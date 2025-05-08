Open Extended Reactions

Over 60,000 fans gathered at Virginia Tech's Lane Stadium for a night that created ground tremors.

Metallica visited Blacksburg on Wednesday night for a stop on the M72 World Tour, taking the stage after openers Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies. And the iconic metal band finally brought their song "Enter Sandman" -- the Hokies' football team entrance song since 2000 -- in front of this dedicated fan base.

The performance 25 years in the making was so well-received that it brought a seismic shift to the stadium.

Virginia Tech fans set off the richter scale when @Metallica played "Enter Sandman" in Lane Stadium ⚡️



(via @hokiesports) pic.twitter.com/fTo203oyLe — ACC Network (@accnetwork) May 8, 2025

Metallica teased fans with an intro that simulated "Enter Sandman" over the football team's walkout. But it wasn't until the end of the concert that the group played it live.

"I think we're missing something," vocalist James Hetfield said. And just before commencing the song, he led a "Let's go, Hokies" chant.

Once the group began playing, the crowd went wild -- so wild that they triggered a small earthquake.

Metallica has long been aware of the song's significance to the Hokies and saluted former head coach Frank Beamer in 2015 before his final game. Before the concert, current Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry presented the members of Metallica with No. 25 and No. 72 jerseys.