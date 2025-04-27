Open Extended Reactions

After departing in December for a brief stint at Texas A&M, former five-star wide receiver recruit Micah Hudson announced Sunday that he is rejoining Texas Tech's football program.

Hudson, the No. 22 overall recruit in the 2024 ESPN 300, elected to enter the transfer portal at the end of his freshman season with the Red Raiders. He transferred to Texas A&M but left the program soon after he arrived in January.

After reentering the transfer portal earlier this month, Hudson had opportunities to visit other schools but focused on returning to Lubbock and earning a second chance with Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire and his staff.

Hudson was the No. 2 wide receiver in ESPN's spring transfer rankings.

"Lubbock has always been home, and I'm forever grateful to the coaching staff, teammates and fans who make that possible," Hudson said in a statement announcing his decision. "I'm back to finish with I started. This experience taught me a lot about myself and what it truly means to be a part of the Texas Tech family."

The Temple, Texas, native became the highest-ranked recruit in Texas Tech history when he committed in 2023. While fellow five-star recruits Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State), Ryan Williams (Alabama) and Cam Coleman (Auburn) thrived as freshmen, Hudson struggled to earn a significant role in his debut season.

The 6-foot, 195-pound wideout caught eight passes for 123 yards in 2024 and missed the final four games of the season because of a stress fracture.

He made the surprising decision to transfer Dec. 1 and enrolled at Texas A&M but left the program in mid-January.

The Texas Tech program he's rejoining has loaded up via the portal this offseason, assembling arguably the No. 1 transfer recruiting class in the country as it chases its first Big 12 title and a College Football Playoff bid.

The Red Raiders brought in a pair of all-conference performers in Miami (Ohio) wide receiver Reggie Virgil and Louisiana tight end Terrance Carter to bolster a passing attack that already had starting receivers Caleb Douglas and Coy Eakin returning.