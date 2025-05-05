Open Extended Reactions

Houston transfer safety A.J. Haulcy committed to LSU on Sunday, his agency, A&P Sports, told ESPN.

Haulcy, the top player still available and No. 1 safety in ESPN's spring transfer portal rankings, committed to the Tigers after taking an official visit on Sunday. Miami, Ole Miss and SMU were also contenders for his pledge.

The 6-foot, 215-pound senior defensive back has started 32 games over his three college seasons and earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2024 after producing 74 tackles, eight pass breakups and five interceptions, which tied for most in the conference.

LSU has assembled one of the top incoming transfer classes in the country this offseason with 18 signees, including six players -- wide receivers Barion Brown (Kentucky) and Nic Anderson (Oklahoma), linemen Braelin Moore (Virginia Tech) and Josh Thompson (Northwestern), cornerback Mansoor Delane (Virginia Tech) and defensive end Patrick Payton (LSU) -- who ranked among the top 60 in ESPN's winter transfer rankings.

The Tigers also landed one of the most coveted defensive tackles available in the spring transfer window in USF transfer Bernard Gooden.

Haulcy began his career at New Mexico in 2022, earning a starting role as a true freshman and recording 87 tackles, including a career-high 24 against Fresno State, and two interceptions. The Houston native entered the transfer portal at the end of the season and came home to play for the Cougars.

As a sophomore in 2023, Haulcy recorded a team-high 98 tackles and received votes for Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year from the league's coaches.

Haulcy chose to re-enter his name in the portal on April 21 following Houston's spring game, as did starting cornerback Jeremiah Wilson, who'll continue his career at Florida State. Wilson and Haulcy were the Nos. 11 and 12 players, respectively, in ESPN's spring transfer rankings.