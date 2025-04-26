Open Extended Reactions

Four-star quarterback Brady Smigiel, ESPN's No. 4 pocket passer in the 2026 class, has committed to Michigan, he announced Saturday.

A 6-foot-5, 210-pound prospect from Newbury Park, California, Smigiel is the No. 45 overall recruit in the 2026 ESPN 300 and began the weekend as the cycle's No. 2 available quarterback. The former Florida State commit becomes the highest-ranked member of coach Sherrone Moore's 2026 recruiting class.

Smigiel visited the Wolverines for the program's spring game April 19.

"We just thought it was time to make the decision, and when I went out to Michigan, I knew it was the spot for me," Smigiel told ESPN. "Being able to see the strength staff and how they handle the players -- the discipline within the program -- it was all really impressive."

Smigiel noted his connection with first-year Michigan offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, who previously recruited Smigiel at North Carolina, as a key factor in his decision. Program tradition and the opportunity to step into the Wolverines' thin quarterback depth behind five-star freshman Bryce Underwood also played a role in Smigiel's move to commit before previously scheduled official visits to Washington and South Carolina later this spring.

With Smigiel's pledge, Michigan now holds two ESPN 300 commitments in the 2026 cycle after the February addition of four-star offensive guard Bear McWhorter (No. 186 overall).

The Wolverines also hold pledges from three-star cornerback Brody Jennings and wide receiver Jaylen Pile in 2026. The Wolverines remain in the mix for a handful of top 2026 targets, including linebacker Anthony Jones (No. 25 overall), tight end Ian Premer (No. 60) and running back Javian Osborne (No. 81).

Michigan was a leading finalist for Smigiel's pledge in June when he committed to Florida State over the Wolverines, Ohio State, Oregon and Washington.

Smigiel shut down his recruitment following his summer pledge and remained a cornerstone of the Seminoles' 2026 class through the program's 2-10 finish last fall before pulling his commitment in late January. At the time, Smigiel pointed to the offseason reshuffle of the program's coaching staff and a scheme change under first-year offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn as the primary drivers in his decision.

"I just didn't feel like Florida State was that spot for me anymore," Smigiel told ESPN in early February. "I committed to Coach [Mike] Norvell calling the plays, and now that he's not, it's a completely different situation."

Auburn, Michigan, Ohio State, South Carolina, UCLA and Washington emerged as early leaders in Smigiel's renewed process in February, and he later took unofficial trips to Washington, South Carolina and UCLA.

Sources told ESPN that Washington was a serious contender for Smigiel's pledge before four-star quarterback Derek Zammit committed to the program April 19. North Carolina and South Carolina also made significant pushes over the last week prior to Smigiel's commitment to the Wolverines.

Equipped with standout arm strength and elite downfield accuracy, Smigiel is one of the most polished quarterback prospects in the 2026 class.

Smigiel is a three-year starter and will enter his senior season with 11,228 passing yards and 147 touchdowns for his prep career. He threw for 3,521 yards and 49 touchdowns and led Newbury Park to a division title as a junior last fall.

Upon Smigiel's pledge, only five of the 18 quarterbacks ranked inside the ESPN 300 remain uncommitted, led by No. 1 overall quarterback Jared Curtis and fellow top-100 passer Ryder Lyons (No. 50).

Curtis, No. 5 in the ESPN 300, is set to choose between Georgia and Oregon on May 5.