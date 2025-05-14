Open Extended Reactions

Another record-setting offseason of transfer movement has wrapped up. More than 3,400 FBS scholarship players entered the NCAA transfer portal this offseason in search of better opportunities elsewhere.

There were two windows following the end of the regular season. The first window lasted from Dec. 9 to Dec. 28. The second went from April 16 to April 25.

Which players ended up being the most coveted on the open market? Here are ESPN's final rankings of the top talent who made moves in the transfer portal.

This ranking of 100 is based on production, experience, potential, demand and feedback from coaches and GMs throughout the sport.

1. John Mateer, QB

Transferring from: Washington State | Transferring to: Oklahoma

Seasons remaining: 2

HT: 6-1 | WT: 219 | Class: Redshirt freshman

Background: After spending two years behind Cam Ward, Mateer put together an impressive breakout season in 2024 that has made him one of the most coveted starting QBs in the country. Mateer threw for 3,139 yards and 29 touchdowns on 65% passing and ranked sixth among FBS starters with 1,032 rushing yards (excluding sacks) while scoring 15 rushing TDs. He's explosive and fearless when he's on the run, forcing 58 missed tackles according to ESPN Research (most among FBS QBs) with 22 rushes of 15 or more yards. The Little Elm, Texas, native went 8-4 as a starter, leading the Cougars as high as No. 18 in the College Football Playoff rankings, with a top-five expected points added (EPA) per dropback among FBS starters. Washington State put together a strong offer to bring Mateer back in 2025, but he chose to move on via the portal and has an opportunity to be the most impactful player in this portal cycle for 2025. -- Max Olson

Scout's take: Mateer is a true Air Raid guy in the passing game. He excels in rhythm and timing throws and is very decisive. He's a very tough player to rush because he gets the ball out of his hand. He's a solid runner who can get out of trouble and extend plays. He plays with a high confidence level and raises the play of the people around him. -- Tom Luginbill

What he brings to Oklahoma: Much-needed swagger. Oklahoma hired Washington State offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle on Dec. 2, which made Mateer-to-OU the worst-kept secret in portal recruiting. Miami and others made a strong push, but Mateer couldn't turn down a chance to join his coaches in Norman and play on a big stage next season. The Sooners have added a lot of talent via the portal to try to get things fixed, but Mateer will inject a ton of playmaking ability and confidence into their offense. -- Olson

2. Carson Beck, QB

Transferring from: Georgia | Transferring to: Miami

Seasons remaining: 1

HT: 6-4 | WT: 220 | Class: Redshirt senior

Background: Beck was a surprise entry into the portal, reversing course and putting his name in the portal after announcing on Dec. 28 that he'd enter the NFL draft. The season-ending elbow injury Beck suffered during Georgia's SEC championship victory over Texas is one key reason he'll try to play one more college season to get back to first-round pick status. The elbow injury is also the lone reason Beck wasn't the No. 1 player in our transfer rankings. Beck was limited during spring practice, but the experience he brings to the table as a two-year starter is hard to beat. Beck went 24-3 as Georgia's starter and put up 8,157 total yards and 63 total TDs during his time in Athens. He'll bring big-game experience -- with nine wins over top-25 opponents -- a ton of arm talent and toughness to his next team. -- Olson

Scout's take: When Beck is healthy with a steady run game behind him, he's one of the purest, smoothest passers in college football. He's an exceptional ball handler who has the ability to not only drive the football into tight spots at intermediate and deep levels of the field but also layer the football and change ball speeds. His decision-making took a step back during his final season at Georgia, and he took too many risks with the football. -- Luginbill

What he brings to Miami: Cam Ward was a total game changer for Miami's program during his lone season as QB1, turning the Hurricanes into a legit ACC and College Football Playoff contender on his way to becoming the No. 1 overall pick. Beck is chasing all those same goals in 2025, so this fit makes too much sense. He hasn't had a chance to play in a playoff game yet, and neither has Miami. Beck's arrival means another year of extremely high expectations for coach Mario Cristobal and his squad. -- Olson

3. Darian Mensah, QB

Transferring from: Tulane | Transferring to: Duke

Seasons remaining: 3

HT: 6-3 | WT: 200 | Class: Redshirt freshman

Background: Mensah was a completely under-the-radar two-star recruit out of San Luis Obispo, California, when the Green Wave found him and extended his first scholarship offer. He was their scout team QB in 2023 and was expected to be their third-string option last season. But the redshirt freshman earned the starting job and proved he's one of the best young QBs in the country. Mensah threw for 2,723 yards with 23 total touchdowns and six interceptions during his first season as a starter, leading Tulane to a nine-win season and a trip to the American Athletic title game in coach Jon Sumrall's debut season. His 76.5 QBR ranked third among G5 starters and 19th in the FBS, and he led all AAC starters in yards per attempt (9.5) and completion percentage (66%). Opposing coaches see elite arm talent and exciting upside. Tulane fought hard to keep Mensah, but he had several Power 4 contenders battling for his services. -- Olson

Scout's take: Mensah reminds us of former Cincinnati passer Desmond Ridder. Mensah is poised, composed and extremely accurate. He has good -- not elite -- arm strength, and his ball placement and ability to change speeds to suit the throw are impressive. He's a good runner as well. -- Luginbill

What he brings to Duke: The Blue Devils went 9-3 in coach Manny Diaz's debut season with Texas transfer Maalik Murphy at quarterback. Moving on from Murphy and going all-in on Mensah makes a pretty serious statement about Diaz's ambitions to contend in the ACC in 2025. Mensah told ESPN he was drawn to Duke's academic prestige and the pieces already in place to win big next season. Mensah probably could've gone just about anywhere but preferred a quick recruitment and committed on his first visit. He's trusting that Diaz and OC Jonathan Brewer can take his game to the next level. -- Olson

4. Fernando Mendoza, QB

Transferring from: Cal | Transferring to: Indiana

Seasons remaining: 2

HT: 6-5 | WT: 225 | Class: Redshirt sophomore

Background: Mendoza was an incredible find for Cal, an under-the-radar three-star out of Miami who was committed to Yale until the Bears extended a late offer. He developed into one of the best young QBs in the country after taking over as Cal's starter for their final eight games in 2023. As a sophomore, he was the ACC's third-leading passer with 3,004 passing yards and raised his completion percentage to 69% (second in the ACC) while scoring 18 total touchdowns with just six interceptions over 11 games. He led all FBS quarterbacks with 41 sacks last season but overcame inconsistent protection to have a really productive year with strong performances against Miami and Auburn and a 98-yard game-winning drive to beat rival Stanford. Mendoza is viewed as one of the most promising QBs in the country by several personnel departments. -- Olson

Scout's take: Mendoza is one of the most undervalued players at the position in college football. He's 6-5, a great athlete and is tough as nails. He was sacked a lot and kept getting back up. Mendoza can make all of the throws and is a sneaky, crafty athlete. -- Luginbill

What he brings to Indiana: Indiana coach Curt Cignetti values production over potential when it comes to recruiting the transfer portal. He's getting plenty of both with Mendoza as his successor to Kurtis Rourke. Mendoza is looking to take his game to another level in the Big Ten and help make the Hoosiers a contender again in Year 2 under Cignetti. -- Olson

5. Nico Iamaleava, QB

Transferring from: Tennessee | Transferring to: UCLA

Seasons remaining: 3

HT: 6-6 | WT: 220 | Class: Redshirt freshman

Background: Well, this was a stunner. While there were rumors of discontent in late December at the winter portal deadline, it was still shocking that Iamaleava left a College Football Playoff team and hit the open market during the spring in search of a better deal than the one he had with the Vols. Tennessee invested a ton of money in Iamaleava and even successfully fought off an attempted NCAA investigation into the seven-figure agreement he struck with the Vols as a five-star high school recruit. He had an awful lot of hype to live up to as a redshirt freshman starter in 2024 and put together a solid year, throwing for 2,616 yards, completing 64% of his passes with 22 total touchdowns and nine turnovers while leading the Vols to 10 wins. Iamaleava closed out the season with a rough CFP performance, completing 14 of 31 passes for 104 yards in a 42-17 first-round loss to eventual national champ Ohio State, and still has plenty of room to grow. But it is exceptionally rare that a QB of his caliber becomes available in the spring. Iamaleava is looking to keep progressing and play up to his first-round potential. -- Olson

Scout's take: There is no debating that Iamaleava is one of the most physically talented quarterbacks in college football. He was highly coveted out of high school due to his stature, arm strength and athletic ability. During his one season as a starter, he showed flashes of brilliance but also mediocrity. He threw 19 touchdowns, but four of the nine touchdowns in SEC play came against Vanderbilt and seven came against Chattanooga and UTEP. Consistency is where he has to improve. He's got the arm strength and overall talent to be a terrific vertical deep ball passer but has been wildly inconsistent in terms of accuracy in that regard. There are still tools here, but he will likely be playing on a team that is less talented than the one he just left. Meaning: He's going to have to be better than he has ever been. -- Luginbill

What he brings to UCLA: This ordeal might have played out perfectly for the Bruins. They're getting a potential top-10 quarterback on a reduced contract who will generate a lot of attention for this program entering coach DeShaun Foster's second year. Iamaleava's arrival will cost them App State transfer QB Joey Aguilar, who reentered the portal after going through spring practice with the Bruins and landed at Tennessee. The challenge going forward for Iamaleava is learning OC Tino Sunseri's system and winning over his new teammates this summer, but he'll certainly be motivated after his split with the Vols. -- Olson

play 0:49 How Nico Iamaleava ended up at UCLA Check out the timeline that led to Nico Iamaleava going from Tennessee to UCLA.

6. Eric Singleton Jr., WR

Transferring from: Georgia Tech | Transferring to: Auburn

Seasons remaining: 2

HT: 5-11 | WT: 190 | Class: Sophomore

Background: Singleton was an instant difference-maker for Georgia Tech's offense when he arrived, earning Freshman All-America honors in 2023 and finishing second for the ACC's Offensive Rookie of the Year honor. The three-star signee from Douglasville, Georgia, caught 104 passes for 1,468 yards and scored 10 offensive touchdowns over the past two seasons. Singleton also ran track for the Yellow Jackets with a personal record of 10.32 in the 100-meter dash this spring. He has the talent to become an early-round draft pick and was one of the most coveted players in the portal. -- Olson

Scout's take: Singleton might be one of the best route runners and fastest overall players to enter the transfer portal. He's really good in the underneath passing game, where he can turn screens and 5-yard catches into big chunk gains. He also has elite straight-line speed to get behind the defense and plucks most balls thrown in his vicinity. What made him such a high commodity in the portal are the intangibles. He's a great blocker and tough player. -- Billy Tucker

What he brings to Auburn: After the program's fourth consecutive losing season, coach Hugh Freeze and the Tigers assembled an impressive transfer recruiting class that they hope will flip their fortunes in 2025. This is a significant win over Texas, Ole Miss and several other SEC foes; Singleton should play a high-target role for the Tigers as they replace talented pass catchers KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Rivaldo Fairweather. -- Olson

7. Isaiah World, OT

Transferring from: Nevada | Transferring to: Oregon

Seasons remaining: 1

HT: 6-8 | WT: 309 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: The massive pass protector was a three-year starter for the Wolf Pack primarily at left tackle and brings invaluable experience with more than 2,300 career snaps. He did not surrender a sack during his junior season and picked up honorable mention All-Mountain West recognition. World is viewed as a potential first-round draft pick by NFL scouts entering his final season of eligibility and is making the move up to the Power 4 to prove he merits that praise. -- Olson

Scout's take: World is a huge presence with very good pass pro skills at left tackle. He has added 42 pounds since high school and retained his initial quickness and flexibility. World does a terrific job riding defenders past the pocket with his length and mobility. He plays balanced with good feet and shows his basketball background mirroring defenders in his set. He's not as effective versus the run. World's pad level can get high, but he's still very productive at washing defenders down to open run lanes. -- Tucker

What he brings to Oregon: Offensive tackle was one of the critical portal needs for the Ducks. Ajani Cornelius graduating and Josh Conerly Jr. potentially going pro made adding starter-caliber tackles a priority for Oregon, and it was able to hold off Texas A&M and Nebraska in this battle. A one-year addition makes sense to help give the Ducks' young big men more time to develop. -- Olson

8. Zachariah Branch, WR

Transferring from: USC | Transferring to: Georgia

Seasons remaining: 2

HT: 5-10 | WT: 175 | Class: Sophomore

Background: Branch lived up to five-star hype right away with the Trojans and was one of the most dangerous all-purpose playmakers in the country in 2023. The No. 7 overall recruit became the first USC freshman to earn first-team All-America honors in program history. He was dominant in the return game (774 yards, two TDs) during his debut season and turned 89 touches on offense into 910 yards and four TDs over his two years at USC. He entered the portal along with his older brother, USC safety Zion Branch. -- Olson

Scout's take: One of the fastest players in the 2023 class, Branch quickly transitioned into one of college football's most electrifying players as a true freshman at USC. He ran a verified 4.41 40 and had 100-meter track times in the 10.3 range coming out of national power Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas. That speed transferred to the field immediately as a returner in 2023. His special teams production dipped as a sophomore, but that might be more related to opponent scheme than any diminishing skill. In the passing game, he's what you'd expect: a big-play weapon in the screen game, jet sweeps and on quick slants and crossers that get him the ball in space. He's an underneath mismatch and a great YAC target. -- Tucker

What he brings to Georgia: Branch is a big-time upgrade for a Georgia offense that must replace leading receivers Arian Smith and Dominic Lovett. The Bulldogs led all FBS teams with 36 receiver drops last season, according to ESPN Research, and will need Branch to be a reliable difference-maker for new starting QB Gunner Stockton. -- Olson

9. David Bailey, OLB

Transferring from: Stanford | Transferring to: Texas Tech

Seasons remaining: 1

HT: 6-3 | WT: 250 | Class: Junior

Background: Bailey entered the portal soon after Stanford fired coach Troy Taylor in late March and instantly became one of the top players available ahead of the spring portal window. The former No. 122 recruit enjoyed a breakout debut season in 2022, earning Freshman All-America honors, and led the Cardinal in tackles for loss in each of his three seasons with the program. Bailey has produced 111 career tackles, 81 pressures, 22.5 TFLs and 14.5 sacks and has an opportunity to become an early-round NFL draft pick if he can put together a strong senior season. -- Olson

Scout's take: Bailey is a disruptive presence as an edge defender and one of the more explosive outside linebackers in college football. He's not the biggest or longest, but he's super strong, compact and plays with excellent leverage. Bailey uses great speed-to-power, which can shock and shed bigger tackles on his pursuit to the QB. He can also bend and rip the corner with clean, fluid movements. Bailey flashes excellent closing speed to chase down perimeter runs and has quick upfield burst to disrupt plays before they develop. Bailey can hold up in coverage, but it is not his strongest trait. His best asset might be an intense motor: Bailey plays the game on high octane. -- Tucker

