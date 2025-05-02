Wetzel: Never mind the girlfriend kerfuffle. Belichick will always be fine.

Open Extended Reactions

It once seemed improbable that the most compelling figure of the college football offseason would be Bill Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend, but somehow, here we are.

Jordon Hudson's spot in Belichick's life has always been a public talking point. After all, they started dating two years ago, when Belichick was 71. Of late, though, she's become an obsession.

Belichick is arguably the greatest coach in the history of the sport, winner of six Super Bowls leading the New England Patriots. His jump to the college ranks and the University of North Carolina is, for purely football reasons, of great intrigue.

Would this work? Could this work?

Currently though, the focus is on Hudson, who takes an active role in managing Belichick's affairs, including running point on publicity for his new book, "The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football."

That includes a viral clip from a "CBS Sunday Morning" interview when Hudson shut down a question about how the two met and was deemed a "constant presence." That led to all sorts of attention on the relationship, not to mention Belichick's acuity and Hudson's recent real estate holdings. Former Patriots great Ted Johnson even told WEEI radio in Boston that "the Tar Heels should consider firing Bill Belichick."

A few days into this modern controversy, where a social media clip redefines someone with decades in public eye, can we all settle down for a moment?

Like any relationship, only Belichick and Hudson are privy to what is transpiring between them. But as sensationalistic as all the TikTok comments and website stories currently are, when it comes to actually coaching a football team, let's settle back on one undeniable truth.

This is Bill Belichick.

Sure, the current attention can be fairly labeled as the kind of "distraction" that might personally crush and professionally derail most people. Belichick is not most people.

"Never been too worried about what everyone else thinks," Belichick told CBS.

If you allow his history -- a lesson from his life in football, if you will -- to inform, then you would know that there has rarely, if ever, been any personal feud, situation, tabloid headline or bit of accusational strife that has derailed the man's single-minded focus on winning.

Belichick doesn't just thrive in the briar patch of controversy -- he seems to prefer it. The more external noise, the better.

A former player standing trial for murder? Win the Super Bowl.

Accused of illegally videotaping opponents? Post a 16-0 season.

A star quarterback alleged to have cheated to win the AFC Championship Game by deflating footballs? Name drop "My Cousin Vinny" in a news conference; then win the Super Bowl.

Have the team get fined, stripped of a first-round draft pick and the quarterback suspended for the start of the season? Win another Super Bowl.

Maybe this isn't what he was expecting from the book release, but let's be clear, he was expecting to create a major media stir.

Belichick is famously passive-aggressive. When he never once mentioned Patriots owner Robert Kraft in his memoir -- not even in the acknowledgements -- he did so expecting a commotion. This was likely to make it clear that Belichick believed the Patriots' success during their 24 years together was more based on the coaches and players than the very front-facing owner who, depending on whose version you believe, fired Belichick in January 2024.

This was throwing red meat to the sports media machine. It just turned out that the Hudson situation represented even more red meat to the far larger American pop culture/social media machine.

Belichick might not have seen this coming, but this is how he has always operated. He welcomes speculation and even being painted as the villain. Even his closest confidants often wind up in prolonged, public ice-outs, from Bill Parcells to Tom Brady. There are the endless scraps with the media, the league office, officials or other coaches.

The public questioning his actions and motivation? Please.

Consider that back nearly two decades ago, the NFL made a deal with Reebok for its coaches to wear approved clothes. Belichick bristled at being told what to wear. In an act of fashion defiance, both Patriots and Belichick sources say, he took a plain gray sweatshirt and cut off the sleeves to make it ugly. (It inadvertently became a huge seller, labeled the "BB Hoodie" in the Patriots Pro Shop.)

Or when, in an effort to protest the NFL making teams categorize player injuries -- doubtful, questionable, etc. -- Belichick began listing Brady as "probable" on the report with a shoulder injury week after week for years despite there being no known injury. Brady would just laugh when asked about it.

Or when he thought the NFL was getting too commercialized, so he refused to have his name used by EA Sports in the Madden video game -- "NE Coach" was all that was listed -- even though he would make money for literally doing nothing.

Or maybe consider in 2000, when he reversed course on accepting the head coaching job with the New York Jets. Rather than get all apologetic, he handwrote a note that read: "I resign as HC of the NYJ."

He loves this stuff. Like many highly competitive people, finding an enemy, or some doubt, or some negative opinion about him seemingly feeds him. It certainly doesn't cause him to wilt.

The current kerfuffle isn't much different than past ones. He's been through divorce, and even his dating life was fodder for the New York tabloids. It didn't matter. He just kept winning.

All of that makes it unlikely that Hudson is somehow bossing Belichick around -- or that she would even want to. This is just BB.

Whatever happens with the couple -- we wish them the best -- is one thing, but anyone who thinks Belichick is somehow incapable of weathering some gossip or jokes, or won't be laser-focused on coaching, teaching and preparing his players, hasn't been paying attention.

Here's guessing Belichick will be fine. He always has been.