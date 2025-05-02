Open Extended Reactions

Almost no word in the English language makes a college football fan more defensive than the L-word: luck.

We weren't lucky to have a great turnover margin -- our coaches are just really good at emphasizing ball security! We're tougher than everyone else -- that's why we recovered all those fumbles!

We weren't lucky to win all those close games -- we're clutch! Our coaches know how to press all the right buttons! Our quarterback is a cool customer!

We weren't lucky to have fewer injuries than everyone else -- our strength-and-conditioning coach is the best in America! And again: We're just tougher!

As loath as we may be to admit it, a large percentage of a given college football season -- with its small overall sample of games -- is determined by the bounce of a pointy ball, the bend of a ligament and the whims of fate. Certain teams will end up with an unsustainably good turnover margin that turns on them the next year. Certain teams (often the same ones) will enjoy a great run of close-game fortune based on some combination of great coaching, sturdy quarterback play, timely special teams contributions ... and massive amounts of unsustainable randomness. Certain teams will keep their starting lineups mostly intact for 12 or more games while another is watching its depth chart change dramatically on a week-to-week basis.

As we prepare for the 2025 college football season, it's worth stepping back and looking at who did, and didn't, get the bounces in 2024. Just because Lady Luck was (or wasn't) on your side one year, doesn't automatically mean your fortunes will flip the next, but that's often how these things go. Be it turnovers, close-game fortune or injuries, let's talk about the teams that were dealt the best and worst hands last fall.

Can Clemson coach Dabo Swinney continue his luck into next season? Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire

Turnover luck

In last year's ACC championship game, Clemson bolted to a 24-7 halftime lead, then white-knuckled it to the finish. SMU came back to tie the score at 31 with only 16 seconds left, but Nolan Hauser's 56-yard field goal at the buzzer gave the Tigers a 34-31 victory and a spot in 2024's College Football Playoff at Alabama's expense.

In the first series of the game, Clemson's T.J. Parker pulled a perfect sack-and-strip of SMU QB Kevin Jennings, forcing and falling on a loose ball at the SMU 33-yard line. Clemson scored two plays later to take a 7-0 lead. Late in the first quarter, Khalil Barnes picked off a Jennings pass near midfield, ending what could have become a scoring threat with one more first down. A few minutes later, Clemson's Cade Klubnik fumbled at the end of a 14-yard gain, but tight end Jake Briningstool recovered it at midfield, preventing another potential scoring threat from developing. (Klubnik fumbled seven times in the 2024 season but lost only one of them.)

Early in the third quarter, after SMU cut Clemson's lead to 24-14, David Eziomume fumbled the ensuing kickoff at the Clemson 6, but teammate Keith Adams Jr. recovered it right before two SMU players pounced.

Over 60 minutes, both teams fumbled twice, and Clemson defended (intercepted or broke up) eight passes to SMU's seven. On average, 50% of fumbles are lost and about 21% of passes defended become INTs, so Clemson's expected turnover margin in this game was plus-0.2 (because of the extra pass defended). The Tigers' actual turnover margin was plus-2, a difference of 1.8 turnovers in a game they barely won.

Clemson was obviously a solid team in 2024, but the Tigers probably wouldn't have reached the CFP without turnovers luck. For the season, they fumbled 16 times but lost only three, and comparing their expected (based on the averages above) and actual turnover margins, almost no one benefited more from the randomness of a bouncing ball.