What he brings to Texas Tech: The Red Raiders were among the biggest spenders of the December portal period and have spared no expense in upgrading at edge rusher with Bailey and Georgia Tech transfer Romello Height. They viewed Bailey as one of the best returning defensive players in the country, beat Texas and UCLA for his pledge and immediately brought him in for spring practice. Texas Tech has assembled one of the most talented defensive lines in the country with NFL-caliber talent and strong depth. All these moves have made the Red Raiders the clear Big 12 front-runner for 2025. -- Olson

10. Nic Anderson, WR

Transferring from: Oklahoma | Transferring to: LSU

Seasons remaining: 3

HT: 6-4 | WT: 216 | Class: Redshirt sophomore

Background: Anderson set the Sooners' freshman receiving touchdown record in 2023 and was expected to be a top contributor in Oklahoma's pass-catching corps in 2024. Instead, he spent nearly all of his third college season sidelined by injury, ultimately appearing in just one game for a total of five snaps in a September loss to Tennessee. After appearing in just three games in 2022, Anderson was the breakout star of the Sooners' 2023 campaign when he hauled in 38 passes for 798 yards and 10 touchdowns across 13 games in his first full season of college football. But hampered by a fall camp injury, Anderson's 2024 season never took off as he joined the long list of talented Oklahoma wide receivers who missed significant time across the program's 6-7 finish last season. -- Eli Lederman

Scout's take: Injuries derailed his sophomore campaign, but when healthy, Anderson has excellent physical skills, including an elite combination of size (6-4, 219) and speed (4.6 40). While big and explosive, Anderson is still fluid with good body control and adjustment to come down with the difficult grab. He's a big vertical target who will deceptively climb the ladder and get behind coverage. After the catch, he mixes strength and just enough elusiveness to break tackles. -- Tucker

What he brings to LSU: The Tigers' pairing of Anderson and Barion Brown, two of the best in the portal, for 2025 is going to be extremely fun to watch. LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has to be thrilled about the investment coach Brian Kelly and his staff are making at the receiver position with that duo plus Florida State transfer Destyn Hill, a former top-100 recruit who's coming home. -- Olson

11. Makhi Hughes, RB

Transferring from: Tulane | Transferring to: Oregon

Seasons remaining: 2

HT: 5-11 | WT: 210 | Class: Redshirt sophomore

Background: Hughes has earned first-team All-AAC honors in back-to-back seasons and was the conference's Rookie of the Year in 2023. He produced 2,779 rushing yards (fifth in FBS) and scored 24 total TDs since he debuted. Hughes has been a dynamic and dependable back for the Green Wave with 100-plus yards from scrimmage in 14 games and the third-most rushing yards after contact (1,880) in the FBS over the past two seasons. He put together a 1,400-yard season for the Green Wave in 2024 and teamed with Mensah to help get the program back to the AAC title game. Hughes will be one of the best returning running backs in the country in 2025 and a high-impact addition for the Ducks. -- Olson

Scout's take: Hughes is a strong, decisive back who can carry the load. He's at his best in gap running schemes where he squares up and gets downhill quickly. Hughes generates explosive power within just a few steps and consistently runs through first contact with force. He has terrific contact balance and likes to lower the pads and deliver the pop. He's shifty and quick enough to elude in the hole as well, but he's not super elusive in space. Hughes has enough speed to rip off big runs but is not a game breaker and did not break 11.0 in 100 meters out of high school as a track sprinter. Still, he is an every-down back who gets stronger as the game goes on. With good pass-blocking and receiving skills, he's the complete package. -- Tucker

What he brings to Oregon: The Ducks needed a successor to NFL draft-bound back Jordan James and couldn't have found a better one. This should be a fairly high-volume role for Hughes considering James ranked fifth in the Big Ten in carries per game (16.6) and the Ducks are rolling with a new starting QB for 2025. He'll also get to play with his brother, five-star true freshman corner Na'eem Offord, in Eugene. -- Olson

12. Dane Key, WR

Transferring from: Kentucky | Transferring to: Nebraska

Seasons remaining: 1

HT: 6-3 | WT: 210 | Class: Junior

Background: Key is one of the most accomplished wideouts in the portal, a three-year starter who has 126 receptions for 1,870 yards and 14 touchdowns during his career. The former ESPN 300 recruit and Lexington, Kentucky, native became a difference-maker right away as a true freshman in the SEC and departs as the fifth-leading receiver in school history. Key produced a career-high 715 receiving yards in 2024 despite inconsistent quarterback play, including a 105-yard performance in Kentucky's upset win over Ole Miss. He'll have a chance to boost his draft stock at Nebraska. -- Olson

Scout's take: Key has a big frame and great hands. He's a polished route runner who understands coverage and how to create separation despite not being the fastest player on the field. His best asset is his ability to catch in traffic and come down with the contested ball away from his body. He wins with body control and a feel for the position more than explosive speed. Key is a good plug-and-play No. 1 or 2 receiver on day one. -- Tucker

What he brings to Nebraska: Key is the No. 1 wide receiver whom Nebraska has been seeking. Coach Matt Rhule and his coaching staff needed to replace two outgoing senior starters and achieved a big-time recruiting win in getting Key to Lincoln to reunite with wide receivers coach Daikiel Shorts, whom the Huskers hired away from Kentucky. Key will be a top target for Dylan Raiola in 2025. -- Olson

13. Barion Brown, WR

Transferring from: Kentucky | Transferring to: LSU

Seasons remaining: 1

HT: 6-1 | WT: 182 | Class: Junior

Background: Brown established a reputation as one of the most electric playmakers in the SEC during his three seasons at Kentucky. The former ESPN 300 recruit from Nashville caught 122 passes for 1,528 yards with 13 total touchdowns, and he's an All-America-caliber talent in the return game. Brown has 1,550 return yards during his career and leads all active FBS players with five kickoff returns for touchdown. That proven all-purpose production will make him a serious asset for a contender next season. -- Olson

Scout's take: Brown has the complete package of size, speed and ball skills. A 10.49-second 100-meter sprinter out of high school, he used that speed in all-purpose fashion during his career at Kentucky. He has great acceleration to take the top off the defense or make big plays from scrimmage or as a returner. Brown was moved around a lot to create mismatches, and he excelled in one-on-one situations, consistently winning jump-ball matchups. -- Tucker

What he brings to LSU: Speed, speed and more speed. Nussmeier lost three of his top pass catchers from last season in Kyren Lacy, Mason Taylor and CJ Daniels. Brown should see a lot of targets for the Tigers next season and will continue to be a game changer in the return game. -- Olson

14. Damon Wilson II, OLB

Transferring from: Georgia | Transferring to: Missouri

Seasons remaining: 2

HT: 6-4 | WT: 250 | Class: Sophomore

Background: Wilson was one of the top pass rushers and the No. 35 overall recruit in the ESPN 300 for 2023. He was a big-time signing day win for the Bulldogs over Ohio State and Alabama and stepped up as a sophomore, playing 390 snaps and earning two starts. Wilson flashed exciting potential while compiling 22 tackles, 17 pressures, 5.5 TFLs, 3 sacks and 2 forced fumbles. -- Olson

Scout's take: Wilson is tall, long and rangy with explosive burst and get-off and prototypical edge measurables. He's a playmaker off the edge and a disruptive overall presence around the line of scrimmage with his size-to-speed combination and great pursuit effort. He utilizes his near 80-inch wingspan to disengage blockers on his track to the ball carrier and displays good redirection skill when in space. As a pass rusher, Wilson excels with his quickness and fluid bend to beat offensive tackles to the corner or on the inside move. While more of a role player in Athens last year, he was primed for a breakout season. -- Tucker

What he brings to Missouri: This is an exciting pickup for the Tigers' defense, a rising young edge player who will help them replace departing starter Johnny Walker Jr. and make up for whom they've lost to the portal. After averaging 30 snaps per game in SEC play last season, Wilson should be ready for a significant role in 2025. -- Olson

15. Dillon Thieneman, S

Transferring from: Purdue | Transferring to: Oregon

Seasons remaining: 2

HT: 6-0 | WT: 207 | Class: Sophomore

Background: One of the best young safeties in college football hit the market following Purdue's coaching change. Thieneman, a three-star recruit from Westfield, Indiana, became a day one starter for the Boilermakers in 2023 and had a phenomenal debut season, earning Freshman of the Year honors from the Big Ten and the FWAA after recording 106 tackles and six interceptions. He was Purdue's leading tackler again last season with 104 stops and seven pass breakups while also handling punt return duties. -- Olson

Scout's take: See ball, hit ball; it's hard not to love Thieneman's old-school playing style. An excellent tackler, he's constantly around the ball making plays versus the run, pass and on special teams. His size and speed won't wow you on paper, but he plays bigger and has excellent pursuit speed with tight angles and little wasted motion. He excels in zone coverage, understands concepts and has great timing on his break. -- Tucker

What he brings to Oregon: The Ducks had a glaring need at safety entering this portal window with senior starters Tysheem Johnson and Kobe Savage moving on after the season. Both came into the program as transfers and proved they can play at a high level for the Ducks. Thieneman should have no trouble fitting right in with his Big Ten experience and hard-hitting nature. He's ready to play for a winner and should continue to make splash plays for the Ducks' secondary. -- Olson

16. Max Klare, TE

Transferring from: Purdue | Transferring to: Ohio State

Seasons remaining: 2

HT: 6-4 | WT: 240 | Class: Redshirt sophomore

Background: Klare stands among the most productive portal tight ends on the market. After appearing in six games over his first two college seasons, Klare broke out in 2024, leading the Boilermakers in receptions (51), receiving yards (685) and receiving scores (4). Only seven tight ends nationally logged more receiving yards than Klare, and he kept the chains moving for Purdue with 33 first downs, ranking ninth among players at his position. A skilled downfield target and physical blocker, Klare should be able to slot seamlessly into the Buckeyes' offense. -- Lederman

Scout's take: Klare is a strong target with good ball skills and a nice catch radius. He also has good speed and can challenge defenses vertically up the seam. His most attractive asset is his receiving skills, but he is also an effective blocker and offers plug-and-play ability with his physical tools and proven production. His production could even increase with the Buckeyes with a stronger array of receiving targets to complement him. -- Tucker

What he brings to Ohio State: There was a ton of competition and strong offers made for Klare, but the Buckeyes eventually won out and added the No. 1 tight end in the portal as a serious upgrade at the position. Gee Scott Jr. is set to graduate and Will Kacmarek can return for one more season, but Klare can be a real difference-maker in the passing game and should play a good role in Ohio State's offense going forward. -- Olson

17. Jaydn Ott, RB

Transferring from: Cal | Transferring to: Oklahoma

Seasons remaining: 1

HT: 6-0 | WT: 205 | Class: Junior

Background: Cal fought hard to keep Ott in the fold for 2025, but one of the top returning backs in college football ended up hitting the open market. Ott got off to a spectacular start, earning Freshman All-America honors as a true freshman starter in 2022 after putting up 1,218 all-purpose yards and 11 touchdowns during his debut season. He was even better as a sophomore, leading the Pac-12 with 1,315 rushing yards and 12 TDs on his way to first-team all-conference honors. Last year, though, an ankle injury suffered in the season opener made it tough for Ott to play up to his potential. He still managed to play in 10 games but finished the year with 385 rushing yards on 3.3 yards per carry and five total scores. -- Olson

Scout's take: Ott could be at the top of NFL draft boards if there hadn't been a drop-off in production last season. While he lacked a formidable offensive line and played on an injured ankle, he still lacked the explosive runs we saw as an underclassman. Ott possesses exceptional feet and lateral agility. He's a verified 4.5 laser in the 40-yard dash with impressive explosive metrics, but his best asset is his vision and ability to pick and slide gap to gap with agility and elusiveness. Ott doesn't give defenders a clean shot in the hole and can stretch and bounce to the perimeter just as effectively. He breaks tackles with balance more than power and is a productive pass-catching weapon out of the backfield, which raises his value and ability to fit into most schemes. Given the wear on the tires, he might not be able to carry the whole load in the backfield. -- Tucker

What he brings to Oklahoma: The Sooners got solid production from Jovantae Barnes and some encouraging play from Xavier Robinson last season, but they couldn't pass up the opportunity to add a true No. 1 back. He'll team up with Mateer in Norman in what should be one of the SEC's most improved offenses this fall. -- Olson

18. Howard Sampson, OT

Transferring from: North Carolina | Transferring to: Texas Tech

Seasons remaining: 2

HT: 6-8 | WT: 325 | Class: Redshirt sophomore

Background: New coach Bill Belichick managed to get several UNC starters to withdraw from the portal and stay with the program, but the new regime was not able to hold on to Sampson. The massive former North Texas transfer started 12 games at left tackle in his first season with the Tar Heels, allowed just one sack in conference play and picked up honorable mention All-ACC recognition. Sampson has the size and talent to develop into an early-round draft pick a year from now. -- Olson

Scout's take: Sampson is a mountain on the corner with a huge frame and more than adequate bend. His long reach and deceptively light feet make it difficult for defenders to win the edge. Once he gets his massive hands inside and locked on, he looks to finish and is physical in his demeanor. Sampson can still get into trouble when his pads get high and he overextends. He's at his best riding defenders outside the pocket utilizing his quick kick and punch. Sampson still needs some refinement but has first-round size and feet to develop. -- Tucker

What he brings to Texas Tech: The Humble, Texas, native is coming home to join a Texas Tech squad that is absolutely loading up to chase a Big 12 championship in 2025. The Red Raiders had a big need at tackle with super senior right tackle Caleb Rogers graduating and left tackle Ty Buchanan transferring to Arizona, and they succeeded in locking up one of the best on the market. -- Olson

19. Lee Hunter, DT

Transferring from: UCF | Transferring to: Texas Tech

Seasons remaining: 1

HT: 6-4 | WT: 320 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: The massive defensive lineman was the No. 60 player in the 2021 ESPN 300 and redshirted during his lone season at Auburn before transferring to reunite with Gus Malzahn in Orlando. Hunter developed into a force in the middle of the Knights' front over his three years in the program and has racked up a combined 20.5 tackles for loss over the past two seasons. In 2024, he earned second-team All-Big 12 honors and finished with the best pressure rate (8.6%) among all Big 12 defensive tackles, according to ESPN Research. -- Olson

Scout's take: Hunter can control the middle of the defense. He's not just a big-bodied D-lineman who forces double-teams; he's a disrupter with good initial burst to penetrate and create problems for opposing offenses. He played snaps at tight end in high school and flashes quick feet at 320 pounds, splitting the double-team and chasing plays down the line of scrimmage. Hunter does a really good job using his hands to keep separation as a pass rusher and has the explosive power to consistently win one-on-one blocks and collapse the pocket. His ability to play in a two-gap or shade scheme adds to his value. -- Tucker

What he brings to Texas Tech: Hunter was scheduled to take an official visit to Texas after his trip to Lubbock. The Red Raiders weren't going to let that happen and got a deal done to add him to their growing portal class. New Texas Tech DC Shiel Wood adds one of the Big 12's best returning D-linemen and can expect him to make a significant impact in the middle of the defense. -- Olson

