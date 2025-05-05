Open Extended Reactions

The West Virginia Mountaineers are throwing things back to a former era this offseason, in more ways than one.

The Mountaineers got the blasts from the past started a few months back, when they announced Rich Rodriguez as the program's next head coach. Rodriguez is no stranger to Morgantown, having both played at West Virginia in the 1980s and served as the team's head coach for seven seasons from 2001 to 2007.

Now, with Rodriguez at the helm for his first spring in his second stint as program boss, the Mountaineers are throwing it back on the uniform front as well -- all the way to 1965.

On Monday, West Virginia unveiled a set of vintage threads that tweak its usual team colors to "old gold" and "light blue."

Old gold.

Light blue.



Brought 𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝘁𝗼 𝗹𝗶𝗳𝗲.

The "old gold" hue softens the yellow that the Mountaineers have donned in recent years, while "light blue" offers a minor adjustment on the program's usual navy color. The uniform is capped off by a modern edition of the helmet the team wore in 1965, which features "WVU" in an old-school, bolded font superimposed over a powder blue outline of the Mountain State.

It was not made clear in the release video in which game the throwback uniforms will be worn. West Virginia will open its 2025 campaign on August 30, when the Robert Morris Colonials visit Mountaineer Field.