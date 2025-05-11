Miami linebacker Adarius Hayes was injured in a car crash Saturday that killed two children in his hometown of Largo, Florida, a Largo Police Department spokesperson told ESPN on Sunday.

Largo Police Department public information officer Megan Santo confirmed that Hayes was involved in the crash. She didn't say if Hayes was driving one of the automobiles involved in the wreck.

Police officers responded to the crash around 1:45 p.m. ET Saturday. Police said a Dodge Durango collided with a Kia Soul, which was making a left turn. Police said alcohol isn't believed to be a factor in the crash.

Jabari Elijah Solomon, 10, and Charlie Herbert Solomon Riveria, 4, were killed in the wreck, according to Largo Police. Several other people were hospitalized with serious injuries.

"This is an ongoing and active investigation, and no further information is available for release at this time," Santo said in a statement.

Several Miami players offered prayers for Hayes on Twitter on Saturday, including linebacker Raul Aguirre.

Hayes played in 12 games for the Hurricanes as a freshman in 2024, mostly on special teams. He finished the season with four tackles and one interception, which he returned 25 yards in Miami's 56-9 victory over Florida A&M on Sept. 7.