Expected turnover margin Team Exp. TO Margin (Rk) TO Margin (Rk) Difference 1. JMU 8.3 (8) 20 (1) 11.7 2. Indiana 4.5 (35) 15 (5) 10.5 3. Clemson 5.9 (24) 16 (4) 10.1 4. Ball St. -7.6 (123) 2 (51) 9.6 5. USC -12.2 (133) -3 (81) 9.2 6. San Jose St. -9.9 (131) -1 (64) 8.9 7. Iowa St. 1.2 (65) 9 (18) 7.8 8. Vanderbilt 1.5 (63) 9 (18) 7.5 9. Baylor -1.3 (77) 6 (35) 7.3 10. SHSU 4.9 (33) 12 (8) 7.1 11. Marshall 3.9 (40) 10 (14) 6.1 12. BYU 2.0 (54) 8 (24) 6.0 13. Georgia -6.9 (119) -1 (64) 5.9 14. Boston Coll. 3.1 (45) 9 (18) 5.9 15. BGSU -2.5 (89) 3 (47) 5.5 16. Army 5.5 (27) 11 (11) 5.5 17. UMass -6.5 (114) -1 (64) 5.5 17. UNLV 8.5 (7) 14 (6) 5.5 19. Buffalo 3.5 (43) 9 (18) 5.5 20. Arkansas St. -3.2 (95) 2 (51) 5.2 21. Texas Tech -4.1 (102) 1 (55) 5.1 22. Navy 5.0 (32) 10 (14) 5.0 23. Illinois 1.0 (67) 6 (35) 5.0 24. Oklahoma -4.9 (105) 0 (61) 4.9 25. Penn St. 6.2 (19) 11 (11) 4.8 26. California 6.2 (18) 11 (11) 4.8 27. Memphis 12.2 (2) 17 (3) 4.8 28. Louisiana 5.3 (30) 10 (14) 4.7 29. Syracuse -3.7 (98) 1 (55) 4.7 30. Pittsburgh -6.7 (117) -2 (70) 4.7 31. Arkansas -12.4 (134) -8 (112) 4.4 32. San Diego St. -1.2 (76) 3 (47) 4.2 33. Va. Tech 3.9 (39) 8 (24) 4.1 34. JSU 5.1 (31) 9 (18) 3.9 35. Colorado 8.2 (9) 12 (8) 3.9 36. Wash. St. 4.3 (36) 8 (24) 3.7 37. Liberty -6.5 (112) -3 (81) 3.5 38. Iowa 8.6 (6) 12 (8) 3.4 39. Texas 1.7 (59) 5 (40) 3.3 40. Coastal Caro. 1.7 (58) 5 (40) 3.3 41. Minnesota 5.7 (25) 9 (18) 3.3 42. Arizona St. 10.7 (4) 14 (6) 3.3 43. Louisville 3.2 (44) 6 (35) 2.8 44. Stanford -7.6 (122) -5 (100) 2.6 45. Maryland -5.5 (108) -3 (81) 2.5 46. Ga. Tech -1.4 (79) 1 (55) 2.4 47. Duke 5.9 (23) 8 (24) 2.1 48. Tennessee 4.0 (38) 6 (35) 2.0 49. USF 6.1 (20) 8 (24) 1.9 50. Miss. St. -7.7 (124) -6 (103) 1.7 51. Tulane 5.3 (29) 7 (32) 1.7 52. Ga. Southern -4.5 (103) -3 (81) 1.5 53. Boise St. 2.5 (47) 4 (44) 1.5 54. N. Texas -7.4 (121) -6 (103) 1.4 55. WKU -5.1 (106) -4 (91) 1.1 56. Rutgers 3.1 (46) 4 (44) 0.9 57. S. Alabama 7.2 (15) 8 (24) 0.8 58. Rice -10.8 (132) -10 (127) 0.8 59. Georgia St. -2.6 (90) -2 (70) 0.6 60. Ole Miss 9.4 (5) 10 (14) 0.6 61. FIU -3.5 (97) -3 (81) 0.5 62. Troy -7.1 (120) -7 (109) 0.1 63. Wisconsin -6.1 (109) -6 (103) 0.1 64. W. Virginia -8.1 (126) -8 (112) 0.1 65. Oregon St. -4.0 (100) -4 (91) -0.1 66. WMU 8.1 (11) 8 (24) -0.1 67. Missouri 8.1 (10) 8 (24) -0.1 68. Alabama 7.1 (16) 7 (32) -0.1 69. Nevada -1.8 (82) -2 (70) -0.2 70. EMU -1.7 (81) -2 (70) -0.3 71. Nebraska -1.6 (80) -2 (70) -0.4 72. Washington 2.5 (50) 2 (51) -0.4 73. Tulsa -6.6 (115) -7 (109) -0.5 74. Notre Dame 18.5 (1) 18 (2) -0.5 75. NIU -2.4 (88) -3 (81) -0.6 76. Northwestern -1.3 (78) -2 (70) -0.7 77. Utah St. -5.3 (107) -6 (103) -0.7 78. Toledo 1.8 (55) 1 (55) -0.8 79. Kentucky -6.1 (110) -7 (109) -0.9 80. Miami-OH 5.9 (22) 5 (40) -0.9 81. Wyoming -3.9 (99) -5 (100) -1.1 82. ECU -6.7 (118) -8 (112) -1.3 83. Wake Forest -2.4 (87) -4 (91) -1.6 84. Kansas 1.7 (59) 0 (61) -1.7 85. Virginia -2.3 (85) -4 (91) -1.7 86. S. Carolina 4.8 (34) 3 (47) -1.8 87. Miami 3.8 (41) 2 (51) -1.8 88. UConn 0.8 (70) -1 (64) -1.8 89. Florida 8.0 (12) 6 (35) -2.0 90. Kansas St. 1.1 (66) -1 (64) -2.1 91. La. Tech -1.8 (84) -4 (91) -2.2 92. Cincinnati -1.8 (83) -4 (91) -2.2 93. Kent St. -6.7 (116) -9 (120) -2.3 94. App. St. -6.5 (112) -9 (120) -2.5 95. Texas A&M 7.9 (13) 5 (40) -2.9 96. Michigan 0.9 (69) -2 (70) -2.9 97. N. Carolina 1.0 (68) -2 (70) -3.0 98. Fresno St. 6.0 (21) 3 (47) -3.0 99. ODU 0.2 (72) -3 (81) -3.2 100. UTEP 2.3 (52) -1 (64) -3.3 101. Hawaii -4.7 (104) -8 (112) -3.3 102. Ohio St. 7.3 (14) 4 (44) -3.3 103. ULM 1.7 (57) -2 (70) -3.7 104. NMSU -9.0 (129) -13 (129) -4.0 105. SMU 2.1 (53) -2 (70) -4.1 106. UTSA 4.2 (37) 0 (61) -4.2 107. Colorado St. 5.4 (28) 1 (55) -4.4 108. Oregon 11.5 (3) 7 (32) -4.5 109. UCLA 0.6 (71) -4 (91) -4.6 110. UCF -3.4 (96) -8 (112) -4.6 111. FAU 5.6 (26) 1 (55) -4.6 112. Purdue -9.2 (130) -14 (131) -4.8 113. Temple -4.0 (101) -9 (120) -5.0 114. Oklahoma St. -3.0 (94) -8 (112) -5.0 115. Michigan St. -2.9 (93) -8 (112) -5.1 116. NC St. 2.5 (49) -3 (81) -5.5 117. LSU 2.5 (48) -3 (81) -5.5 118. Kennesaw St. -0.5 (73) -6 (103) -5.5 119. Arizona 1.6 (62) -4 (91) -5.6 120. MTSU -2.8 (91) -9 (120) -6.2 121. Utah 2.4 (51) -4 (91) -6.4 122. UAB -6.4 (111) -13 (129) -6.6 123. Air Force 3.6 (42) -3 (81) -6.6 124. Texas St. 1.7 (61) -5 (100) -6.7 125. Auburn -2.3 (86) -9 (120) -6.7 126. Akron -2.8 (92) -10 (127) -7.2 127. TCU 1.8 (56) -6 (103) -7.8 128. Florida St. -7.9 (125) -16 (132) -8.1 129. CMU -8.9 (128) -17 (133) -8.1 130. New Mexico -0.7 (75) -9 (120) -8.3 131. Ohio 6.4 (17) -2 (70) -8.4 132. Charlotte -0.5 (74) -9 (120) -8.5 133. Houston 1.3 (64) -8 (112) -9.3 134. So. Miss -8.1 (127) -19 (134) -10.9