20. Jehiem Oatis, DT

Transferring from: Alabama | Transferring to: Colorado

Seasons remaining: 2

HT: 6-5 | WT: 320 | Class: Junior

Background: Oatis was the No. 38 recruit in the 2022 ESPN 300 and started 13 games over his first two seasons with the Crimson Tide. Heading into 2024, offseason surgeries for shoulder, knee and ankle issues forced him to miss spring practice and limited him at the start of preseason camp, so he played a rotational role early on and averaged 17 snaps per game under Alabama's new coaching staff. Unsatisfied with his playing time, he opted to redshirt and sit out the rest of the season to enter the portal. Oatis had 52 tackles, 5 pass breakups and 1.5 sacks during his time in Tuscaloosa and certainly has the size and potential to be an NFL talent. -- Olson

Scout's take: Oatis battled injuries during his time at Alabama but showed he could be a dominant force on the interior. He has massive size and powerful strength to take on the double-team and eat up space. He has good burst off the snap with low pad level to get an upfield push. Oatis is a strong bull rusher with powerful hands who will collapse the pocket versus the pass. -- Tucker

What he brings to Colorado: Oatis was a massive win for the Deion Sanders era at Colorado and another statement that the Buffs are not looking to take a step back in 2025. The Buffaloes needed to reload on defense and replace nine senior starters but made impressive strides in Robert Livingston's first season as DC. They've added one of the most talented players in the portal to their front. -- Olson

21. Tacario Davis, CB

Transferring from: Arizona | Transferring to: Washington

Seasons remaining: 1

HT: 6-4 | WT: 190 | Class: Junior

Background: Davis tested the transfer portal a year ago during Arizona's coaching change after a strong sophomore season in which he broke up 15 passes, second most in the Pac-12. He withdrew from the portal to play for coach Brent Brennan and his new staff and didn't allow a touchdown pass all year, earning second-team All-Big 12 honors. Most expected Davis to go pro and be an early-round pick, but he once again entered the portal in the hopes of boosting his draft stock with one more college season. -- Olson

Scout's take: Davis has the size and speed combination to declare for the draft, which gives you an idea of his value in the portal. Production, production, production. Whether making tackles near the line of scrimmage or using his length to break up downfield passes, this guy has a nose for the football and the range and athletic ability to make plays. He has better range than top-end speed and is likely more suited for zone schemes, where he can play the ball in front of him and set the edge versus the run. He's a physical presence and strong tackler. -- Tucker

What he brings to Washington: A reunion with former Arizona coach Jedd Fisch and his staff in Seattle is a win-win for both sides. Davis could have gone pro or picked any number of contenders but chose to go with the coaches he trusts to bring out his best over his final college season. He'll also reunite with former Wildcats teammate Ephesians Prysock in the Huskies' secondary to form one of the Big Ten's best corner duos. -- Olson

22. Mansoor Delane, CB

Transferring from: Virginia Tech | Transferring to: LSU

Seasons remaining: 1

HT: 6-1 | WT: 187 | Class: Junior

Background: Delane started 29 games over his three years with the Hokies and earned third-team all-conference honors as a junior after recording 54 tackles, 7 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles and a career-high 4 interceptions. According to ESPN Research, Delane allowed completions on just 39% of his targets on the year. -- Olson

Scout's take: Delane would have been an early-round NFL draft choice if he had decided to declare but will aim to improve his draft stock. He's a ball hawk with great instincts and awareness skills. Delane anticipates and breaks at a high level and is constantly around the ball making plays when you watch the Hokies on tape. He's a strong tackler at the first level. We like his skill set better in zone schemes than man, where he can utilize his range and diagnosing skills. He plays faster than his 40 would indicate and has the run support skills to provide scheme-versatile value at safety, corner or nickel. -- Tucker

What he brings to LSU: "DBU" is adding one of the best corners available. The Tigers have Ashton Stamps returning at corner next season but have been aggressive about upgrading at that position this offseason with Delane, Florida transfer Ja'Keem Jackson and five-star signee D.J. Pickett, the No. 18 recruit in the 2025 ESPN 300. All that competition will only make LSU better on the back end. -- Olson

23. Patrick Payton, DE

Transferring from: Florida State | Transferring to: LSU

Seasons remaining: 1

HT: 6-5 | WT: 250 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: Payton quickly became a productive pass rusher for the Seminoles, earning ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2022 with five sacks as a redshirt freshman. He teamed with Jared Verse and Braden Fiske to give FSU an elite front in 2023 and recorded 14.5 TFLs, 7 sacks and 10 pass breakups. Last year, Payton was expected to play his way into early-round pick status but wasn't able to do so during the Seminoles' awful 2-10 season. He did get 11 TFLs but had a mere 21 edge pressures according to ESPN Research, which ranked outside the top 20 in the ACC. With a new DC coming to Tallahassee, Payton entered the portal and explored a fresh start for his final season. -- Olson

Scout's take: Payton didn't produce in 2024 as expected when the spotlight was on him. He's still ultratalented, and a change of scenery and scheme might be beneficial. He's long, fluid and explosive at the corner and is quick to get the edge, bend and close on quarterbacks. Payton wins most often with his fast get-off on the snap and ability to run past less mobile offensive tackles. He shows he can long-arm with strength as well and keep clean as he collapses the pocket. He generates terrific speed to power and is a fast-twitch defender. He has a dynamic skill set, as he can drop in coverage and chase plays down in space. Payton still needs to anchor better versus gap run schemes, and his production dip needs to be vetted. -- Tucker

What he brings to LSU: The Tigers have loaded up with premium portal talent in this cycle. They're betting that Payton can benefit from a fresh start and be one of the top pass rushers in the SEC if he just plays with consistency. This is an opportunity to reaffirm that he should be an early-round NFL draft pick. -- Olson

24. Williams Nwaneri, DE

Transferring from: Missouri | Transferring to: Nebraska

Seasons remaining: 4

HT: 6-7 | WT: 255 | Class: Freshman

Background: Missouri defeated Oklahoma in a hotly contested battle for the five-star recruit and No. 21 player in the 2024 ESPN 300. Nwaneri was a massive recruiting win for Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers as a player with serious first-round pick upside, but he didn't see the field much during his freshman season, playing a total of 38 snaps over four games with two tackles and a sack against UMass. He took a redshirt for the year and opted to enter the portal. -- Olson

Scout's take: Nwaneri has a ton of upside and talent with four years to still develop it. At 6-6, 257 pounds, he runs a 4.9 40 with a 4.4 short shuttle and has close to a 30-inch vertical leap. He was a late bloomer out of high school with adequate strength and awareness skills but was fast off the ball and difficult to block on the edge with his length and quickness combination. Strength and power is still an area he will need to improve as a run defender, particularly if he moves inside, but he has strong measurables and movement skills. -- Tucker

What he brings to Nebraska: The Huskers were a big spender in the portal market as they worked to surround quarterback Dylan Raiola with more blue-chip talent and improve on a 7-6 season. Nwaneri's relationship with Nebraska senior analyst Jamar Mozee, his former high school coach, was a key factor here. The Huskers have a lot to replace along their senior-led defense and could count on Nwaneri to play a significant role in 2025. -- Olson

25. Kevin Concepcion, WR

Transferring from: NC State | Transferring to: Texas A&M

Seasons remaining: 2

HT: 5-11 | WT: 189 | Class: Sophomore

Background: Concepcion earned ACC Rookie of the Year and Freshman All-America honors in 2023 after catching a team-high 71 passes -- the most by a freshman in school history -- and putting up 839 receiving yards and 320 rushing yards with 10 touchdowns. He followed that up with 53 catches for 460 yards and six TDs in 2024 before deciding to move on at the end of his sophomore season. -- Olson

Scout's take: Concepcion's production dipped as a sophomore with fewer targets and inconsistent QB play. He's still a great route runner and an elusive threat with the ball in his hands. He's quick to snatch passes and transition up the seam for big chunk plays. He's difficult to mirror in off-coverage. Concepcion has the versatile skill set to create mismatches and all-purpose yards from different alignments. -- Tucker

What he brings to Texas A&M: The Aggies picked up two of the best young wideouts in the portal in this cycle, which should seriously raise expectations for their Marcel Reed-led passing attack. Concepcion ran 88% of his routes out of the slot during his two seasons with the Wolfpack, according to ESPN Research, and should be a trusted target for Reed in that role. -- Olson

26. Duce Robinson, WR

Transferring from: USC | Transferring to: Florida State

Seasons remaining: 2

HT: 6-6 | WT: 220 | Class: Sophomore

Background: Robinson was one of the most athletically gifted prospects in the class of 2023, a two-sport standout as a tight end/receiver and outfielder who ranked 40th in the ESPN 300. He signed with the Trojans to play both sports and has had two productive seasons on the football field with a combined 39 receptions for 747 yards and seven touchdowns. After finishing sixth on the team in targets in 2024, he's looking for an opportunity for a more significant role going forward. -- Olson

Scout's take: Robinson is a gigantic target out wide with 6-foot-6½ height, an 82-inch wingspan and 10-inch hands. He's a smooth mover with natural ball skills who's capable of hauling in poorly thrown passes. Robinson developed as a red-zone threat in 2024, an area where he should continue to shine. He's not overly sudden and only possesses adequate top-end speed for the receiver position, as many, including us, felt his brightest future might have been at tight end coming out of high school. -- Tucker

What he brings to Florida State: Dominic Robinson played receiver for Florida State from 2001-04, and now his son is following in his footsteps to finish out his college career. It's easy to see the fit here given how successful 6-foot-6 wideout Johnny Wilson was under Mike Norvell with the Seminoles. Robinson is the kind of difference-maker at receiver the Seminoles sorely lacked in 2024. -- Olson

27. Emmanuel Pregnon, OG

Transferring from: USC | Transferring to: Oregon

Seasons remaining: 1

HT: 6-5 | WT: 320 | Class: Redshirt senior

Background: Pregnon's decision to re-enter the portal after two seasons at USC was a surprising one. The former Wyoming transfer started 25 games at left guard for the Trojans, and it looked like he was leaning towards going pro after accepting an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl. But then Pregnon stayed with the Trojans through their bowl game and told coaches he was returning for 2025. The second-team All-Big Ten performer ended up going back on the market and is sure to be one of the highest-paid linemen in this cycle. -- Olson

Scout's take: Pregnon is a physically impressive offensive lineman who combines great strength, power and leverage as a run blocker. He demonstrates good initial pop and drive, but is not as technical in his hand usage or finish; he'll lose blocks when he lunges and doesn't bring his hips. In pass protection, he shows really good initial pop and can anchor. His footwork on sustained pass blocks can be an issue. If Pregnon can put it all together, he's an all-conference type of guard. -- Tucker

What he brings to Oregon: The Ducks were looking for interior offensive line help and won a big-time battle for the No. 1 guard in the portal. Pregnon will be a plug-and-play starter with All-Big Ten potential for a unit that must replace senior starting guards Nishad Strother and Marcus Harper II. -- Olson

28. Will Heldt, DE

Transferring from: Purdue | Transferring to: Clemson

Seasons remaining: 2

HT: 6-6 | WT: 265 | Class: Sophomore

Background: Purdue produced one of the top edge rushers in the portal last offseason in Nic Scourton, and now Heldt looks like he's up next. The young rush end racked up 56 tackles, 16 pressures, 10 TFLs and five sacks while starting every game as a sophomore for the struggling Boilermakers. The former three-star recruit has plenty of room to grow but has flashed exciting potential. -- Olson

Scout's take: Heldt is an intriguing portal entry with his ability to pressure the quarterback. He is an edge player with good initial quickness and solid bend to be able to get upfield and disrupt. He has developed as expected and his ceiling may not be much higher, but with his length, get-off and now experience, he brings a lot value. -- Tucker

What he brings to Clemson: Clemson coach Dabo Swinney made Heldt the first-ever defensive player he signed out of the portal because he had an unavoidable need at defensive end opposite All-ACC pass rusher T.J. Parker. Heldt will make an instant impact for the Tigers' front and should continue to develop and get even better. There's no doubt he checks all the boxes in terms of character and culture fit if Swinney was willing to bet on him. -- Olson

29. Xavier Chaplin, OT

Transferring from: Virginia Tech | Transferring to: Auburn

Seasons remaining: 2

HT: 6-7 | WT: 323 | Class: Redshirt sophomore

Background: Chaplin moved into the starting lineup as a redshirt freshman for the Hokies and has developed into a two-year starter at left tackle and one of the more coveted linemen of this portal cycle. The former three-star recruit from South Carolina surrendered just three sacks on 301 snaps in pass protection last season, according to ESPN Research, and earned honorable mention All-ACC recognition. -- Olson

Scout's take: Chaplin possesses a great combination of size and athleticism for a Power 4 offensive tackle. He has been a very consistent pass protector over the past two seasons utilizing his length and good feet. In the run game, Chaplin gets off the ball quickly and is capable of climbing to the second level. He also flashes the ability to pull and get out in space in the screen game. This is a quality P4 starting tackle who also may have some developmental upside left in the tank. -- Tucker

What he brings to Auburn: The Tigers succeeded in upgrading the competition at their tackle spots with Chaplin and USC transfer Mason Murphy, which should give their rebuild QB room a lot of confidence about the protection they'll receive this season. -- Olson

30. Miller Moss, QB

Transferring from: USC | Transferring to: Louisville

Seasons remaining: 1

HT: 6-2 | WT: 205 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: Moss paid his dues over his first three years with the Trojans, including two seasons behind 2024 No. 1 draft pick Caleb Williams, before earning his opportunity to start in 2024. Moss led the Big Ten in passing yards per game while throwing for 2,555 yards on 64% passing with 20 total touchdowns, nine interceptions and a QBR of 73.4 that ranked 28th in the FBS. USC went 4-5 in his starts, with all five losses coming by one-score margins, prompting coach Lincoln Riley to bench Moss and see what he had in UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava over the team's final three games. Given his limited game experience, Moss needed to find a spot where he could get 12 more starts under his belt and prove he's an NFL-caliber passer. -- Olson

Scout's take: Moss is mature, seasoned, has played good football and showed flashes of being extremely productive. He has competed in his career and didn't just bolt for the portal when Williams arrived. He can escape and keep plays alive and is solid on designed rollouts. He is an ideal spread passer, but he's not the runner some would like him to be. -- Luginbill

What he brings to Louisville: Moss has identified an ideal opportunity at Louisville. Coach Jeff Brohm has gotten the best out of veteran transfers Tyler Shough and Jack Plummer during his two seasons at Louisville and also developed Aidan O'Connell into an NFL passer at Purdue. Moss is looking to take the next big step as a second-year starter and is joining a program with an elite freshman back in 1,000-yard rusher Isaac Brown, a proven receiver in Chris Bell and a staff that will added plenty more around him via the portal. -- Olson

31. Jackson Arnold, QB

Transferring from: Oklahoma | Transferring to: Auburn

Seasons remaining: 2

HT: 6-1 | WT: 210 | Class: Sophomore

Background: After backing up Dillon Gabriel as a freshman, the former five-star recruit was expected to have a breakout year in 2024. Arnold endured a frustrating season as the Sooners' starter. He was benched during his SEC debut against Tennessee and sat out two games before regaining the job against South Carolina. Arnold threw for 1,421 yards on 63% passing, rushed for 444 yards and scored 15 total TDs with eight turnovers and a 47.8 QBR in an Oklahoma offense that struggled along the offensive line (46 sacks allowed), lost its top five wide receivers to injuries and fired its OC at midseason. -- Olson

