Open Extended Reactions

BYU picked up a pair of key transfer portal additions Saturday, as brothers Bear and Tiger Bachmeier told ESPN that they have committed to play for the Cougars next season.

The brothers are transferring from Stanford and project to be key players of the immediate and long-term plans for the BYU program.

Bear, a quarterback, committed Saturday morning at the end of his visit, he told ESPN. He is a class of 2025 recruit who committed to Stanford out of high school and enrolled there this spring.

Both Bachmeiers elected to transfer in the wake of Stanford's dismissal of head coach Troy Taylor in March. After visiting BYU coach Kalani Sitake's program in recent days, the brothers committed.

For Bear, he is expected to be one of the backups for successful incumbent quarterback Jake Retzlaff in 2025 and compete for the starting job at BYU in 2026.

Bear was attracted to BYU's open offensive scheme and a rich history of quarterbacks that includes a strong recent run under offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick. He also referenced BYU's historical success, which stretches from Jim McMahon to Ty Detmer to Steve Young.

"The ability to come in and win games and [Coach] Roderick's scheme and the pedigree of quarterbacks they have produced in history and recently is enticing," Bear told ESPN.

Tiger told ESPN he committed to BYU later Saturday. He'll arrive at BYU having graduated from Stanford in two-and-a-half years with a degree in computer science. He'll enroll in a graduate program at BYU, he said.

Tiger will be expected to be an immediate contributor at wide receiver. He caught 46 balls over two seasons at Stanford for 476 yards and two touchdowns. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Bear and Tiger are the second and third brothers to play major college football in their family. Their older brother, Hank Bachmeier, played quarterback at Boise State, Louisiana Tech and Wake Forest, where his college career concluded last year.

There is one more Bachmeier brother remaining: Buck Bachmeier will be a freshman in high school in the fall.