It probably isn't a surprise to see that, of last year's 12 playoff teams, eight benefited from positive turnovers luck, and six were at plus-3.3 or higher. You've got to be lucky and good to win, right?

You aren't often lucky for two straight years, though. It might be noteworthy to point out that, of the teams in Mark Schlabach's Way-Too-Early 2025 rankings, five were in the top 20 in terms of turnovers luck: No. 5 Georgia, No. 7 Clemson, No. 9 BYU, No. 11 Iowa State and No. 17 Indiana (plus two others from his Teams Also Considered list: Army and Baylor).

It's also noteworthy to point out that three teams on Schlabach's list -- No. 6 Oregon, No. 8 LSU and No. 15 SMU -- ranked in the triple-digits in terms of turnovers luck. Oregon started the season 13-0 without the benefit of bounces. For that matter, Auburn, a team on the Also Considered list, ranked 125th in turnovers luck in a season that saw the Tigers go just 1-3 in one-score finishes. There might not have been a more what-could-have-been team in the country than Hugh Freeze's Tigers.

Close games

One of my favorite tools in my statistical toolbox is what I call postgame win expectancy. The idea is to take all of a game's key, predictive stats -- all the things that end up feeding into my SP+ rankings -- and basically toss them into the air and say, "With these stats, you could have expected to win this game X% of the time."

Alabama's 40-35 loss to Vanderbilt on Oct. 5 was one of the most impactful results of the CFP race. It was also one of the least likely results of the season in terms of postgame win expectancy. Bama averaged 8.8 yards per play to Vandy's 5.6, generated a 56% success rate* to Vandy's 43% and scored touchdowns on all four of its trips into the red zone. It's really hard to lose when you do all of that -- in fact, the Crimson Tide's postgame win expectancy was a whopping 98.5%. (You can see all postgame win expectancy data here)

(* Success rate: how frequently an offense is gaining at least 50% of necessary yardage on first down, 70% on second and 100% on third and fourth. It is one of the more reliable and predictive stats you'll find, and it's a big part of SP+.)

Vandy managed to overcome these stats in part because of two of the most perfect bounces you'll ever see. In the first, Jalen Milroe had a pass batted at the line, and it deflected high into the air and, eventually, into the arms of Randon Fontenette, who caught it on the run and raced 29 yards for a touchdown and an early 13-0 lead.

In the second half, with Bama driving to potentially take the lead, Miles Capers sacked Milroe and forced a fumble; the ball sat on the ground for what felt like an eternity before Yilanan Ouattara outwrestled a Bama lineman for it. Instead of trailing, Vandy took over near midfield and scored seven plays later. It took turnovers luck and unlikely key-play execution -- despite a 43% success rate, Diego Pavia and the Commodores went 12-for-18 on third down and 1-for-1 on fourth -- for Vandy to turn a 1.5% postgame win expectancy into a victory. It also wasn't Alabama's only incredibly unlikely loss: The Tide were at 87.8% to beat Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl but fell 19-13.