Scout's take: Arnold needs a fresh start. The vast majority of his play in 2024 was without the services of Oklahoma's top five wide receivers. He's talented, accurate and can really run, as we saw when he had 131 rushing yards against Alabama. -- Luginbill

What he brings to Auburn: Auburn finally picked up a top QB out of the portal. Coach Hugh Freeze landed his No. 1 target by selling him on what the Tigers bring back (including rising star Cam Coleman and their young receiving corps) as well as who they planned to land. The addition of Singleton, two top tackles and several more playmakers via the portal will set him up for success in 2025. -- Olson

32. Romello Height, OLB

Transferring from: Georgia Tech | Transferring to: Texas Tech

Seasons remaining: 1

HT: 6-3 | WT: 240 | Class: Redshirt senior

Background: Height has made stops at Auburn, USC and Georgia Tech and entered the portal one more time this offseason. The fifth-year senior has one extra year of eligibility due to season-ending shoulder injury at USC in 2022. Since coming back from that setback, Height has been a productive edge rusher with four sacks for the Trojans in 2023 and a career-high 30 pressures for Georgia Tech in 2024, according to ESPN Research. -- Olson

Scout's take: Height is certainly a journeyman who could add value as a third-down edge, but we do not see impact, every-down defensive end production at this stage. He has good length, get-off and upfield burst to make plays outside the tackles. Height disengages quickly and closes fast. He has enough experience to help a defense, especially in sub packages as an end or OLB. -- Tucker

What he brings to Texas Tech: The Red Raiders brought in the No. 1 edge defender on their board and someone who they trust can be an impact pass rusher in Wood's defense. Going into his fourth school in six years, Height should be treating 2025 like a contract year and bringing his absolute best to go out and prove he's an NFL draft pick. -- Olson

33. Beau Atkinson, DE

Transferring from: North Carolina | Transferring to: Ohio State

Seasons remaining: 2

HT: 6-6 | WT: 265 | Class: Redshirt sophomore

Background: Atkinson showed intriguing potential during his redshirt freshman season with the Tar Heels and took a big step forward in 2024 with a team-high 25 pressures, 12 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. That's impressive production for an edge rusher who only played an average of 28 snaps per game. The former three-star recruit is viewed as a rising prospect with legitimate NFL draft pick potential, and he still has two more seasons to keep improving. -- Olson

Scout's take: This is a big loss for North Carolina, as Atkinson solidified himself as a future difference-maker on this team in 2024 and drew a lot of attention as a pass rusher, which made him ultra-attractive in the transfer portal. He has length, good hand usage and plays with a high motor. He's extremely disruptive in one-on-one matchups. He's a locker room guy who will bring leadership traits and maturity along with a high level of production. -- Luginbill

What he brings to Ohio State: The defending national champs lost Jack Sawyer, JT Tuimoloau, Tyleik Williams and Ty Hamilton to the NFL and went into the spring portal period seeking quality D-line help to complement their returning talent. Atkinson emerged as a top priority as soon as he became available. After a spring under coach Bill Belichick, he'll play for Belichick's former protege Matt Patricia -- the new defensive coordinator in Columbus -- and should be an impact addition at defensive end. -- Olson

34. Elo Modozie, LB

Transferring from: Army | Transferring to: Georgia

Seasons remaining: 2

HT: 6-3 | WT: 245 | Class: Sophomore

Background: Modozie was a revelation for an Army defense that finished tied for No. 4 nationally in points allowed in 2024. The third-team All-AAC selection started all 14 games and provided a team-high 28 pressures off the edge, finishing with 34 tackles, 8 TFLs and 6.5 sacks. He also made an impact on special teams with two blocked field goals. -- Olson

Scout's take: This is arguably the highest-ceiling edge defender in this spring portal class. Modozie is a long, athletic defender. He posted an elite 23-foot long jump but fell under the radar despite his size and explosiveness. He's well-built and powerful with the room to still develop physically. Modozie shows good initial quickness and lower-body explosiveness off the line to collapse the pocket and pressure the QB. He has heavy hands to shed and rip through bigger offensive tackles. He's reliable in the open field as a tackler and has more than adequate coverage skills. Modozie plays the game fast and physically and thrives on special teams, which adds to his value. -- Tucker

What he brings to Georgia: The Bulldogs moved quickly to lock up one of the more intriguing edge defenders in the spring portal. Adapting to playing at the SEC level can take some time for a transfer entering this conference, but the fact that Modozie has two seasons of eligibility remaining gives him plenty of time to develop into a difference-maker. -- Olson

35. Ethan Onianwa, OT

Transferring from: Rice | Transferring to: Ohio State

Seasons remaining: 1

HT: 6-6 | WT: 345 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: Onianwa is one of the most experienced offensive tackles in the portal. The former three-star recruit from Katy, Texas, moved into the starting lineup as a redshirt freshman for the Owls and developed into a three-year starter who logged more than 2,200 career snaps. Onianwa made the switch from right tackle to left tackle as a junior and had his best season yet with one sack allowed. -- Olson

Scout's take: Onianwa has a massive frame, great length, bulk and experience playing both tackle positions. In pass pro he has great bend and flexibility for his size to mirror fast edge rushers at the corner. He utilizes his length to ride defenders past the pocket and shows a strong surge with a powerful upper body to move defenders off the ball. He also plays with good body control and pad level which is accentuated as a run blocker. -- Tucker

What he brings to Ohio State: The Buckeyes have done a nice job of addressing their need at tackle with Onianwa and Minnesota transfer Phillip Daniels. Given the success they just had in developing little-known San Diego State transfer Josh Simmons into a first-round pick, it's easy to see why Onianwa would trust Ryan Day and his staff with his final season of eligibility. -- Olson

36. Ahmad Hardy, RB

Transferring from: UL Monroe | Transferring to: Missouri

Seasons remaining: 3

HT: 5-10 | WT: 205 | Class: Freshman

Background: Hardy put together an unbelievable debut season with the Warhawks, rushing for 1,351 yards on 5.7 yards per carry and 13 touchdowns to earn Sun Belt Freshman of the Year. He ranked 12th among all FBS backs in rushing yards and forced 82 missed tackles on the year according to ESPN Research, third-most behind a pair of Heisman Trophy contenders in Boise State's Ashton Jeanty and Arizona State's Cam Skattebo. A year ago, he was a no-star recruit from Monticello, Mississippi. -- Olson

Scout's take: Hardy is a compact, explosive package at the running back position. He's built low to the ground which provides him with a low center of gravity and really good contact balance. He's shifty and difficult to get a clean shot on through initial traffic and has the foot-speed to accelerate past second level defenders once he gets to daylight. He's a good pass catcher out of the backfield as well and doesn't have a lot of wear and tear yet at the position. -- Tucker

What he brings to Missouri: Hardy addresses a major need for coach Eli Drinkwitz's offense with top rushers Nate Noel and Marcus Carroll graduating and promising freshman Kewan Lacy transferring to Ole Miss. He's one of the most exciting young backs in the sport and proved at ULM that he can handle a heavy workload of carries. -- Olson

37. Justice Haynes, RB

Transferring from: Alabama | Transferring to: Michigan

Seasons remaining: 2

HT: 5-11 | WT: 210 | Class: Sophomore

Background: Haynes was the No. 2 ranked running back in his class and the No. 24 overall player in the ESPN 300 for 2023. He earned 25 carries as a freshman and looked ready for a more significant role in 2024 with Alabama's top two backs graduating. Though he started the first six games of his sophomore season, it was Jam Miller who emerged as Alabama's featured back with Haynes rushing for 448 yards and seven TDs on a mere 6.6 rushing attempts per game. -- Olson

Scout's take: Haynes has been productive at Bama, but not in a featured role. He has all the traits of an every-down back: a strong, balanced runner with productive yards after contact. He runs with a lower center of gravity and will absorb the first hit and run through arm tackles. Haynes has good vision and quick-cutting burst to daylight, but he's not super elusive or a home-run threat in the open field. He has good hands out of the backfield with compact power and leverage to also block on passing downs. He was a successful bell cow in high school and certainly can produce in a similar role if he finds the right opportunity. -- Tucker

What he brings to Michigan: Haynes should get lots more opportunities to be a lead back with the Wolverines and will form a terrific duo with talented freshman Jordan Marshall, who rushed for 100 yards in Michigan's bowl win over Alabama. -- Olson

38. David Gusta, DT

Transferring from: Washington State | Transferring to: Kentucky

Seasons remaining: 1

HT: 6-3 | WT: 302 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: Gusta wasn't initially looking to enter the transfer portal but ultimately chose to explore his options after coach Jake Dickert left for Wake Forest. The two-year starter was arguably the Cougars' top defensive player in 2024 and recorded 21 tackles, 18 pressures, three TFLs and three pass breakups while taking on double teams for the Cougars' front. -- Olson

Scout's take: Gusta is a strong interior defender who is more impactful than his stat lines indicate. He displays an explosive first step and good redirect for a 300-pounder. He'll hold point and can be tough to move while also having really good quickness off the ball to disrupt and force double teams. Gusta does a great job keeping his linebackers free against the run and creates enough interior pressure to force quarterbacks to get the ball out fast. He's very experienced and a technician when it comes to running gap integrity and maintaining his pass rush lanes. -- Tucker

What he brings to Kentucky: This is a big win over the Wildcats over serious competition from Tennessee and Texas A&M, and Gusta helps address a significant need with Deone Walker moving on to the NFL and Keeshawn Silver transferring to USC. Gusta got a mid-round draft grade after last season and is eager to improve it by competing in the SEC. -- Olson

39. David Blay, DT

Transferring from: Louisiana Tech | Transferring to: Miami

Seasons remaining: 1

HT: 6-4 | WT: 303 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: Blay became one of the most popular interior defensive linemen in the portal with more than 20 Power 4 offers. He began his career at the Division II level at West Chester University, where he produced 13 tackles for loss as a redshirt freshman. Louisiana Tech discovered him in the portal after the 2022 season and developed him into a first-team All-CUSA performer and a disruptive force at defensive tackle with 46 stops, 10.5 TFLs and 6.5 sacks. -- Olson

Scout's take: Blay is an active inside presence with a good burst and push off the ball. He fires off low and with good power and explosion to disrupt and make plays in the backfield. He's difficult to single block as a pass rusher. Blay quickly collapses the pocket and combines good burst and power for pressure. He'll also redirect and retrace with deceptive quickness. He plays with a high motor and effective range outside the tackles for a bigger interior lineman. -- Tucker

What he brings to Miami: Blay picked the Hurricanes over USC, Penn State and a lot of strong offers and gives them a plug-and-play starter who'll help replace the production of departing seniors Simeon Barrow Jr. and Akheem Mesidor. Miami has gone heavy on transfers at that position while it develops its young blue-chip talent, and Blay should be a quality addition to their group. -- Olson

Transferring from: Washington State | Transferring to: Wake Forest

Seasons remaining: 1

HT: 6-5 | WT: 314 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: Fa'amoe was projected to be a potential Day 2 draft pick entering the 2024 season but ended up in the transfer portal after Washington State's coaching change. Fa'amoe joined the program as a 215-pound defensive end, redshirted in his first two seasons and developed into a force for the Cougars as a 26-game starter at right tackle. He was limited by a knee injury early on in 2024 but came back to start seven games. -- Olson

Scout's take: Fa'amoe fell under the national radar, having played in American Samoa as an undersized defensive lineman. He has bulked up to 314 pounds and retained his athletic feet in the transition to right tackle. Fa'amoe has a good first step to kick and mirror faster edge rushers. He continues to improve his base and technique as a pass protector and remains solid sealing the edge as a run blocker. He's still not dominant moving blockers off the ball with great leverage and power, and Mateer certainly covered some pass rush breakdowns with his elusiveness in the pocket. -- Tucker

What he brings to Wake Forest: Fa'amoe had a ton of options, including Michigan, Nebraska and LSU, but preferred to put his trust in his coaches by following them to Wake Forest. He'll reunite with Jake Dickert and offensive line coach Jared Kaster and look to boost his NFL draft status with a strong season in the ACC. -- Olson

41. Patrick Kutas, OG

Transferring from: Arkansas | Transferring to: Ole Miss

Seasons remaining: 2

HT: 6-5 | WT: 313 | Class: Junior

Background: Kutas, a three-star signee from Memphis, moved into the starting lineup as a sophomore and earned nine starts for the Razorbacks, primarily at right tackle. He was sidelined for most of his junior season after suffering a back injury in preseason practice but came back to make four starts at left guard and performed well, allowing zero sacks on his 233 snaps. Kutas was able to utilize his redshirt for the four-game season and became one of the more highly recruited interior linemen in the portal. -- Olson

Scout's take: Kutas hasn't lived up to expectations with injuries and inconsistent play but has multiple starts at OT and OG which adds tremendous value, as does his SEC experience. He plays with an edge and shows good functional strength and balance to move defenders off the ball as a run blocker. He can sit and anchor possesses just enough bend to be an effective pass rusher. -- Tucker

What he brings to Ole Miss: Kutas' positional versatility will make him an assets for the Rebels next season. They're set to return tackles Jayden Williams and Diego Pounds but will need to reload at the interior spots with seniors Nate Kalepo, Reece McIntyre, Julius Buelow and Gerquan Scott all graduating. Ole Miss was able to get one of the best available options and several more signees off Arkansas' roster. -- Olson

42. Malachi Fields, WR

Transferring from: Virginia | Transferring to: Notre Dame

Seasons remaining: 1

HT: 6-4 | WT: 220 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: Fields is an exceptional athlete with excellent size and production. He put up 1,619 receiving yards over the past two seasons -- third-most in the ACC -- and 10 TDs on 113 receptions over the past two seasons and picked up third-team all-conference recognition in 2024 after another 800-yard season. -- Olson

Scout's take: Fields has an NFL blend of size, athleticism and ball skills. He also has very good production. The former high school quarterback has great awareness skills on the football field. He's a polished, savvy route runner who knows how to attack leverage and work for positioning. His pure separation burst is good but not great. He wins one-on-one matchups more with his physical strength and positioning than his speed. Fields makes the difficult grabs look easy and dominates the 50/50 ball. -- Tucker

What he brings to Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish did not produce a 500-yard receiver through their first 15 games in 2024. Riley Leonard did a nice job of spreading the targets around, but Fields should have an opportunity to be a true No. 1 receiver for Notre Dame's next starting QB. He'll be eager to join a playoff-caliber roster and help elevate their passing attack. -- Olson

43. Chase Sowell, WR

Transferring from: East Carolina | Transferring to: Iowa State

Seasons remaining: 2

HT: 6-4 | WT: 195 | Class: Redshirt sophomore

Background: Sowell has made an impressive comeback during his two seasons at ECU. The former three-star recruit began his career at Colorado in 2022 and struggled with injuries during his first season in the program. He was cut by the Buffaloes after going through spring practice with coach Deion Sanders and the new regime in Boulder. Sowell picked a place where he had a shot to play right away and became the Pirates' No. 1 receiver, catching 81 passes for 1,300 yards and four touchdowns over two seasons. -- Olson

