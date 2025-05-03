This time at UCF, Scott Frost won't need to catch lightning in a bottle

Check out the stats behind Scott Frost reuniting with the UCF Knights as their new head coach. (0:50)

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Scott Frost walks into the UCF football building and into his office, the one he used the last time he had this job, eight years ago. The shades are drawn, just like they used to be. There are drawings from his three kids tacked to the walls. There are still trophies sitting on a shelf.

He still parks in the same spot before he walks into that same building and sits at the same desk. The only thing that has changed is that the desk is positioned in a different part of the room.

But the man doing all the same things at the University of Central Florida is a different Scott Frost than the one who left following that undefeated 2017 season to take the head coach job at Nebraska.

UCF might look the same, but the school is different now, too. The Knights are now in a Power 4 conference, and there is now a 12-team College Football Playoff that affords them the opportunity to play for national championships -- as opposed to self-declaring them. Just outside his office, construction is underway to upgrade the football stadium. The same, but different.

"I know I'm a wiser person and smarter football coach," Frost said during a sit-down interview with ESPN. "When you're young, you think you have it all figured out. I don't think you really get better as a person unless you go through really good things, and really bad things. I just know I'm where I'm supposed to be."

McKenzie Milton, the starting quarterback during Frost's last season as UCF head coach, is now the team's quarterbacks coach. UCF Athletics

Out on the practice field, Frost feels the most at home -- he feels comfort in going back to the place that has defined nearly every day of his life. As a young boy, he learned the game from his mom and dad, both football coaches, then thrived as a college and NFL player before going into coaching.

He coaches up his players with a straightforwardness that quarterbacks coach McKenzie Milton remembers fondly from their previous time together at UCF. Milton started at quarterback on the 2017 undefeated team, and the two remained close after Frost left.

"I see the same version of him from when I was here as a player," Milton said. "Even though the dynamic in college football has changed dramatically with the portal and NIL, I think Coach Frost is one of the few coaches that can still bring a group of guys together and turn them into a team, just with who he is and what he's done and what he's been through in his life. He knows what it looks like to succeed, both as a coach and a player."

Since his return, Frost has had to adjust to those changes to college football, but he said, "I love coming into work every day. We've got the right kids who love football. We're working them hard. They want to be pushed. They want to be challenged. We get to practice with palm trees and sunshine and, we're playing big-time football. But it's also just not the constant stress meat grinder of some other places."

Meat grinder of some other places.

Might he mean a place such as Nebraska?

"You can think what you want," Frost said. "One thing I told myself -- I'm never going to talk about that. It just doesn't feel good to talk about. I'll get asked 100 questions. This is about UCF. I just don't have anything to say."

Frost says he has no regrets about leaving UCF, even though he didn't get the results he had hoped for at his alma mater. When Nebraska decided to part ways with coach Mike Riley in 2017, Frost seemed the best, most obvious candidate to replace him. He had been the starting quarterback on the 1997 team, the last Nebraska team to win a national title.

He now had the coaching résumé to match. Frost had done the unthinkable at UCF -- taking a program that was winless the season before he arrived, to undefeated and the talk of the college football world just two years later.

But he could not ignore the pull of Nebraska and the opportunities that came along with power conference football.

"I was so happy here," Frost said. "We went undefeated and didn't get a chance to win a championship, at least on the field. You are always striving to reach higher goals. I had always told myself I wasn't going to leave here unless there was a place that you can legitimately go and win a national championship. It was a tough decision because I didn't want to leave regardless of which place it was."

Indeed, Frost maintains he was always happy at UCF. But he also knew returning to Nebraska would make others happy, too.

"I think I kind of knew that wasn't best for me," he said. "It was what some other people wanted me to do to some degree."

In four-plus seasons with the Cornhuskers, Frost went 16-31 -- including 5-22 in one-score games. He was fired three games into the 2022 season after a home loss to Georgia Southern.

After Frost was fired, he moved to Scottsdale, Arizona, where his wife has family. He reflected on what happened during his tenure with the Cornhuskers but also about what he wanted to do with the rest of his career. He tried to stay connected to the game, coaching in the U.S. Army Bowl, a high school all-star game in Frisco, Texas, in December 2022. Milton coached alongside him, and distinctly remembers a conversation they had.

"He said, 'It's my goal to get back to UCF one day,'" Milton said. "At that time, I was like, 'I pray to God that happens.'"

If that was the ultimate goal, Frost needed to figure out how to position himself to get back there. While he contemplated his future, he coached his son's flag football team to a championship. Frost found the 5- and 6-year-olds he coached "listen better than 19-year-olds sometimes."

Ultimately, he decided on a career reboot in the NFL. Frost had visited the Rams during their offseason program, and when a job came open in summer 2024, Rams coach Sean McVay immediately reached out.

Frost was hired as a senior analyst, primarily helping with special teams but also working with offense and defense.

"It was more just getting another great leader in the building, someone who has been a head coach, that has wisdom and a wealth of experience to be able to learn from," McVay told ESPN. "His ability to be able to communicate to our players from a great coaching perspective, but also have the empathy and the understanding from when he played -- all of those things were really valuable."

McVay said he and Frost had long discussions about handling the challenges that come with falling short as a head coach.

"There's strength in the vulnerability," McVay said. "I felt that from him. There's a real power in the perspective that you have from those different experiences. If you can really look at some of the things that maybe didn't go down the way you wanted to within the framework of your role and responsibility, real growth can occur. I saw that in him."