(Ole Miss can feel the Tide's pain: The Rebels were at 76.0% postgame win expectancy against Kentucky and 73.7% against Florida. There was only a 6% chance that they would lose both games, and even going 1-1 would have likely landed them a CFP bid. They lost both.)

Adding up each game's postgame win expectancy is a nice way of seeing how many games a team should have won on average. I call this a team's second-order win total. Alabama was at 10.7 second-order wins but went 9-4. That was one of the biggest differences of the season. Somehow, however, Iron Bowl rival Auburn was even more unfortunate.

Win expectancy difference Team Record 1-score games 2nd-order W Difference 1. Arkansas St. 8-5 7-1 4.0 +4.0 2. Iowa St. 11-3 5-1 7.9 +3.1 3. Texas Tech 8-5 6-1 5.3 +2.7 4. SHSU 10-3 6-0 7.4 +2.6 5. Missouri 10-3 6-1 7.6 +2.4 6. Syracuse 10-3 7-2 8.0 +2.0 7. Michigan 8-5 5-1 6.0 +2.0 8. Memphis 11-2 5-1 9.0 +2.0 9. Ga. Southern 8-5 3-2 6.2 +1.8 10. Illinois 10-3 5-1 8.2 +1.8 11. Vanderbilt 7-6 4-4 5.2 +1.8 12. Marshall 10-3 4-1 8.5 +1.5 13. Buffalo 9-4 2-1 7.5 +1.5 14. WMU 6-7 3-3 4.6 +1.4 15. Charlotte 5-7 3-1 3.6 +1.4 16. Oregon St. 5-7 2-2 3.7 +1.3 17. Duke 9-4 6-1 7.8 +1.2 18. W. Virginia 6-7 3-2 4.8 +1.2 19. LSU 9-4 3-1 7.9 +1.1 20. Army 12-2 1-0 10.9 +1.1 21. Oregon 13-1 4-0 12.0 +1.0 22. Air Force 5-7 2-1 4.0 +1.0 23. Georgia 11-3 3-1 10.1 +0.9 24. Arizona St. 11-3 6-2 10.1 +0.9 25. BYU 11-2 4-2 10.1 +0.9 26. Louisiana 10-4 2-2 9.1 +0.9 27. Stanford 3-9 2-4 2.2 +0.8 28. Kenn. St. 2-10 2-2 1.2 +0.8 29. MTSU 3-9 2-0 2.2 +0.8 30. Notre Dame 14-2 2-1 13.2 +0.8 31. Boise St. 12-2 3-1 11.2 +0.8 32. USF 7-6 1-1 6.2 +0.8 33. App. St. 5-6 3-0 4.3 +0.7 34. Oklahoma 6-7 2-2 5.3 +0.7 35. ECU 8-5 3-1 7.3 +0.7 36. ULM 5-7 2-2 4.4 +0.6 37. S. Carolina 9-4 3-3 8.4 +0.6 38. Ohio 11-3 3-0 10.4 +0.6 39. Virginia 5-7 2-1 4.4 +0.6 40. Clemson 10-4 2-1 9.4 +0.6 41. Texas A&M 8-5 2-2 7.4 +0.6 42. Maryland 4-8 1-1 3.5 +0.5 43. UConn 9-4 4-3 8.5 +0.5 44. Toledo 8-5 3-2 7.5 +0.5 45. Colorado St. 8-5 3-2 7.5 +0.5 46. N. Carolina 6-7 2-3 5.6 +0.4 47. Ga. Tech 7-6 4-3 6.6 +0.4 48. EMU 5-7 2-3 4.6 +0.4 49. Navy 10-3 1-0 9.6 +0.4 50. WKU 8-6 2-2 7.6 +0.4 51. NIU 8-5 3-4 7.7 +0.3 52. Tennessee 10-3 2-1 9.7 +0.3 53. Georgia St. 3-9 3-4 2.7 +0.3 54. Indiana 11-2 1-0 10.8 +0.2 55. Michigan St. 5-7 3-2 3.8 +0.2 56. Miami-OH 9-5 2-1 8.8 +0.2 57. UNLV 11-3 3-2 10.8 +0.2 58. Rutgers 7-6 3-4 6.8 +0.2 59. Wake Forest 4-8 3-4 3.9 +0.1 60. UCLA 5-7 5-2 4.9 +0.1 61. CMU 4-8 3-3 3.9 +0.1 62. Texas 13-3 2-1 12.9 +0.1 63. Coastal Caro. 6-7 2-0 5.9 +0.1 64. Florida 8-5 1-1 7.9 +0.1 65. Tulsa 3-9 2-2 3.0 +0.0 66. SMU 11-3 3-2 10.0 +0.0 67. N. Texas 6-7 2-3 6.0 0.0 68. Kansas St. 9-4 4-2 9.0 0.0 69. Northwestern 4-8 2-1 4.0 0.0 70. Ball St. 3-9 3-4 3.1 -0.1 71. Louisville 9-4 3-4 9.1 -0.1 72. Tulane 9-5 2-1 9.1 -0.1 73. Wyoming 3-9 2-4 3.1 -0.1 74. Boston Coll. 7-6 3-3 7.1 -0.1 75. Utah St. 4-8 1-2 4.2 -0.2 76. TCU 9-4 4-2 9.2 -0.2 77. Temple 3-9 1-2 3.2 -0.2 78. Kentucky 4-8 1-2 4.2 -0.2 79. Wisconsin 5-7 0-1 5.2 -0.2 80. So. Miss 1-11 0-0 1.3 -0.3 81. Wash. St. 8-5 4-3 8.3 -0.3 82. Nebraska 7-6 2-5 7.3 -0.3 83. NMSU 3-9 2-2 3.3 -0.3 84. Akron 4-8 2-1 4.4 -0.4 85. San Diego St. 3-9 2-3 3.4 -0.4 86. UMass 2-10 1-3 2.4 -0.4 87. Minnesota 8-5 3-4 8.4 -0.4 88. Texas St. 8-5 3-4 8.4 -0.4 89. Baylor 8-5 1-2 8.4 -0.4 90. Florida St. 2-10 1-3 2.4 -0.4 91. JSU 9-5 2-3 9.5 -0.5 92. Penn St. 13-3 3-3 13.5 -0.5 93. Houston 4-8 2-1 4.5 -0.5 94. Pittsburgh 7-6 3-3 7.5 -0.5 95. Hawaii 5-7 2-3 5.5 -0.5 96. New Mexico 5-7 3-3 5.5 -0.5 97. Colorado 9-4 2-1 9.5 -0.5 98. Arizona 4-8 0-2 4.6 -0.6 99. Utah 5-7 1-5 5.6 -0.6 100. Miss. St. 2-10 0-1 2.6 -0.6 101. Kent St. 0-12 0-2 0.6 -0.6 102. UTSA 7-6 1-3 6.7 -0.7 103. Iowa 8-5 1-3 8.7 -0.7 104. Oklahoma St. 3-9 1-3 3.8 -0.8 105. UTEP 3-9 2-3 3.8 -0.8 106. Ohio St. 14-2 2-2 14.8 -0.8 107. Cincinnati 5-7 1-4 5.9 -0.9 108. JMU 9-4 2-2 9.9 -0.9 109. Troy 4-8 1-3 5.0 -1.0 110. Arkansas 7-6 1-3 8.0 -1.0 111. Liberty 8-4 3-2 9.0 -1.0 112. San Jose St. 7-6 2-3 8.1 -1.1 113. UAB 3-9 0-2 4.1 -1.1 114. USC 7-6 4-5 8.1 -1.1 115. Rice 4-8 2-3 5.1 -1.1 116. Va. Tech 6-7 0-5 7.1 -1.1 117. NC St. 6-7 3-4 7.3 -1.3 118. Kansas 5-7 1-5 6.3 -1.3 119. ODU 5-7 3-6 6.3 -1.3 120. La. Tech 5-8 3-5 6.5 -1.5 121. FAU 3-9 0-3 4.6 -1.6 122. BGSU 7-6 1-4 8.6 -1.6 123. Miami 10-3 3-3 11.6 -1.6 124. Fresno St. 6-7 2-5 7.6 -1.6 125. Ole Miss 10-3 0-3 11.6 -1.6 126. Purdue 1-11 0-3 2.7 -1.7 127. Alabama 9-4 2-3 10.7 -1.7 128. California 6-7 2-5 7.8 -1.8 129. Nevada 3-10 2-6 4.9 -1.9 130. Washington 6-7 1-3 7.9 -1.9 131. S. Alabama 7-6 2-4 9.2 -2.2 132. FIU 4-8 1-5 6.5 -2.5 133. UCF 4-8 1-3 6.7 -2.7 134. Auburn 5-7 1-3 7.8 -2.8