Scout's take: Sowell is a tall, easy moving receiver with really good production over the past two years. He has terrific hands and body control for a 6-4 target and will go up and pluck the ball away from his frame creating matchup problems in the red area. He lacks elite burst off the line and out of breaks but changes tempo well as a deep route runner and is fast enough to get behind coverage. Sowell is smooth in his stem for a long strider. He's an effective blocker but still needs to build up his frame to break press at the P4 level, and true separation speed is still a question mark. -- Tucker

What he brings to Iowa State: The Cyclones looked to the portal in search of a quality replacement for All-Big 12 wideout Jayden Higgins, and they succeeded in landing their No. 1 target. Sowell jumped at the opportunity to play with quarterback Rocco Becht and play a high-target role -- Higgins saw 136 last season -- for a Cyclones team that just won a school-record 11 games and are trying to go even further in 2025. -- Olson

44. Mark Gronowski, QB

Transferring from: South Dakota State | Transferring to: Iowa

Seasons remaining: 1

HT: 6-3 | WT: 230 | Class: Redshirt senior

Background: Gronowski entered the portal at the end of the winter cycle after his coaching staff left to take over Washington State. None of the other QBs available this offseason come close to matching his career production. He's been one of the most dominant QBs in the sport, a four-year starter with a 49-6 career record and two national championship rings at the FCS level. Gronowski is the active career leader at the FCS level in total offense with 10,309 passing yards, 1,767 rushing yards and 130 total touchdowns. He won the Walter Payton Award in 2023 as the top offensive player at that level. He went into the 2024 season with a late-round NFL draft grade but will look to boost his draft stock with one final season at the FBS level. -- Olson

Scout's take: This guy is the very definition of substance over style. All he does is make good decisions and win. It's not always pretty and his methods can be unorthodox, but the end result is amongst the elite in college football. An adequate athlete, Gronowski shines with his accuracy. He'll bring experience and smart play along with a sky-high expectation to perform, which he has done his entire career. -- Luginbill

What he brings to Iowa: What a win for the Hawkeyes. They were looking to improve their QB situation for 2025 via the portal, and their patience paid off when Gronowski hit the market. There's not a more experienced or accomplished QB in this cycle when you consider he's played more than 3,000 career snaps. Gronowski was productive in his lone start against Power 4 competition in 2024, throwing for 264 yards and two TDs with one interception in a 44-20 loss at Oklahoma State. He'll be eager to prove he can compete at the highest level in the Big Ten. -- Olson

45. Kaidon Salter, QB

Transferring from: Liberty | Transferring to: Colorado

Seasons remaining: 1

HT: 6-1 | WT: 200 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: Salter led a historic season for Liberty in 2023 with a 13-0 run, a Conference USA title and a trip to the Fiesta Bowl. He earned C-USA MVP honors in his first season operating coach Jamey Chadwell's spread option attack. The Flames couldn't match 2023, falling to 8-3 season this fall, but few QBs in this portal market have more proven dual-threat production. The former Tennessee transfer has put up 5,887 passing yards, 2,013 rushing yards and 77 total touchdowns with 31 turnovers in his career. -- Olson

Scout's take: Salter is another version of SMU's Kevin Jennings. He's crafty, makes a ton of plays off platform and can make things happen on the move. He can be incredibly accurate on small-window throws down the middle of the field. -- Luginbill

What he brings to Colorado: Salter is exactly what Colorado needed for 2025, a veteran one-year starter who can be highly productive in the Big 12 and give five-star freshman Julian Lewis strong competition and a chance to develop during his freshman year. It'll be interesting to see how coordinator Pat Shurmur adjusts his offense to play to Salter's strengths as a runner, and there's no doubt the senior will enjoy playing with the Buffaloes' talented young receiving corps. -- Olson

46. Hunter Zambrano, OT

Transferring from: Illinois State | Transferring to: Texas Tech

Seasons remaining: 1

HT: 6-5 | WT: 305 | Class: Redshirt senior

Background: Zambrano developed into a three-year starter at left tackle for the Redbirds and earned preseason FCS All-America honors going into the 2024 season. He started two games last season, including the opener against Iowa, before a hip issue forced him to sit out the rest of the season. That setback gave him one extra season to make a move up to the FBS level. -- Olson

Scout's take: Zambrano has some of the better physical tools of any FCS offensive lineman in the portal. He possesses good size and length at left tackle, but his agility is more suited for right tackle at the FBS level. He demonstrates good feet and hands in pass pro, technically sound, but needs to show improved bend and explosion in the run game to transition to a higher level and be effective. -- Tucker

What he brings to Texas Tech: The combination of Sampson and Zambrano should help the Red Raiders get a lot better up front in 2025. Zambrano is a legit NFL draft prospect who's ready to prove he can compete at the highest level, and it'll be interesting to see which spot he holds down in the lineup in Lubbock. -- Olson

47. Reggie Virgil, WR

Transferring from: Miami (Ohio) | Transferring to: Texas Tech

Seasons remaining: 1

HT: 6-4 | WT: 190 | Class: Junior

Background: After two quiet seasons with the Red Hawks in which he recorded two career catches, Virgil put together a breakthrough season in 2024 and earned second-team All-MAC recognition. He turned 41 catches into 816 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, with three 100-yard performances to help his squad go on a seven-game win streak and play for a MAC title. He picked up a long list of offers and took visits to Michigan State and Texas Tech. -- Olson

Scout's take: Virgil is a big, athletic target with great hands. He's a vertical threat who knows how to use his length to climb the ladder and make the difficult grab. Virgil was an impressive long jumper out of high school who went over 22 feet. He's a vertical stretcher as well, with a long stride to accelerate past coverage. We expect he will be coveted given his one-on-one matchup potential on the outside -- Tucker

What he brings to Texas Tech: The Red Raiders got a big year out of Washington State transfer Josh Kelly, who earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2024, and are hoping for similar success with Virgil. With four wideouts moving on via the portal, Texas Tech had a clear need at this position and got Virgil locked up before he took more visits. -- Olson

48. Trebor Pena, WR

Transferring from: Syracuse | Transferring to: Penn State

Seasons remaining: 1

HT: 6-0 | WT: 184 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: Pena has been a return specialist throughout his career with more than 1,400 career yards on kickoff and punt returns. But after missing almost the entire 2023 season due to injury, he came back strong and proved he could be a real playmaker at receiver. Pena emerged as Kyle McCord's go-to target and led the ACC with 84 receptions on the year, putting up 941 receiving yards and nine TDs to help spark a stunning turnaround and 10-win season under new coach Fran Brown. The second-team All-ACC performer will be a sixth-year senior this fall and is looking to boost his NFL draft stock with one more big season. -- Olson

Scout's take: Pena is very similar to former Miami wide receiver Xavier Restrepo, only Pena is slightly bigger. He's super reliable with terrific ball skills, a great feel for navigating zone coverage and always finds a way to get open. He's the ultimate security blanket for a quarterback when you absolutely have to have the catch on a critical down. He is a really crafty route runner who knows how to set up defenders and create separation in tight quarters. He's versatile and can play on the inside and outside. -- Luginbill

What he brings to Penn State: This is a massive get for the Nittany Lions. They were determined to get a top receiver in the spring portal period and won out for their No. 1 target, giving quarterback Drew Allar an experienced playmaker in the slot who had no shortage of strong Power 4 offers. When you come as close as Penn State did to playing for a national championship, you have to be willing to make some big moves to take that next step. The transfer trio of Pena, Kyron Hudson and Devonte Ross should quickly elevate the production in their receiver room. -- Olson

49. Rahsul Faison, RB

Transferring from: Utah State | Transferring to: South Carolina

Seasons remaining: 1

HT: 6-0 | WT: 218 | Class: Redshirt senior

Background: Faison was expected to enter the NFL draft this offseason, but the Diego Pavia ruling for former junior college transfers created an opportunity for one extra college season. He was a revelation over his two seasons at Utah State, rushing for 1,845 yards and 13 touchdowns with seven 100-yard performances, including a career-high 191 yards against Hawaii last season. The second-team All-Mountain West selection forced 98 missed tackles during his time with the Aggies according to ESPN Research, which ranked second-most in the conference behind Boise State's Ashton Jeanty. The 25-year-old back will be a seventh-year senior this fall after beginning his career at Marshall in 2019. -- Olson

Scout's take: One of the top returning backs in the country, Faison checks all the physical boxes as a featured runner. He has impressive size and power to break tackles inline but also great vision and stop-start quickness to elude at the second level. His cutback ability in traffic is exceptional. He runs hard with balance and second effort. The one area he's lacking is a game-breaker second gear, but he's ultra elusive with exception vision and shiftiness in the open field. Polished receiving skills out of the backfield adds to his value. -- Tucker

What he brings to South Carolina: Faison still needs to get his extra season of eligibility approved by the NCAA, but he's poised to be a serious difference-maker for a Gamecocks squad with CFP ambitions in 2025. He'll step right in for Raheim Sanders as another highly productive transfer back and gives this LaNorris Sellers-led offense another reliable weapon to build around. -- Olson

50. Raion Strader, CB

Transferring from: Miami (Ohio) | Transferring to: Auburn

Seasons remaining: 2

HT: 6-0 | WT: 182 | Class: Sophomore

Background: Strader is coming off a first-team All-MAC sophomore season and has been one of the best young corners in the country over his first two seasons. He's currently leading FBS in pass breakups with 18 on the year after breaking up 13 as a freshman and has also picked off three passes for the RedHawks. Opposing quarterbacks completed just 52% of their attempts against Strader in 2024, according to ESPN Research. He became one of the most heavily recruited corners in this cycle with more than 18 offers from Power 4 programs. -- Olson

Scout's take: Extremely productive football player with great play-speed and coverage skills. He excels in man-to-man with fluid hips and terrific recovery speed but is equally adept at reading the QB and jumping routes in zone coverage. Possesses polished ball skills. Will use his strong hands to press and get off blocks to set the edge as a tackler. -- Tucker

What he brings to Auburn: Another premium portal pickup for the Tigers as they load up for 2025. Strader joins a team that leaned on two young corners, sophomore Kayin Lee and freshman Jay Crawford, to get through the season and managed to finish with a top-30 scoring defense. Strader's experience will make him a valuable asset in the secondary. -- Olson

51. Braelin Moore, C

Transferring from: Virginia Tech | Transferring to: LSU

Seasons remaining: 2

HT: 6-3 | WT: 303 | Class: Redshirt sophomore

Background: Moore brings experience and invaluable versatility from his three seasons at Virginia Tech. The honorable mention All-ACC performer earning the starting left guard role as a redshirt freshman and played well, then transitioned to center for 2024 and was even better. Moore has allowed just one sack on 654 snaps in pass protection, according to ESPN Research. -- Olson

What he brings to LSU: After rolling with a redshirt freshman starter at center in DJ Chester, the Tigers looked to the portal for a more proven commodity and locked up Moore, the top center available in this portal cycle. -- Olson

52. Josh Thompson, OG

Transferring from: Northwestern | Transferring to: LSU

Seasons remaining: 1

HT: 6-5 | WT: 301 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: Thompson, a former three-star recruit from Michigan, emerged as a key starter for the Wildcats after two years of development. He started at right tackle in 2023 but found his more natural fit at right guard last season, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition after he did not surrender a sack all season. According to ESPN Research, Thompson had the fourth-best pressure rate (0.8%) among all Big Ten starting guards this season. -- Olson

What he brings to LSU: The Tigers identified Thompson as one of the best interior offensive linemen in this cycle and beat Tennessee, Ohio State and several others for his pledge. He's a big addition and a future pro. -- Olson

53. Noah Thomas, WR

Transferring from: Texas A&M | Transferring to: Georgia

Seasons remaining: 2

HT: 6-6 | WT: 200 | Class: Junior

Background: Thomas emerged as the Aggies' leading receiver as a junior and produced eight touchdown catches, tied for second-most in the SEC. He turned 73 catches into 984 yards and 15 touchdowns over three seasons in College Station. -- Olson

What he brings to Georgia: The Bulldogs really lacked a big-bodied receiver for their passing attack after Miami transfer Colbie Young was suspended during the season, so Thomas certainly resolves that need and sets Georgia up to have one of the SEC's best receiver trios in 2025 with Branch, Thomas and Dillon Bell. -- Olson

54. Kevin Coleman Jr., WR

Transferring from: Mississippi State | Transferring to: Missouri

Seasons remaining: 1

HT: 5-11 | WT: 180 | Class: Junior

Background: Coleman is moving on to his fourth school in four years after stints at Jackson State, Louisville and Mississippi State, but he has produced everywhere he's been. The former SWAC Freshman of the Year is coming off a career-best year in Starkville, ranking third in the SEC in receiving yards per game and producing 1,096 all-purpose yards and six TDs as a receiver and punt returner. -- Olson

What he brings to Missouri: The St. Louis native is coming home for his final season of eligibility and will see a ton of targets in an offense that must replace the production of Luther Burden III, Theo Wease Jr. and Mookie Cooper. -- Olson

55. Thaddeus Dixon, CB

Transferring from: Washington | Transferring to: North Carolina

Seasons remaining: 1

HT: 6-1 | WT: 185 | Class: Senior

Background: After playing a reserve role for the Huskies during their run to the CFP title game in 2023, Dixon took over as a starter last season and earned honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition for the Huskies. He finished as a top-five starting corner in the conference in completion percentage (35%), yards per attempt (3.7) and pass breakups (10), according to ESPN Research. Thanks to the Diego Pavia ruling, the former junior college transfer was granted an extra season of eligibility and opted to transfer after the Huskies brought in Davis from Arizona. -- Olson

What he brings to North Carolina: A plug-and-play starter who'll benefit greatly from the fact he played for defensive coordinator Steve Belichick last season in Seattle. The Tar Heels managed to beat out Ole Miss and several more contenders for a pledge from Dixon, who should team up with returning starter Marcus Allen to provide good experience in the secondary. -- Olson

56. Jeremiah Wilson, CB

Transferring from: Houston | Transferring to: Florida State

Seasons remaining: 1

HT: 5-10 | WT: 185 | Class: Junior

Background: After two solid seasons at Syracuse, Wilson transferred to Houston and proved he can be a difference-maker. He snagged four interceptions last season and allowed just 12 completions on 33 targets, the fourth-lowest completion percentage (36%) among Big 12 starting corners according to ESPN Research. Wilson has one more season ahead of him and is hoping he can boost his draft stock in 2025 by making one more move. -- Olson

Scout's take: Wilson possesses length, instincts, foot speed and excellent ball skills. Aside from great physical traits on the perimeter, he has been really productive. He has a really good feel for zone coverage and how to align himself to bait quarterbacks into making poor decisions with the football. Wilson displays the short-area quickness and burst in man coverage to lock people down one-on-one. He's very competitive in contested matchups where his ball skills become magnified. The only question is his true speed. -- Luginbill