Frost says his time with the Rams rejuvenated him.

"It brought me back," Frost said. "Sometimes when you're a head coach or maybe even a coordinator, you forget how fun it is to be around the game when it's not all on you all the time. What I did was a very small part, and we certainly weren't going to win or lose based on every move that I made, and I didn't have to wear the losses and struggle for the victories like you do when you're a head coach. I'm so grateful to those guys."

Frost with Mohajir during spring practice. UCF Athletics

UCF athletics director Terry Mohajir got a call from then-head coach Gus Malzahn last November. Malzahn, on the verge of finishing his fourth season at UCF, was contemplating becoming offensive coordinator at Florida State. Given all the responsibilities on his desk as head coach -- from NIL to the transfer portal to roster management -- he found the idea of going back to playcalling appealing. Mohajir started preparing a list of candidates and was told Thanksgiving night that Malzahn had planned to step down.

Though Frost previously worked at UCF under athletics director Danny White, he and Mohajir had a preexisting relationship. Mohajir said he reached out to Frost after he was fired at Nebraska to gauge his interest in returning to UCF as offensive coordinator under Malzahn. But Frost was not ready.

This time around, Mohajir learned quickly that Frost had interest in returning as head coach. Mohajir called McVay and Rams general manager Les Snead. They told him Frost did anything that was asked of him, including making copies around the office.

"They said, 'You would never know he was the head coach at a major college program." Mohajir also called former Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts to get a better understanding about what happened with the Cornhuskers.

"Fits are a huge piece, and not everybody fits," Mohajir said.

After eight conversations, Mohajir decided he wanted to meet Frost in person. They met at an airport hotel in Dallas.

"He was motivated," Mohajir said. "We went from coast to coast, talked to coordinators, head coaches, pro guys, all kinds of different folks. And at the end of the day, I really believe that Scott wanted the job the most."

Frost with his team after winning the AAC title in 2017 and completing their undefeated season. Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The first day back in Orlando, Dec. 8, was a blur. Frost woke up at 3:45 a.m. in California to be able to make it to Florida in time for his introductory news conference with his family.

When they pulled into the campus, his first time back since he left in 2017, Frost said he was in a fog. It took another 24 hours for him and his wife, Ashley, to take a deep exhale.

"Rather than bouncing around chasing NFL jobs, we thought maybe we would be able to plant some roots here and have our kids be in a stable place for a while at a place that I really enjoyed coaching and that I think it has a chance to evolve into a place that could win a lot of football games," Frost said. "All that together was just enough to get me to come back."

The natural question now is whether Frost can do what he did during his first tenure.

That 2017 season stands as the only winning season of his head coaching career, but it carries so much weight with UCF fans because of its significance as both the best season in school history, and one that changed both its own future and college football.

After UCF finished 13-0, White self-declared the Knights national champions. Locked out of the four-team playoff after finishing No. 12 in the final CFP standings, White started lobbying for more attention to be paid to schools outside the power conferences.

That season also positioned UCF to pounce during the next wave of realignment. Sure enough, in 2023, the Knights began play in a Power 4 conference for the first time as Big 12 members. This past season, the CFP expanded to 12 teams. Unlike 2017, UCF now has a defined path to play for a national title and no longer has to go undefeated and then pray for a shot. Win the Big 12 championship, no matter the record, and UCF is in the playoff.

But Frost cautions those who expect the clock to turn back to 2017.

"I don't think there's many people out there that silly," Frost said. "People joke about that with me, that they're going to expect you go into undefeated in the first year. I think the fans are a little more realistic than that."

The game, of course, is different. Had the transfer portal and NIL existed when Frost was at UCF during his first tenure, he might not have been able to keep the 2017 team together. The 2018 team, which went undefeated under Josh Heupel before losing to LSU in the Fiesta Bowl, might not have stayed together, either.

This upcoming season, UCF will receive a full share of television revenue from the Big 12, after receiving a half share (estimated $18 million) in each of his first two seasons. While that is more than what it received in the AAC, it is less than what other Big 12 schools received, making it harder to compete immediately. It also struggled with NIL funding. As a result, in its first two years in the conference, UCF went 5-13 in Big 12 play and 10-15 overall.

Assuming the House v. NCAA settlement goes into effect this summer, Mohajir says UCF is aiming to spend the full $20.5 million, including fully funding football.

"It's like we moved to the fancy neighborhood, and we got a job that's going to pay us money over time, and we're going to do well over time, but we're stretching a little to be there right now, and that requires a lot of effort from a lot of people and a lot of commitment from a lot of people," Frost said. "So far, the help that we've gotten has been impressive."

Mohajir points out that UCF has had five coaching changes over the past 10 years, dating back to the final season under George O'Leary in 2015, when the Knights went 0-12. Frost says he wants to be in for the long term, and Mohajir hopes consistency at head coach will be an added benefit. Mohajir believes UCF is getting the best of Frost in this moment and scoffs at any questions about whether rehiring him will work again.

"Based on what I'm seeing right now, it will absolutely work," Mohajir said. "But I don't really look at it as 'working again.' It's not 'again.' It's, 'Will it work?' Because it's a different era."

To that end, Frost says success is not recreating 2017 and going undefeated. Rather, Frost said, "If our group now can help us become competitive in the Big 12, and then, from time to time, compete for championships and make us more relevant nationally, I think we'll have done our job to help catapult UCF again."

You could say he is looking for the same result. He's just taking a different route there.