Based solely on stats, Arkansas State should have won about four games, and Auburn should have won about eight. Instead, the Red Wolves went 8-5 and the Tigers went 5-7.

Comparing win totals to these second-order wins is one of the surest ways of identifying potential turnaround stories for the following season. In 2023, 15 teams had second-order win totals at least one game higher than their actual win totals -- meaning they suffered from poor close-game fortune. Ten of those 15 teams saw their win totals increase by at least two games in 2024, including East Carolina (from 2-10 to 8-5), TCU (5-7 to 9-4), Pitt (3-9 to 7-6), Boise State (8-6 to 12-2) and Louisiana (6-7 to 10-4). On average, these 15 teams improved by 1.9 wins.

On the flip side, 19 teams overachieved their second-order win totals by at least 1.0 wins in 2023. This list includes both of 2023's national title game participants, Washington and Michigan. The Huskies and Wolverines sank from a combined 29-1 in 2023 to 14-12 in 2024, and it could have been even worse. Michigan overachieved again, going 8-5 despite a second-order win total of 6.0. Other 2023 overachievers weren't so lucky. Oklahoma State (from 10-4 to 3-9), Wyoming (from 9-4 to 3-9), Northwestern (from 8-5 to 4-8) and NC State (from 9-4 to 6-7) all won more games than the stats expected in 2023, and all of them crumpled to some degree in 2024. On average, the 19 overachieving teams regressed by 1.9 wins last fall.

It's worth keeping in mind that several teams in Schlabach's Way-Too-Early Top 25 -- including No. 6 Oregon, No. 8 LSU, No. 11 Iowa State, No. 13 Illinois and, yes, No. 21 Michigan -- all exceeded statistical expectations in wins last season, as did Also Considered teams like Army, Duke, Missouri and Texas Tech. The fact that Oregon and LSU overachieved while suffering from poor turnovers luck is (admittedly) rather unlikely and paints a conflicting picture.

Meanwhile, one should note that three Way-Too-Early teams -- No. 12 Alabama, No. 23 Miami and No. 25 Ole Miss (plus Washington and, of course, Auburn from the Also Considered list) -- all lost more games than expected last season. With just a little bit of good fortune, they could prove to be awfully underrated.

Injuries and general shuffling

Injuries are hard to define in college football -- coaches are frequently canny in the information they do and do not provide, and with so many teams in FBS, it's impossible to derive accurate data regarding how many games were missed due to injury.

We can glean quite a bit from starting lineups, however. Teams with lineups that barely changed throughout the season were probably pretty happy with their overall results, while teams with ever-changing lineups likely succumbed to lots of losses. Below, I've ranked teams using a simple ratio: I compared (a) the number of players who either started every game or started all but one for a given team to (b) the number of players who started only one or two games, likely as a stopgap. If you had far more of the former, your team likely avoided major injury issues and, with a couple of major exceptions, thrived. If you had more of the latter, the negative effects were probably pretty obvious.

