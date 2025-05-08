Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- FCS teams would be allowed to play 12 regular-season games every year under a Division I Football Championship Subdivision Oversight Committee recommendation.

The NCAA announced Tuesday the one-game extension would go into effect in 2026 if the Division I Council gives its approval during its June 24-25 meeting.

Current legislation permits 12 regular-season games in years when there are 14 Saturdays from the first permissible playing date through the last playing date in November. In all other years, only 11 regular-season contests are permitted.

The recommendation also would standardize the start date of the FCS season as the Thursday 13 weeks before the FCS championship bracket is released, which is the Saturday before Thanksgiving.

Football Bowl Subdivision teams have had 12-game regular seasons since 2006.