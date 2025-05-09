Chris "Mad Dog" Russo vents his frustrations over how Bill Belichick is controlling media interviews surrounding his new book. (2:22)

The University of North Carolina issued a statement Friday saying Bill Belichick's girlfriend is a welcome guest at football facilities after reports claimed she had been banned by the school.

Jordon Hudson, the 24-year-old girlfriend of the Tar Heels' coach, has gained notoriety for her hands-on approach to Belichick's media presence and branding, including a back-and-forth during an interview with CBS two weeks ago. But North Carolina made it clear her role as Belichick's de facto publicist has not impacted her access to the football program.

"While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities," the school said in the statement. "Jordon will continue to manage all activities related to Coach Belichick's personal brand outside of his responsibilities for Carolina Football and the University."

On Friday, podcast host Pablo Torre revealed interviews with numerous sources "close to Belichick's family" that detailed the controversial relationship between the 73-year-old UNC coach and Hudson, including claims she'd been banned from university facilities.

On the podcast, Torre also said sources close to Belichick were "worried" Hudson would diminish the six-time Super Bowl champion head coach's legacy.

In an April interview with "CBS Mornings" to promote his new book, "The Art of Winning," Belichick was asked about how his relationship with Hudson began. Hudson, off camera, intervened, saying the coach would not be discussing personal matters.

After that exchange became public, Belichick released a statement chastising CBS for breaking an agreement that the interview would only be about football.

"Unfortunately, that expectation was not honored during the interview," Belichick said in the statement. "I was surprised when unrelated topics were introduced, and I repeatedly expressed to the reporter, Tony Dokoupil, and the producers that I preferred to keep the conversation centered on the book. After this occurred several times, Jordon, with whom I share both a personal and professional relationship, stepped in to reiterate that point to help refocus the discussion."

Belichick was hired as UNC's head coach in December in spite of significant reservations by several members of UNC's leadership. He'll make $10 million this year, double what the Tar Heels' previous coach, Mack Brown, earned in 2024.