Lineup consistency Team Rec. Started all but 0-1 gm. Started 1-2 gms. Ratio 1. Penn St. 13-3 16 (7) 4 (2) 4.00 2. Indiana 11-2 15 (10) 4 (2) 3.75 3. Rutgers 7-6 11 (66) 3 (1) 3.67 4. Texas 13-3 15 (10) 5 (5) 3.00 5. Toledo 8-5 17 (2) 6 (14) 2.83 6. Tennessee 10-3 14 (18) 5 (5) 2.80 7T. Oregon 13-1 13 (30) 5 (5) 2.60 7T. ECU 8-5 13 (30) 5 (5) 2.60 7T. Purdue 1-11 13 (30) 5 (5) 2.60 10. Kansas St. 9-4 17 (2) 7 (22) 2.43 11T. SHSU 10-3 12 (49) 5 (5) 2.40 11T. Wisconsin 5-7 12 (49) 5 (5) 2.40 13. Virginia 5-7 14 (18) 6 (14) 2.33 14. Ole Miss 10-3 9 (96) 4 (2) 2.25 15T. Minnesota 8-5 11 (66) 5 (5) 2.20 15T. Kenn. St. 2-10 11 (66) 5 (5) 2.20 17. Memphis 11-2 17 (2) 8 (32) 2.13 18. Army 12-2 19 (1) 9 (49) 2.11 19T. Alabama 9-4 14 (18) 7 (22) 2.00 19T. S. Alabama 7-6 12 (49) 6 (14) 2.00 21T. Illinois 10-3 15 (10) 8 (32) 1.88 21T. Colorado St. 8-5 15 (10) 8 (32) 1.88 21T. WMU 6-7 15 (10) 8 (32) 1.88 24T. Auburn 5-7 13 (30) 7 (22) 1.86 24T. Kansas 5-7 13 (30) 7 (22) 1.86 24T. Houston 4-8 13 (30) 7 (22) 1.86 27. TCU 9-4 16 (7) 9 (49) 1.78 28T. Ohio St. 14-2 14 (18) 8 (32) 1.75 28T. Miami 10-3 14 (18) 8 (32) 1.75 28T. Buffalo 9-4 14 (18) 8 (32) 1.75 31T. Miss. St. 2-10 12 (49) 7 (22) 1.71 31T. Georgia St. 3-9 12 (49) 7 (22) 1.71 33T. Notre Dame 14-2 10 (85) 6 (14) 1.67 33T. Ga. Southern 8-5 10 (85) 6 (14) 1.67 35T. SMU 11-3 13 (30) 8 (32) 1.63 35T. Louisville 9-4 13 (30) 8 (32) 1.63 37. Navy 10-3 16 (7) 10 (61) 1.60 38. Tulane 9-5 14 (18) 9 (49) 1.56 39. Ohio 11-3 17 (2) 11 (82) 1.55 40T. Texas A&M 8-5 12 (49) 8 (32) 1.50 40T. Texas St. 8-5 15 (10) 10 (61) 1.50 40T. Oklahoma St. 3-9 15 (10) 10 (61) 1.50 40T. Rice 4-8 12 (49) 8 (32) 1.50 44T. Clemson 10-4 13 (30) 9 (49) 1.44 44T. Arizona St. 11-3 13 (30) 9 (49) 1.44 44T. Boise St. 12-2 13 (30) 9 (49) 1.44 47. UNLV 11-3 10 (85) 7 (22) 1.43 48T. Cincinnati 5-7 14 (18) 10 (61) 1.40 48T. Maryland 4-8 14 (18) 10 (61) 1.40 50. Ga. Tech 7-6 11 (66) 8 (32) 1.38 51. ODU 5-7 15 (10) 11 (82) 1.36 52T. S. Carolina 9-4 12 (49) 9 (49) 1.33 52T. Iowa 8-5 12 (49) 9 (49) 1.33 52T. Wake Forest 4-8 12 (49) 9 (49) 1.33 52T. Oregon St. 5-7 8 (109) 6 (14) 1.33 52T. UCF 4-8 8 (109) 6 (14) 1.33 57T. Fresno St. 6-7 13 (30) 10 (61) 1.30 57T. W. Virginia 6-7 13 (30) 10 (61) 1.30 57T. Pittsburgh 7-6 13 (30) 10 (61) 1.30 57T. Marshall 10-3 13 (30) 10 (61) 1.30 61. USC 7-6 9 (96) 7 (22) 1.29 62T. Duke 9-4 14 (18) 11 (82) 1.27 62T. FIU 4-8 14 (18) 11 (82) 1.27 64. Washington 6-7 11 (66) 9 (49) 1.22 65. Kentucky 4-8 12 (49) 10 (61) 1.20 66T. BGSU 7-6 13 (30) 11 (82) 1.18 66T. San Diego St. 3-9 13 (30) 11 (82) 1.18 