What he brings to Florida State: The Kissimmee, Florida, native is coming back to his home state and reuniting with defensive coordinator Tony White, who previously coached him during his freshman year at Syracuse. Wilson brings needed experience and should catch up quickly as he gets back to playing in a defense he already knows. -- Olson

Transferring from: Houston | Transferring to: LSU

Seasons remaining: 1

HT: 6-0 | WT: 215 | Class: Junior

Background: Haulcy began his career at New Mexico in 2022 and turned a strong true freshman season into an opportunity to come home and play for Houston. He's been a two-year starter for the Cougars and earned first-team All-Big 12 honors last season after picking off five passes and recording eight pass breakups plus 74 tackles. Veteran starters like Haulcy who've played more than 2,000 career snaps tend to attract plenty of interest in the spring portal window. -- Olson

Scout's take: Haulcy is a prototypical hard-hitting safety who is a bit of a throwback player. He's physical and loves to throw his body around. He's an outstanding tackler, but also has the personality and leadership skills to be the heart and soul of a defense. -- Luginbill

What he brings to LSU: This is the cherry on top of LSU's extremely impressive portal recruiting class. Haulcy and NC State transfer Tamarcus Cooley represent significant upgrades at the safety position for the Tigers. It'll be interesting to see how secondary coach Corey Raymond moves his guys around this fall, because a secondary that ranked No. 2 in SEC play in passing yards per game just added a lot more talent this offseason. -- Olson

58. Micah Hudson, WR

Transferring from: Texas A&M | Transferring to: Texas Tech

Seasons remaining: 3

HT: 6-0 | WT: 195 | Class: Freshman

Background: Hudson, a five-star recruit and the No. 22 overall player in last year's ESPN 300, was the highest-ranked signee in Texas Tech history. But his true freshman season did not play out the way he'd hoped and he finished with eight catches for 123 yards in a reserve role. Hudson transferred to Texas A&M this offseason but left the program in January soon after he arrived. -- Olson

Scout's take: Hudson played in the 2024 Under Armour All-America Game to culminate an amazing high school career, but we did see a lack of urgency and production in that small sample size. While he showed flashes at Texas Tech, it was surprising that he didn't have much impact as a freshman given his playmaking speed and dynamic skill-set. He's a natural pass catcher and has the explosive athleticism to elevate and pluck the contested jump ball, but his true separation speed at the college level is the key question. He did not have verified track or combine testing times as an upperclassman in high school. His early times in the 100- and 200-meter were just adequate. -- Tucker

What he brings to Texas Tech: Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire and his staff are giving Hudson a second chance and hoping he'll make the most of it. If Hudson comes in with humility and patience and puts in the work to regain the trust of his teammates and coaches, this could end up being quite a success story. He'll have to earn his playing time, too, in a receiver room led by returning starters Caleb Douglas and Coy Eakin plus the addition of Virgil. If Hudson attacks this opportunity with the right mentality, he could become an X factor for a squad that has more than enough talent to win the Big 12 in 2025. -- Olson

59. Mario Craver, WR

Transferring from: Mississippi State | Transferring to: Texas A&M

Seasons remaining: 3

HT: 5-10 | WT: 170 | Class: Freshman

Background: Craver, ESPN's No. 273 overall prospect in the 2024 class, carved out an immediate role during his freshman season at Mississippi State and presents high upside given his elite speed, Year 1 production and eligibility runway. He flashed plenty of promise in a middling Bulldogs' offense, totaling 17 catches for 368 yards and three TDs in nine games. Craver was sidelined by injury for a pair of games in October and suspended for another contest in November but still finished as one of the Bulldogs' most productive pass catchers in 2024. -- Lederman

Scout's take: Craver is an undersized receiver but quick, elusive and fast. He ran 10.7 out of high school and flashed that acceleration last season with the ball is his hands. He has soft hands and transitions up-field with terrific suddenness after the catch and reaches top speed quickly. Will turn a short pass into a big gain and is the ideal slot that can be move around to create underneath separation and mismatches. -- Tucker

What he brings to Texas A&M: Coach Mike Elko has done an impressive job of adding more playmakers since taking over and brought in three more at the receiver position via the portal between Craver, Concepcion and Houston's Jonah Wilson. While things didn't work out with Hudson, the Aggies still have plenty of firepower at receiver for the foreseeable future. -- Olson

60. Xavier Lucas, CB

Transferring from: Wisconsin | Transferring to: Miami

Seasons remaining: 3

HT: 6-2 | WT: 198 | Class: Freshman

Background: Lucas, a three-star signee in the 2024 class, got on the field right away as a true freshman for the Badgers and made a solid first impression. He played 192 snaps on the year, grabbed an interception in Wisconsin's season opener and allowed just two catches in his first career start against Nebraska. After initially agreeing to return in 2025, Lucas made the surprising decision to transfer closer to home in January. -- Olson

What he brings to Miami: Lucas went through an extremely contentious exit from the program, deciding to transfer to Miami after Wisconsin made the unprecedented move of refusing to enter his name in the NCAA transfer portal, citing the binding nature of NIL agreement and alleging Miami tampered with him. The Hurricanes have totally revamped their secondary this offseason and are betting that Lucas can develop into a difference-maker over the next few years. -- Olson

61. Zechariah Poyser, S

Transferring from: Jacksonville State | Transferring to: Miami

Seasons remaining: 3

HT: 6-2 | WT: 190 | Class: Redshirt freshman

Background: Poyser was a no-star recruit for Jacksonville State who quickly became a gem and is now being heavily recruited by SEC programs. The Wildwood, Florida, native started all 13 games at safety for the Gamecocks during their run to a Conference USA championship. He recorded 73 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, eight pass breakups and three interceptions. -- Olson

Scout's take: Poyser flew under the radar coming out of high school but didn't during the portal. He has a supreme blend of size, range and ball skills. He's quick to break and get into pursuit on underneath routes with the long stride to also get on top of downfield throws. He displays a nose for the football around the box and is a strong open-field tackler. Aside from possessing great physical traits, he's quick to diagnose and an instinctive overall football player. -- Tucker

What he brings to Miami: This was a nice win for the Hurricanes against a ton of SEC competition for one of the top DBs available. They depended on a sixth-year senior at safety in Washington transfer Mishael Powell this season and have found a terrific young replacement who'll keep improving and make them better on the back end. -- Olson

62. Luke Hasz, TE

Transferring from: Arkansas | Transferring to: Ole Miss

Seasons remaining: 2

HT: 6-3 | WT: 241 | Class: Sophomore

Background: The former No. 83 overall recruit in 2023 ESPN 300 got off to a hot start as a freshman with 253 receiving yards and three TDs on 16 catches before suffering a season-ending collarbone injury. Hasz came back better in 2024 and turned 26 catches into 324 yards and four TDs as a sophomore. -- Olson

What he brings to Ole Miss: Lane Kiffin and the Rebels quickly found and secured their replacement for Caden Prieskorn with Hasz. Prieskorn played a good role in their passing attack, with 54 catches for 824 yards over two seasons in Oxford. Now Hasz takes over for him and will pair with Dae'Quan Wright in what should be one of the top tight end duos in the SEC. -- Olson

Transferring from: Washington State | Transferring to: Miami

Seasons remaining: 3

HT: 6-1 | WT: 172 | Class: Redshirt freshman

Background: O'Connor moved into the starting lineup for the Cougars as a redshirt freshman and put together a really promising debut season with 32 tackles, eight pass breakups and four interceptions, including a pick-six against Fresno State. O'Connor allowed catches on just 23 of 52 attempts (44%), according to ESPN Research. -- Olson

Scout's take: O'Connor has length and ball skills as a perimeter defender, which will make him valued in the portal. He's very active around the football with effective range and pursuit angles. O'Connor does a good job of timing his break and is adept at undercutting routes as well as tracking the deep throw. He demonstrates wiry strength as a tackler. -- Tucker

What he brings to Miami: The Hurricanes have seriously reloaded their cornerback room this offseason with O'Connor, Lucas, Charles Brantley (Michigan State) and nickel Keionte Scott (Houston) all coming in to compete this offseason. The young trio of O'Connor, Lucas and Freshman All-America starter OJ Frederique Jr. gives Miami an extremely bright future at this position. -- Olson

64. Jordan Dwyer, WR

Transferring from: Idaho | Transferring to: TCU

Seasons remaining: 2

HT: 6-0 | WT: 195 | Class: Redshirt sophomore

Background: Dwyer enjoyed a breakout sophomore season for the Vandals, finishing No. 2 in the Big Sky in catches (78), receiving yards (1,192) and touchdown catches (12) and closing with a career-high 189 yards against Montana State in the FCS playoffs. After Idaho coach Jason Eck left to take over New Mexico, Dwyer put his name in the portal. -- Olson

What he brings to TCU: The Horned Frogs needed to reload at wide receiver this offseason with four of their top five wideouts graduating and won a critical battle for Dwyer against plenty of Power 4 competition. Dwyer and Houston transfer Joseph Manjack IV should be key targets for Josh Hoover in 2025. -- Olson

65. CJ Donaldson Jr., RB

Transferring from: West Virginia | Transferring to: Ohio State

Seasons remaining: 1

HT: 6-2 | WT: 238 | Class: Junior

Background: Donaldson was an under-the-radar get out of Miami for the Mountaineers and initially signed to play tight end, but he proved right away as a freshman that he can be an impact back. He rushed for 2,058 yards and scored 31 touchdowns over three seasons in Morgantown. -- Olson

What he brings to Ohio State: The Buckeyes must replace second-round draft picks Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson at this spot and have lots of blue-chip talent competing for carries. Donaldson should be a great complement to sophomore James Peoples and will have an opportunity to play a significant role for the defending national champs. -- Olson

66. Isaiah Horton, WR

Transferring from: Miami | Transferring to: Alabama

Seasons remaining: 2

HT: 6-4 | WT: 205 | Class: Redshirt sophomore

Background: Horton, a former ESPN 300 recruit, looked poised to become Miami's No. 1 receiver in 2025 after a breakthrough sophomore season with Cam Ward in which he caught 56 passes for 616 yards and five touchdowns. -- Olson

What he brings to Alabama: The Crimson Tide clearly needed some help around Ryan Williams after losing four wide receivers to the portal in December, so Horton was a much-needed pickup for their starting lineup who'll form a strong trio with Williams and returning starter Germie Bernard. -- Olson

67. Maraad Watson, DT

Transferring from: Syracuse | Transferring to: Texas

Seasons remaining: 3

HT: 6-3 | WT: 313 | Class: Freshman

Background: The three-star signee from Irvington, New Jersey, proved he was ready to play right away in 2024, making 11 starts as a true freshman and earning Freshman All-America recognition after producing 31 run stops, seven pressures, 1.5 TFLs and a sack. Watson became a reliable force as the season progressed, playing a season-high 64 snaps and logging six tackles in Syracuse's upset win over Miami in the regular season finale. He wasn't highly recruited coming out of high school, but the former Kent State commit had plenty of options in the portal with Texas, Georgia, Ohio State and Tennessee battling for his pledge. -- Olson

Scout's take: Watson was a sleeper out of high school who enjoyed a productive 2024 season, increasingly becoming a handful for opposing offensive fronts as the season wore on. He has above average height and is around 315 pounds but moves like he's 280. He's really disruptive, and when he plays with a consistent motor, he can be a problem not just stopping the run but as a pass rusher as well. Watson could play on the inside, but also could be a real difficult matchup as a 5-tech over the tackle. -- Luginbill

What he brings to Texas: Adding interior defensive linemen has been a major priority for the Longhorns this offseason as they work to replace Alfred Collins, Vernon Broughton, Jermayne Lole and Bill Norton up front. Watson is a big-time get who should make an instant impact for a position group that is counting on a combination of unproven youth and portal newcomers to step up in 2025. -- Olson

68. Keeshawn Silver, DT

Transferring from: Kentucky | Transferring to: USC

Seasons remaining: 1

HT: 6-4 | WT: 336 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: Silver began his career at North Carolina and was a massive recruiting win for Mack Brown and the Tar Heels as the No. 8 overall recruit in the 2021 ESPN 300. He struggled to earn a significant role in Chapel Hill, playing a total of 29 snaps over two seasons, but he turned his career around at Kentucky. The massive nose guard started 11 games this season and had 43 tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack during his two seasons with the Wildcats. -- Olson

Scout's take: Silver is essentially a run-down nose guard more suited to a two-gap scheme. He has the size and strength to demand a double-team, but still maintains quick feet and agility to penetrate when single-blocked. Silver has above average push and ability to close on the pocket as a pass rusher. Leverage is his best asset and he's tough to move even with his height and length and has powerful hands to shed blocks. The flashes of burst he shows when aligned as 3-technique are what will make him a top target in the portal. -- Tucker

What he brings to USC: The Trojans battled with Miami, Florida and Michigan for this pledge and are getting a much-needed addition for the middle of its D-line. Coach Lincoln Riley is having to replace Nate Clifton, Bear Alexander and Gavin Meyer at defensive tackle this offseason and succeeded in finding a plug-and-play starter with experience who they hope can start playing his best football as a senior. -- Olson

Transferring from: Colorado | Transferring to: Alabama

Seasons remaining: 1

HT: 6-2 | WT: 230 | Class: Redshirt senior

Background: After stops at Michigan and Charlotte, Hill-Green emerged as an impact defender and leader in Colorado's turnaround on defense in 2024, producing 82 tackles, 11.5 TFLs, four pass breakups and two interceptions to earn second-team All-Big 12 honors. -- Olson

What he brings to Alabama: Hill-Green likely could've been drafted had he decided to go pro, but instead he'll be a sixth-year senior for the Crimson Tide and bring veteran leadership to a defense that now looks loaded at linebacker with Deontae Lawson and Justin Jefferson returning. -- Olson

70. Jimmori Robinson, DE

Transferring from: UTSA | Transferring to: West Virginia

Seasons remaining: 1

HT: 6-4 | WT: 265 | Class: Redshirt senior

Background: Robinson, a former junior college transfer, joined UTSA in 2021 and steadily developed into a star over his four seasons in the program. The veteran edge defender earned Defensive Player of the Year honors in the AAC last season after producing a conference-high 43 pressures, 17 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks. According to ESPN Research, Robinson had the second-best edge pressure rate among FBS starters (19.2%) last season behind only Penn State's Abdul Carter. He's back for one extra season thanks to the Pavia ruling and will be a 25-year-old senior this fall. -- Olson

What he brings to West Virginia: Robinson is arguably the biggest gem of the Mountaineers' massive roster rebuild this offseason under coach Rich Rodriguez. He represents a critically important portal win for this program and should quickly emerge as one of the Big 12's most effective pass rushers in 2025. -- Olson

71. Princewill Umanmielen, DE

Transferring from: Nebraska | Transferring to: Ole Miss

Seasons remaining: 2

HT: 6-5 | WT: 245 | Class: Sophomore

Background: The younger brother of Ole Miss star Princely Umanmielen had a solid two-year run as a pass rusher for the Huskers and is looking to take his game to the next level at another program. The former ESPN 300 recruit recorded 35 tackles, 30 pressures, 7 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks over 440 snaps. -- Olson

