Tulane quarterback TJ Finley is once again in the transfer portal after being suspended earlier this month pending the outcome of a legal case.

Finley, who has spent time at five FBS programs in his career, entered the portal Friday morning. He was arrested April 2 on a charge of illegal possession of stolen things worth more than $25,000, after police linked the license plate of a truck he was driving to a stolen vehicle in Atlanta.

His attorneys claim Finley is the victim of a scam after buying a used truck via a social media marketplace. Finley is due in court June 1 in New Orleans.

Tulane on Thursday received a commitment from quarterback transfer Brendan Sullivan, who started three games last season for Iowa and made some starts for Northwestern in 2022 and 2023.

Finley began his college career at LSU in 2020, starting five games and passing for 941 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions. He then transferred to Auburn, where he opened the 2022 season as the team's starter before injuring his throwing shoulder just before SEC play began.

Finley had his most productive season in 2023 at Texas State, where he passed for 3,439 yards with 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He then transferred to Western Kentucky, where he was the backup last season, before joining Tulane in December.

The Ponchatoula, Louisiana, native had been competing with fellow transfers Kadin Semonza and Donovan Leary for the starting role before the suspension.