66T. Michigan St. 5-7 13 (30) 11 (82) 1.18 69. Northwestern 4-8 7 (120) 6 (14) 1.17 70. Colorado 9-4 9 (96) 8 (32) 1.13 71T. California 6-7 10 (85) 9 (49) 1.11 71T. Arkansas St. 8-5 10 (85) 9 (49) 1.11 73T. Missouri 10-3 11 (66) 10 (61) 1.10 73T. Louisiana 10-4 11 (66) 10 (61) 1.10 73T. UCLA 5-7 11 (66) 10 (61) 1.10 73T. NMSU 3-9 11 (66) 10 (61) 1.10 77T. Nebraska 7-6 12 (49) 11 (82) 1.09 77T. NIU 8-5 12 (49) 11 (82) 1.09 77T. NC St. 6-7 12 (49) 11 (82) 1.09 77T. ULM 5-7 12 (49) 11 (82) 1.09 77T. Akron 4-8 12 (49) 11 (82) 1.09 82. CMU 4-8 13 (30) 12 (103) 1.08 83. Vanderbilt 7-6 14 (18) 13 (109) 1.08 84T. BYU 11-2 12 (49) 12 (103) 1.00 84T. Michigan 8-5 10 (85) 10 (61) 1.00 84T. Baylor 8-5 11 (66) 11 (82) 1.00 84T. N. Carolina 6-7 17 (2) 17 (129) 1.00 84T. JSU 9-5 11 (66) 11 (82) 1.00 84T. La. Tech 5-8 11 (66) 11 (82) 1.00 84T. Stanford 3-9 11 (66) 11 (82) 1.00 84T. Boston Coll. 7-6 10 (85) 10 (61) 1.00 84T. Utah St. 4-8 10 (85) 10 (61) 1.00 84T. UMass 2-10 10 (85) 10 (61) 1.00 84T. Arizona 4-8 8 (109) 8 (32) 1.00 84T. UConn 9-4 7 (120) 7 (22) 1.00 96. San Jose St. 7-6 11 (66) 12 (103) 0.92 97. Syracuse 10-3 10 (85) 11 (82) 0.91 98. Wyoming 3-9 9 (96) 10 (61) 0.90 99. Georgia 11-3 7 (120) 8 (32) 0.88 100. Miami-OH 9-5 11 (66) 13 (109) 0.85 101. LSU 9-4 10 (85) 12 (103) 0.83 102T. Wash. St. 8-5 9 (96) 11 (82) 0.82 102T. Tulsa 3-9 9 (96) 11 (82) 0.82 102T. EMU 5-7 9 (96) 11 (82) 0.82 105. Iowa St. 11-3 8 (109) 10 (61) 0.80 106T. Texas Tech 8-5 11 (66) 14 (119) 0.79 106T. JMU 9-4 11 (66) 14 (119) 0.79 106T. Va. Tech 6-7 11 (66) 14 (119) 0.79 106T. UAB 3-9 11 (66) 14 (119) 0.79 110T. Florida St. 2-10 9 (96) 12 (103) 0.75 110T. So. Miss 1-11 6 (129) 8 (32) 0.75 112. USF 7-6 8 (109) 11 (82) 0.73 113. App. St. 5-6 9 (96) 14 (119) 0.64 114. Temple 3-9 5 (132) 8 (32) 0.63 115T. Arkansas 7-6 8 (109) 13 (109) 0.62 115T. Charlotte 5-7 8 (109) 13 (109) 0.62 115T. Liberty 8-4 8 (109) 13 (109) 0.62 115T. Troy 4-8 8 (109) 13 (109) 0.62 115T. Ball St. 3-9 8 (109) 13 (109) 0.62 120T. WKU 8-6 9 (96) 15 (126) 0.60 120T. Air Force 5-7 9 (96) 15 (126) 0.60 122. New Mexico 5-7 7 (120) 12 (103) 0.58 123. UTSA 7-6 8 (109) 14 (119) 0.57 124T. Coastal Caro. 6-7 7 (120) 13 (109) 0.54 124T. Hawaii 5-7 7 (120) 13 (109) 0.54 124T. UTEP 3-9 7 (120) 13 (109) 0.54 127. Nevada 3-10 9 (96) 17 (129) 0.53 128T. Utah 5-7 9 (96) 18 (133) 0.50 128T. Oklahoma 6-7 7 (120) 14 (119) 0.50 128T. N. Texas 6-7 5 (132) 10 (61) 0.50 131. FAU 3-9 7 (120) 17 (129) 0.41 132. Florida 8-5 6 (129) 15 (126) 0.40 133. Kent St. 0-12 6 (129) 19 (134) 0.32 134. MTSU 3-9 4 (134) 17 (129) 0.24