What he brings to Ole Miss: Umanmielen will follow in his brother's footsteps by continuing his career in Oxford. He's a talented athlete who is hoping to significantly increase his production as a junior after finishing with 2.5 TFLs and 0.5 sacks in 2024. -- Olson

72. CJ Daniels, WR

Transferring from: LSU | Transferring to: Miami

Seasons remaining: 1

HT: 6-2 | WT: 205 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: Daniels landed at LSU in 2024 as a prized portal addition after hauling in 106 passes for 1,954 yards and 21 touchdowns across four seasons at Liberty. And while Daniels failed to find the end zone in his lone season with the Tigers, he remained an effective target, pulling in 42 passes for 480 yards as LSU's fourth-most targeted pass catcher in 2024. -- Lederman

Scout's take: Daniels was a coveted pickup from the portal last year and produced for LSU this season. His value and production come from his excellent hands and body control. He may lack elite speed, but he is quick in his movements and is a savvy route runner who can get open, and that combined with his size (6-2, 205) make him a productive red zone target as well. -- Tucker

What he brings to Miami: The Hurricanes had a big need at wide receiver with Xavier Restrepo and Jacolby George heading off to the NFL and isaiah Horton transferring to Alabama. Daniels should see plenty of targets from Beck next season and have the kind of high-usage role he was hoping to earn at LSU to boost his draft stock. -- Olson

Transferring from: Oklahoma State | Transferring to: Ole Miss

Seasons remaining: 1

HT: 6-2 | WT: 200 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: Stribling's 2,153 career receiving yards made him one of the most productive wideouts available in the portal this offseason. The veteran wideout led all Pac-12 freshmen in receiving in 2021 at Washington State and was Cam Ward's No. 1 receiver in 2022. A broken wrist forced him to miss most of his junior season at Oklahoma State, but Stribling bounced back with a career year in 2024, catching 52 passes for 882 yards and six scores despite playing with three different QBs. -- Olson

What he brings to Ole Miss: The Rebels did an impressive job of reloading in the portal to help replace the production of Tre Harris, Jordan Watkins and Antwane Wells Jr. Stribling should play a leading role for this group alongside returning starter Cayden Lee with Deuce Alexander (Wake Forest), Harrison Wallace III (Penn State), Caleb Odom (Alabama) and Traylon Ray (West Virginia) all coming in to compete for targets. -- Olson

74. Daniel King, OT

Transferring from: Troy | Transferring to: North Carolina

Seasons remaining: 1

HT: 6-5 | WT: 340 | Class: Senior

Background: King became one of the most experienced offensive linemen to hit the portal when he was granted an additional season of eligibility by the Pavia ruling. He started all 40 games over his three seasons at Troy, played more than 2,600 snaps and twice earned second-team All-Sun Belt honors. King primarily started at right guard over his first two seasons with the Trojans, but he also demonstrated he can play right tackle over the second half of last season. -- Olson

What he brings to North Carolina: Belichick and his new regime have brought in eight new offensive linemen via the portal as they work to rebuild up front. They'll likely be counting on King to step right in as a starter, though it'll be interesting to see if his best fit for this squad is right guard or tackle as he takes on ACC competition. -- Olson

75. Fluff Bothwell, RB

Transferring from: South Alabama | Transferring to: Mississippi State

Seasons remaining: 3

HT: 5-10 | WT: 219 | Class: Freshman

Background: Bothwell, an unranked prospect in ESPN's rankings for 2024, entered the portal after one of the most productive rushing seasons of any freshman running back across the country. Bothwell exploded for 832 rushing yards on 111 attempts in 2024 while splitting carries with Kentrel Bullock, finishing fifth among FBS backs in yards per carry (7.5). He emerged as a red zone weapon with 13 rushing scores, tied for most in the Sun Belt, and was a third-team all-conference selection. -- Lederman

Scout's take: Bothwell is a shifty downhill runner with great balance and feet through the hole. He's not the fastest or most elusive but he doesn't leave yards on the field either. He's strong with a low center of gravity and makes quick subtle cuts through traffic, making it hard to wrap up cleanly. He can catch the ball out of the backfield as well. -- Tucker

What he brings to Mississippi State: Bothwell proved he's more than capable of playing in the SEC during his freshman season and is a big-time get for Jeff Lebby's offense. The Bulldogs were looking for a featured back in the portal but also managed to get leading rusher Davon Booth (1,231 all-purpose yards, 9 TDs) back for 2025 thanks to the Pavia ruling. Bothwell and Booth will be a formidable duo for Lebby's rebuild. -- Olson

76. Wayshawn Parker, RB

Transferring from: Washington State | Transferring to: Utah

Seasons remaining: 3

HT: 6-0 | WT: 199 | Class: Freshman

Background: Parker emerged as the Cougars' top running back and second-leading rusher as a true freshman. He totaled 137 carries for 735 rushing yards and four rushing scores in 2024, trailing only Mateer in each category as the Cougars' ground attack helped power the No. 6 scoring offense in FBS. Parker set a program freshman record with his 149-yard performance against Utah State and proved tough to carry, averaging 3 yards after first contact per carry. -- Lederman

Scout's take: We listed Parker as an athlete coming out of high school because of his versatile tools, including great ball skills. He had a great freshman season at running back, showcasing quick lateral feet and vision to make defenders miss through the hole and the burst to get into the second level. Parks has good contact balance and is slippery, making it difficult to get a clean shot on him. He's not a game-breaker but is fast enough to avoid getting caught from behind. He checks all the boxes for an every-down back including polished hands and route running skills. -- Tucker

What he brings to Utah: Parker followed his running backs coach, Mark Atuaia, to Salt Lake City and should play a featured role in Utah's new-look offense in 2025. The Utes have restocked their backfield this offseason with Parker, NaQuari Rogers (New Mexico) and Devin Green (UNLV) joining the program via the portal. -- Olson

77. Nyziah Hunter, WR

Transferring from: Cal | Transferring to: Nebraska

Seasons remaining: 3

HT: 6-2 | WT: 210 | Class: Redshirt freshman

Background: The former four-star recruit from Salinas, California, redshirted in 2023 and emerged as Fernando Mendoza's No. 1 receiver in his debut season, turning 59 targets into 40 catches for 578 yards and five touchdowns. He immediately picked up more than a dozen Power 4 offers upon entering the portal and became one of the more popular young wideouts on the market. -- Olson

Scout's take: Hunter is just scratching the surface of his potential. He possesses 10.62 100-meter speed and has developed physically into an imposing 6-foot-2, 210-pound target. He eats up cushions in a hurry, can threaten vertically and makes acrobatic, contested grabs. Hunter is still developing as a route-runner and will body-catch at times, but he could blossom into a difference-making P4 receiver. -- Tucker

What he brings to Nebraska: The Huskers were hunting for impact wideouts in the transfer portal and were willing to chase the great ones in order to give Dylan Raiola some legit No. 1 and 2 receivers for his sophomore year. The Huskers are getting a big-time talent who should develop into a go-to target alongside Dane Key for their five-star QB. -- Olson

78. Conner Weigman, QB

Transferring from: Texas A&M | Transferring to: Houston

Seasons remaining: 2

HT: 6-3 | WT: 220 | Class: Redshirt sophomore

Background: After missing most of last season with a foot injury, Weigman hoped to put together a big year under the Aggies' new coaching staff. He struggled in their season-opening loss to Notre Dame and missed time with a shoulder injury. When he came back against then-No. 9 Missouri, he shined in throwing for 276 yards on 18-of-22 passing in a 41-10 victory. But after a slow start against LSU, the Aggies went with backup Marcel Reed for the rest of the season. Weigman has thrown for 2,694 yards, completing 60% of his throws over 15 career games with 21 total touchdowns and eight turnovers. He's eager to prove what he can do at his next stop when he's healthy and playing with confidence. -- Olson

Scout's take: Weigman is very similar to Jackson Arnold in the sense that he just needs a new landscape. He is 9-4 as a starter and has plenty of quality film showcasing his arm talent and accuracy in tight windows to make him highly desirable. Much like Haynes King, Weigman has to prove he can stay healthy for an entire season. He has competitive intangibles that we love and really good timing and rhythm as a passer. -- Luginbill

What he brings to Houston: Here's a smart move for both parties. Weigman gets to play for his hometown team and for coaches who developed Michael Pratt into the AAC Offensive Player of the Year at Tulane and an NFL draft pick. Coach Willie Fritz and his OC Slade Nagle get a talented passer who can help them level up on offense after their young QB Zeon Chriss showed potential but had 10 turnovers over seven starts. -- Olson

79. Devon Dampier, QB

Transferring from: New Mexico | Transferring to: Utah

Seasons remaining: 2

HT: 5-10 | WT: 198 | Class: Sophomore

Background: Dampier emerged as one of the more electric playmakers in the Group of 5 in 2024 and earned first-team All-Mountain West honors. The former three-star recruit from Phoenix led the conference in total offense with 3,934 yards, including a whopping 1,166 rushing yards (third among FBS QBs) and 19 rushing touchdowns. He put up 390 yards and five TDs against Arizona, led an upset win over then-No. 18 Washington State and finished with a 71.3 QBR (eighth among G5 starters) in his first season as a full-time starter for the 5-7 Lobos. Dampier entered the portal after coach Bronco Mendenhall left for the Utah State job after one season. -- Olson

Scout's take: Dampier was one of the biggest surprise steals in the 2023 class for New Mexico and a hot commodity on the market for his dual-threat traits and creative playmaking. He reminds us of Jayden Daniels as both a runner and thrower. He's the type of player who can pull a rabbit out of a hat and defending his improvisational plays is a nightmare. -- Luginbill

What he brings to Utah: Coach Kyle Whittingham hired New Mexico's offensive coordinator, Jason Beck, so the Utes know exactly what they're getting in Dampier. This is clearly going to be an offense built around Dampier's playmaking ability that should be fun to watch in the Big 12. -- Olson

Transferring from: South Dakota | Transferring to: Kentucky

Seasons remaining: 2

HT: 6-4 | WT: 255 | Class: Redshirt sophomore

Background: Grace earned Missouri Valley Defensive Player of the Year and FCS All-America honors in 2024 after a remarkably disruptive season in which he racked up 64 tackles, 18.5 TFLs and 9.5 sacks. That production quickly made him a popular target among SEC programs upon entering the portal. -- Olson

What he brings to Kentucky: The Wildcats have done a nice job restocking at edge rusher during this portal cycle, beating out a lot of Power 4 competition for Grace to go along with Kameron Olds (Kent State) and Sam Greene (USC). -- Olson

81. Joe Cotton, OT

Transferring from: South Dakota | Transferring to: Cincinnati

Seasons remaining: 2

HT: 6-7 | WT: 315 | Class: Redshirt sophomore

Background: Cotton, a two-year starter at left tackle for the Coyotes and a second-team All-Missouri Valley Conference performer, had no shortage of Power 4 opportunities in the spring portal. He was a top-10 returning tackle at the FCS level this season, according to PFF grading, and surrendered just one sack last season on a team that reached the FCS semifinals. Cotton is making the move up after his position coach left for Vanderbilt in February. -- Olson

Scout's take: Cotton flew under the radar out of high school as a tall and physically underdeveloped offensive tackle. Three years later, he's a quintessential left tackle with great length and agility on the edge. He has an excellent first step and strong hand placement to control defenders. As a run blocker he's active in the second level and very athletic in the way he moves. It's a big transition from FCS to P4, but Cotton is gifted with size and athleticism, and should plug and play at the highest level of competition. -- Tucker

What he brings to Cincinnati: This was a massive get for the Bearcats. They've consistently done an impressive job of finding under-the-radar talent and quality starters in the portal, but this is a big splash and one they've been chasing since December while searching for a starter at left tackle. They got Cotton to shut down his process after his first official visit with Wisconsin, Michigan, Texas A&M and several more Power 4 programs fighting to get him on campus. -- Olson

82. Conner Moore, OT

Transferring from: Montana State | Transferring to: Michigan State

Seasons remaining: 2

HT: 6-5 | WT: 309 | Class: Redshirt sophomore

Background: Moore is coming off an All-America season at Montana State, starting 15 games at left tackle for a Bobcats squad that played for the FCS national title and allowing just one sack, according to Pro Football Focus. The two-year starter also earned FCS Freshman All-America recognition as a redshirt freshman in 2023. He's ready to move up and prove he can compete at the highest level. -- Olson

What he brings to Michigan State: This was a critical recruiting win for the Spartans over Ohio State and Cincinnati. Moore would have been one of the top returning tackles at the FCS level in 2025 and should move right into the starting right tackle spot for a Michigan State line that has brought in four newcomers via the portal this offseason. -- Olson

83. Julian Humphrey, CB

Transferring from: Georgia | Transferring to: Texas A&M

Seasons remaining: 2

HT: 6-1 | WT: 195 | Class: Redshirt sophomore

Background: Humphrey was the No. 177 overall recruit in the 2022 ESPN 300 and earned consistent playing time for the Bulldogs as a redshirt freshman, but he almost entered the portal until Georgia's staff convinced him to stay. He started Georgia's first 10 games in 2024 and recorded five pass breakups while allowing nine completions for 203 passing yards and two TDs on 24 attempts, according to ESPN Research. After he was benched during the Bulldogs' win over Tennessee, Humphrey decided to leave the program before the season ended. -- Olson

Scout's take: Humphrey would have probably started for most P4 programs given his skill set. He's tall, fast and explosive. He also has good ball skills and playmaker instincts. He knows how to utilize his lengthy frame to press and reroute and win leverage on the contested jump ball, and he's not afraid to come up and tackle. Putting it all together was the issue in Athens, particularly as a coverage defender. -- Tucker

What he brings to Texas A&M: The Houston native is coming home and will give the Aggies a talented corner with SEC experience. Humphrey will bring more competition for the starting corner spots with former transfers Will Lee III and Dezz Ricks. Ricks, a redshirt freshman, allowed the third-most receiving yards (376) in the SEC this season, according to ESPN Research. -- Olson

84. Bear Alexander, DT

Transferring from: USC | Transferring to: Oregon

Seasons remaining: 2

HT: 6-3 | WT: 315 | Class: Junior

Background: The former No. 56 overall recruit in the 2022 ESPN 300 has always possessed a ton of talent but hasn't consistently played to his potential in one season at Georgia and two at USC. Alexander opted to redshirt and sit out most of the 2024 season after his father was unsatisfied with his role in the Trojans' defense. -- Olson

What he brings to Oregon: If Dan Lanning and the Ducks can bring out Alexander's best effort for an entire season, he'll have an opportunity to be a highly impactful addition for a front that will have to replace Derrick Harmon following his standout season in Eugene. -- Olson

85. Brice Pollock, CB

Transferring from: Mississippi State | Transferring to: Texas Tech

Seasons remaining: 2

HT: 6-0 | WT: 195 | Class: Sophomore

Background: Pollock earned starts late in his true freshman season and raised his game as a sophomore, recording 10 pass breakups and an interception and allowing zero catches in six of 12 games for the Bulldogs in 2024, according to ESPN Research. -- Olson

