The Pac-12 has finalized its television partnerships for the 2025 season, with The CW, ESPN and CBS combining to show the 13 home games involving Oregon State and Washington State.

"Having Pac-12 football featured across three leading broadcasters in CBS, The CW and ESPN in 2025 will provide tremendous exposure to showcase Oregon State, Washington State and our brand in the Pac-12's final season before expansion," Pac-12 commissioner Teresa Gould said in a statement. "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with The CW, to welcome a new partner in CBS Sports and to see a return of Pac-12 football on ESPN."

The CW, which had the rights to all the home games for OSU and WSU last season, will retain most of the 13-game allotment with nine games on its air, with the other four split between CBS and ESPN.

ESPN will show Cal at Oregon State on Aug. 30 (7:30 p.m. PT) and Houston at Oregon State on Sept. 26 (7:30 p.m. PT), while CBS has the Apple Cup between the Cougars at Washington on Sept. 20 (4:30 or 5 p.m. PT) and the first of two matchups between OSU and WSU on Nov. 1 (4:30 or 5 p.m. PT).

The announcement did not include any details about anything 2026 season and beyond, when Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Utah State and San Diego State will join the conference. However, Gould has made it clear over the past several months that the conference was looking for partners for the 2025 season that indicated they were not interested in only a short-term affiliation.

Before the 2026 season, the Pac-12 also needs to add at least one more football-playing member to fulfill NCAA requirements.