Despite the presence of 1-11 Purdue and 2-10 Kennesaw State near the top of the list -- Purdue fielded one of the worst power conference teams in recent memory and barely could blame injury for its issues -- you can still see a decent correlation between a positive ratio and positive results. The six teams with a ratio of at least 2.8 or above went a combined 62-22 in 2024, while the teams with a 0.5 ratio or worse went 31-56.

Seven of nine conference champions had a ratio of at least 1.3, and 11 of the 12 CFP teams were at 1.44 or higher (five were at 2.6 or higher). Indiana, the most shocking of CFP teams, was second on the list above; epic disappointments like Oklahoma and, especially, Florida State were near the bottom. (The fact that Georgia won the SEC and reached the CFP despite a pretty terrible injury ratio speaks volumes about the depth Kirby Smart has built in Athens. Of course, the Dawgs also enjoyed solid turnovers luck.)

Can Florida QB DJ Lagway help spark a Florida turnaround next season? Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire

Major turnaround candidates

It's fair to use this information as a reason for skepticism about teams like Indiana (turnovers luck and injuries luck), Clemson (turnovers luck), Iowa State (close-games luck), Penn State (injuries luck) or Sam Houston (all of the above, plus a coaching change), but let's end on an optimistic note instead. Here are five teams that could pretty easily enjoy a big turnaround if Lady Luck is a little kinder.

Auburn Tigers: Auburn enjoyed a better success rate than its opponents (44.7% to 38.5%) and made more big plays as well (8.9% of plays gained 20-plus yards versus 5.7% for opponents). That makes it awfully hard to lose! But the Tigers made exactly the mistake they couldn't make and managed to lose games with 94%, 76% and 61% postgame win expectancy. There's nothing saying this was all bad luck, but even with a modest turnaround in fortune, the Tigers will have a very high ceiling in 2025.

Florida Gators: The Gators improved from 41st to 20th in SP+ and from 5-7 to 8-5 overall despite starting three quarterbacks and 12 different DBs and ranking 132nd on the list above. That says pretty spectacular things about their overall upside, especially considering their improved experience levels on the O-line, in the secondary and the general optimism about sophomore quarterback DJ Lagway.

Florida Atlantic Owls: Only one team ranked 111th or worse in all three of the tables above -- turnovers luck (111th), second-order win difference (121st) and injury ratio (131st). You could use this information to make the case that the Owls shouldn't have fired head coach Tom Herman, or you could simply say that new head coach Zach Kittley is pretty well-positioned to get some bounces and hit the ground running.

Florida State Seminoles: There was evidently plenty of poor fortune to go around in the Sunshine State last season, and while Mike Norvell's Seminoles suffered an epic hangover on the field, they also didn't get a single bounce: They were 129th in turnovers luck, 99th in second-order win difference and 110th in injury ratio. Norvell has brought in new coordinators and plenty of new players, and the Noles are almost guaranteed to jump up from 2-10. With a little luck, that jump could be a pretty big one.

Utah Utes: Along with UCF, Utah was one of only two teams to start four different quarterbacks in 2024. The Utes were also among only four teams to start at least 11 different receivers or tight ends and among five teams to start at least nine defensive linemen. If you're looking for an easy explanation for how they fell from 65th to 96th in offensive SP+ and from 8-5 to 5-7 overall, that's pretty succinct and telling.