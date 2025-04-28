County officials said Monday there was no suspicion of foul play in the death of Cincinnati freshman football player Jeremiah Kelly, who died unexpectedly on April 22.

An autopsy revealed "no evidence of injury or suspicion of foul play," according to a statement by the Hamilton County coroner's office.

In the statement, the coroner's office said it is still investigating Kelly's cause of death.

The Cincinnati Police Department did not immediately respond to ESPN's request for comment.

Kelly, an 18-year-old offensive lineman from Avon, Ohio, helped his high school team to a 16-0 record and a state championship last fall.

His mother, Chiniqua Kelly, told ESPN that she had spoken with her son the night before his death and everything had been normal. She said he had volunteered at a nonprofit over the weekend and was preparing for prom.

"I don't suspect any foul play," she said. "I'm waiting on the coroner's report and I will take it from there."

Kelly's memorial service was held on Saturday and a candlelight vigil is planned for Wednesday at Avon High School's football stadium. Since his death, a GoFundMe page organized on behalf of Kelly's family has raised nearly $70,000.