What he brings to Texas Tech: Pollock is an instant starter for the Red Raiders and should continue developing into one of the Big 12's best cover men and an NFL draft pick during his time in Lubbock. -- Olson

86. Terrance Carter, TE

Transferring from: Louisiana | Transferring to: Texas Tech

Seasons remaining: 2

HT: 6-2 | WT: 232 | Class: Redshirt sophomore

Background: Carter ranked seventh among FBS tight ends in receiving yards this season and earned first-team All-Sun Belt honors after catching 48 passes for 689 yards and four touchdowns for the Ragin' Cajuns. -- Olson

What he brings to Texas Tech: The Red Raiders got a great year out of another portal addition at tight end in Jalin Conyers and are expecting Carter to step right in and be among the best in the Big 12 under new OC Mack Leftwich. -- Olson

87. Khmori House, LB

Transferring from: Washington | Transferring to: North Carolina

Seasons remaining: 3

HT: 6-0 | WT: 213 | Class: Freshman

Background: The three-star signee from powerhouse St. John Bosco was ready to play right away for the Huskies as a true freshman, recording 35 tackles, four pass breakups and an interception on 303 snaps. He earned five starts during his debut season before electing to move on in the portal. -- Olson

What he brings to North Carolina: House is following defensive coordinator Steve Belichick to Chapel Hill and will team up with Missouri transfer Mikai Gbayor to give the Tar Heels one of the better linebacker combos in the ACC. -- Olson

88. Theran Johnson, CB

Transferring from: Northwestern | Transferring to: Oregon

Seasons remaining: 1

HT: 5-11 | WT: 182 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: The former three-star recruit from Indianapolis has been a two-year starter for the Wildcats and is coming off a big year with 53 tackles, 10 pass breakups and 2 interceptions, including an 85-yard pick-six against Iowa. Johnson earned second-team All-Big Ten honors from the league's coaches. -- Olson

What he brings to Oregon: After securing a pledge from Dillon Thieneman, the Ducks have added another proven Big Ten starter to their secondary. They're hoping Johnson can make the kind of impact current starters Jabbar Muhammad, Nikko Reed and Brandon Johnson have after joining the program via the portal. A one-year pickup also helps Oregon develop its youth at this spot with Na'eem Offord, ESPN's No. 1 cornerback recruit, joining this offseason. -- Olson

89. Eric Rivers, WR

Transferring from: Florida International | Transferring to: Georgia Tech

Seasons remaining: 1

HT: 5-11 | WT: 175 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: After getting off to a slow start over two seasons at Memphis, Rivers entered the portal and developed into the top receiver in Conference USA this season. He ranks fifth nationally in receiving yards, turning 62 receptions into 1,172 yards and 12 touchdowns, and set a school record with a 295-yard performance against New Mexico State on Oct. 29. Rivers had four more 100-yard games on the season. -- Olson

Scout's take: Rivers is not the biggest, which is why he may have slipped under the radar out of high school but he's plenty quick and elusive. He's a big-play weapon who consistently beats defenders vertically with great acceleration and tempo as a route runner. He's slippery with the ball in his hands but more of a big-catch receiver than a big-play-after-the-catch receiver. One of the best deep threats who was available in the portal. -- Tucker

What he brings to Georgia Tech: Georgia Tech lost its leading receiver to the portal in Eric Singleton but did a nice job replacing him with a highly productive receiver who had significant Power 4 interest. Adding Rivers to the returning trio of Haynes King, Jamal Haynes and Malik Rutherford should be fun to watch next fall. -- Olson

90. Jack Endries, TE

Transferring from: Cal | Transferring to: Texas

Seasons remaining: 2

HT: 6-4 | WT: 240 | Class: Redshirt sophomore

Background: Endries initially joined the Bears as a walk-on and quickly proved he could become a big-time contributor on offense. He earned Freshman All-America recognition in 2023 as a redshirt freshman starter and was the third-leading receiver among ACC tight ends last season, producing a team-high 56 catches for 623 yards and two touchdowns. Endries has turned 55 receptions into first downs over the past two seasons, second among all returning FBS tight ends. -- Olson

Scout's take: Endries is not elite in size or speed, but does run well and has proven to be an active receiving target due to good hands and excellent body control. Endries really adjusts well to the ball, positions himself athletically and reads coverage well. He's a solid blocker, better at walling off and sealing. He was one of the more well-rounded and reliable receivers in the spring portal. -- Tucker

What he brings to Texas: Endries is just what the Longhorns needed in the post-spring portal. Gunnar Helm was extremely productive in coach Steve Sarkisian's offense last season, turning 76 targets into 60 catches, 786 receiving yards, 7 scores and second-team All-SEC honors. The Longhorns have a young, inexperienced tight end room for 2025 and needed a proven veteran. Quarterback Arch Manning should be pleased about this pickup. -- Olson

91. Tanner Koziol, TE

Transferring from: Wisconsin | Transferring to: Houston

Seasons remaining: 1

HT: 6-7 | WT: 237 | Class: Junior

Background: Koziol, one of the most productive returning tight ends in the country, went back on the market after joining the Badgers ahead of 2024. Koziol caught 94 passes in 2023 (fourth in FBS) for Ball State and produced 839 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. The second-team All-MAC performer and former Freshman All-American is a flex tight end and a dependable target who led all FBS tight ends with 22 contested catches in 2024, according to ESPN Research, and turned 44 receptions into first downs. -- Olson

Scout's take: Koziol has a huge frame with a well-rounded skill set. He's a productive pass catcher who takes advantage of his size to shield smaller defenders on jump balls. He's a really good high pointer and that combination of height, hands and leaping ability make him a matchup nightmare. Koziol is also a really effective blocker with strong inside hand placement and finishing power to drive defenders back. -- Tucker

What he brings to Houston: The Cougars were in contention for Koziol back in December when he first entered the portal and got their second chance this spring. This is an exciting pickup for new OC Slade Nagle and transfer QB Conner Weigman who should pair nicely with Tulsa transfer tight end Luke McGary. -- Olson

92. Pat Coogan, C

Transferring from: Notre Dame | Transferring to: Indiana

Seasons remaining: 1

HT: 6-5 | WT: 310 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: Coogan started all 13 games for Notre Dame at left guard in 2023, then moved inside and earned 13 starts at center during the program's run to the CFP National Championship game against Ohio State. He surrendered just two sacks over those two seasons, according to ESPN Research, but decided to move on as a grad transfer. -- Olson

What he brings to Indiana: The Hoosiers know exactly what they're getting in Coogan after going up against him in their first-round CFP matchup. He'll step right in for four-year starter Mike Katic at center and help anchor a line that got a big boost via the portal with Kahlil Benson rejoining the program after a year at Colorado and Zen Michalski transferring in from Ohio State. -- Olson

93. Rocco Spindler, OG

Transferring from: Notre Dame | Transferring to: Nebraska

Seasons remaining: 1

HT: 6-5 | WT: 325 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: Spindler earned a starting role with the Fighting Irish in 2023 as their right guard and made 10 starts before going down with a season-ending knee injury. He fought hard to recover and regain his spot, starting 13 games for the Irish on their run to the national title game. -- Olson

What he brings to Nebraska: Spindler and Coogan were worth a lot on the open market at the end of their CFP run. For the Huskers, Spindler brings invaluable experience and leadership to a unit that needed to replace two senior starters this offseason. Spindler and Alabama transfer Elijah Pritchett should help solidify that situation and are big assets for a team trying to build around a rising sophomore QB in Dylan Raiola. -- Olson

94. Clev Lubin, OLB

Transferring from: Coastal Carolina | Transferring to: Louisville

Seasons remaining: 2

HT: 6-3 | WT: 250 | Class: Redshirt sophomore

Background: Coastal Carolina found a real gem from the junior college ranks in Lubin. He spent his freshman season at Army before a stint at Iowa Western Community College, where he racked up 23.5 tackles for loss in 2023 and earned junior college All-America honors. Lubin put together another disruptive year for the Chanticleers in 2024 with 44 tackles, 12 TFLs, 9.5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles while producing the best pressure rate (17.2%) among all Sun Belt defenders, according to ESPN Research. Lubin hit the portal after earning first-team All-Sun Belt recognition. -- Olson

Scout's take: Lubin is an explosive edge rusher and will be one of the more disruptive defenders in this portal cycle. He generates excellent speed to power to beat blockers with strength but can also win with bend and great close at the edge. He has strong, active hands to stay clean and finishes ball carriers with power. He's not the biggest when it comes to anchoring the run but you can't look past his playmaking skills and natural get-off. -- Tucker

What he brings to Louisville: Lubin should be an ideal fit for the "Leo" hybrid end/linebacker spot in the Cardinals' defense and gets a big opportunity to prove he can be a disruptor against Power 4 competition. He could be one of the great steals of Louisville's portal class. -- Olson

95. DeVonta Smith, S

Transferring from: Alabama | Transferring to: Notre Dame

Seasons remaining: 1

HT: 5-11 | WT: 192 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: Smith waited his turn and finally earned a starting role in his fourth season at Alabama, taking over the starting nickel role and recording 30 tackles, five pass breakups and one forced fumble. The grad transfer saw more playing time on special teams than on defense under former coach Nick Saban but proved he could make an impact with 11 starts in 2024. -- Olson

What he brings to Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish have had excellent luck when it comes to recruiting veteran nickel corners out of the portal with Thomas Harper and Jordan Clark. They're counting on Smith to continue that tradition. The Cincinnati native will get to play closer to home for his final season and play for a coaching staff that he knows well dating back to his high school recruitment. -- Olson

96. Bernard Gooden, DT

Transferring from: USF | Transferring to: LSU

Seasons remaining: 1

HT: 6-1 | WT: 280 | Class: Senior

Background: Gooden doesn't have the career résumé of most of these top transfers, but he put more than enough on tape in 2024 to merit strong demand this spring. Gooden played a rotational role as a redshirt freshman at Wake Forest in 2022 before transferring to USF and sitting out the 2023 season. He achieved his breakout season with the Bulls last year, earning 11 starts and producing 27 pressures, 10 TFLs and 1.5 sacks to garner honorable mention All-AAC recognition. According to ESPN Research, Gooden's 21 interior pressures ranked second among all G5 defensive linemen. -- Olson

Scout's take: Gooden is an undersized La'Roi Glover-type of defensive tackle. He's at his best as a shade or a one technique, disruptive up-the-field penetrator. He's the type of player who can be a handful one-on-one. He's never going to be a true two gap, consistent run-stuffer due to his lack of height and weight, but Gooden can be a problem if you leave him alone on an island. He has strong hands to shed and escape and is active down the line of scrimmage with quickness. One of the better undersized defensive tackles in the portal. -- Luginbill

What he brings to LSU: The Tigers' coaching staff was interested in adding a defensive tackle in the spring portal window if they could find a difference-maker. They moved quickly to land Gooden and have bolstered their competitive depth at that spot by landing him and Texas transfer Sydir Mitchell. If Jacobian Guillory can come back strong from the season-ending torn Achilles he suffered last year, the Tigers should be just fine here with a defensive front that has improved considerably thanks to portal pickups. -- Olson

97. Tre Williams, DT

Transferring from: Clemson | Transferring to: Michigan

Seasons remaining: 1

HT: 6-2 | WT: 315 | Class: Redshirt senior

Background: Williams played in 44 games over his five seasons at Clemson, but injuries prevented him from breaking through as a full-time starter. He played a career-high 292 snaps for the Tigers' defensive front in 2024 and has recorded 42 tackles and 10 TFLs over his career. He was granted an extra season of eligibility after taking a medical redshirt in 2023 due to a shoulder injury. -- Olson

What he brings to Michigan: If he can stay healthy, Williams could be a sneaky good get for the Wolverines as a veteran presence at defensive tackle for a unit that's trying to replace the production of first-round picks Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant in the middle of its front. -- Olson

98. Alex Wollschlaeger, OT

Transferring from: Bowling Green | Transferring to: Kentucky

Seasons remaining: 1

HT: 6-7 | WT: 305 | Class: Redshirt senior

Background: The massive right tackle started 39 games for the Falcons and developed into a first-team All-MAC selection in 2024. He surrendered two sacks on 401 snaps in pass protection, according to ESPN Research, and has logged more than 2,300 snaps over his five-year career. -- Olson

What he brings to Kentucky: The Wildcats faced some serious competition for Wollschlaeger but got him locked up on an official visit. He'll be a plug-and-play starter who replaces Gerald Mincey at right tackle and makes his new team better as it counts on several transfers to start up front in 2025. -- Olson

99. Kendal Daniels, LB

Transferring from: Oklahoma State | Transferring to: Oklahoma

Seasons remaining: 1

HT: 6-5 | WT: 239 | Class: Redshirt junior

Background: Daniels, a former ESPN 300 recruit and the highest-rated signee of Oklahoma State's 2021 class, earned Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year honors at safety in 2022 and developed into a three-year starter for the Cowboys. His size makes him a unique piece on defense and Daniels has been productive in a variety of roles, with 240 tackles, 22.5 TFLs, 7.5 sacks, 13 pass breakups and 5 interceptions over his career. -- Olson

What he brings to Oklahoma: Brent Venables and his defensive coaches are going to have a lot of fun with Daniels this fall, and he could play a role similar to the one Isaiah Simmons had under Venables at Clemson. His combination of length, athleticism and experience will give him an opportunity to move around in this defense and shine in multiple spots. -- Olson

100. Gio Lopez, QB

Transferring from: South Alabama | Transferring to: North Carolina

Seasons remaining: 3

HT: 6-0 | WT: 220 | Class: Redshirt freshman

Background: Lopez emerged as one of the most exciting young quarterbacks at the Group of 5 level in 2024, taking over as the Jaguars' starter and putting together a breakout year with 2,559 passing yards, 463 rushing yards, 25 total touchdowns and 7 turnovers for a 7-6 squad. The talented lefty was a top-25 FBS quarterback in total offense and ranked third in the Sun Belt in QBR (72.7) and yards per attempt (8.2). Lopez was rumored to be considering a transfer in December after receiving serious Power 4 interest, but he ended up waiting until after spring practice to make his move. -- Olson

Scout's take: Lopez is a crafty, riverboat gambler in the mold of Dillon Gabriel. Lopez is not your prototypical drop-back passer, but when he's on and in rhythm, he can distribute the ball and move the chains. He's like a point guard playing quarterback. He's also a fairly dynamic athlete who can create on his own and make plays when the initial call breaks down. He can also be used as a designated runner, which puts a lot of pressure on opposing defenses. There are times he can be streaky and must continue to display consistent accuracy and production, but he's got some moxie. -- Luginbill

What he brings to North Carolina: Lopez to North Carolina was pretty much a done deal as soon as he hit the portal. The Tar Heels were clearly going to be in the market for a QB this spring with few experienced options on the roster beyond Max Johnson, who is rehabbing from a broken leg. New coach Bill Belichick and his staff are trusting the young QB is ready to make the move up and will catch up quickly this summer. Lopez will have to earn it, but he'll be the favorite to win the starting job entering preseason camp. -- Olson