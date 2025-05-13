Take a look at Carson Beck's best plays of 2024 for Georgia after announcing his intention to enter the transfer portal. (1:57)

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. -- Miami coach Mario Cristobal said Monday that quarterback Carson Beck has been cleared to participate in all team summer activities and is approaching 100 percent following elbow surgery last year.

Cristobal said Beck has been throwing for the past three weeks as part of his rehab regimen. Beck missed all of spring practice and has yet to throw to Miami's receivers as part of organized team activities. But that is all about to change when Miami begins summer workouts next week.

"He's good to go," Cristobal said during ACC spring meetings. "He's exceeding every benchmark."

Beck underwent surgery on his right elbow to repair his ulnar collateral ligament, which he injured on the final play of the first half in second-ranked Georgia's 22-19 overtime win against Texas in the SEC championship game Dec. 7.

Beck started at Georgia for two seasons, going 24-3, and ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. had him rated as the No. 5 quarterback for the 2025 draft. But given his injury and inconsistent performance in 2024, Beck entered the portal in January. He quickly opted for Miami, where he will replace No. 1 NFL draft pick Cam Ward.

Beck threw for 7,426 yards over his two seasons as Georgia's starter, fifth most among all FBS passers since 2023, with 57 total touchdowns and 23 turnovers.