Nichols, who failed to record a pick in limited action as a true freshman last year but did rack up five PBUs and posted a better opponent QBR than Hairston or Hardaway. -- Hale

Replacement: Justin Jefferson, Alabama Crimson Tide

While it was a downer for Alabama to lose Campbell to the NFL draft after he led the team in tackles last season, coach Kalen DeBoer got a pick-me-up when Jefferson announced he was coming back for a fifth season, capitalizing on the Diego Pavia ruling. Campbell did a little bit of everything last season for the Crimson Tide, and the 6-1, 225-pound Jefferson also received an expanded role a year ago on defense. This will be Jefferson's third season at Alabama after beginning his career at Pearl River Community College. He gives the Alabama defense both experience and production after playing in 12 games (three starts) last season and recording 60 tackles, including 6.5 for loss and two sacks, and forcing a fumble. -- Low

Replacement: Ethan Onianwa, Ohio State Buckeyes

Following Simmons' season-ending left knee injury on Oct. 12 (and then an injury to his backup, Zen Michalski, who since transferred to Indiana), the Buckeyes turned to star left guard Donovan Jackson to man left tackle. Jackson did that admiringly on the way to Ohio State's national championship. With Jackson heading to the NFL as well, the Buckeyes landed Rice transfer Onianwa, a three-year starter who has played more than 2,000 career snaps and should solidify the blindside protection. -- Trotter