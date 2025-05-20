Open Extended Reactions

A good chunk of college football's offseason is devoted to the ever-changing quarterback landscape, but QBs aren't the only players primed to impact games this fall.

This spring, I asked coaches and others about non-quarterbacks who could become some of the sport's top playmakers during the 2025 season. Some are replacing NFL first-round draft picks. Others are coming off injuries. There are players who found new teams through the transfer portal, while others have waited for their turn in the spotlight. The list below includes established players who have earned all-conference recognition and shined on the biggest stages, as well as others who haven't seen much time in the spotlight.

The 2024 season featured two non-quarterbacks from outside blue-blood programs -- Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty -- who distanced themselves in the Heisman race. The quarterback group for 2025 projects better than the one that produced only one of the top 24 NFL draft picks in April, and arguably the two glitziest position groups in the draft were defensive tackle and running back.

What follows is a list of 25 non-quarterback playmakers to watch this season. The list is heavy on running backs, wide receivers and pass rushers, but features others whose talents will be in the spotlight.

Vitals: Sophomore, 6-foot-3, 215 pounds

2024 stats: 1,315 receiving yards, 76 receptions, 15 TDs

Why he's here: Any list of non-quarterback standouts has to begin with Smith, who occupies a unique position. He's the nation's best player at his position, a bona fide Heisman Trophy contender and still must play two more full seasons in college before moving on to the NFL draft. "It's insane," a Big Ten coach said. "That guy, it's insane." Smith shattered Cris Carter's Ohio State freshman receiving records and won Big Ten awards for top wide receiver and top freshman. He led the nation in receptions of 50 yards or longer with six, and he finished in the top four nationally in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

Smith had three or more receptions in every regular-season game, caught touchdown passes in his first seven college contests and had five TD grabs while averaging 20.1 yards per catch during Ohio State's run to the national championship.

"For a true freshman to come in and win the Big Ten Wide Receiver of the Year, have the yards that he's had and command the kind of attention and coverage that he commanded, it's like, 'Wow,'" a Big Ten defensive coordinator said.

Vitals: Senior, 6-5, 265 pounds

2024 stats: 42 tackles (24 solo), 13 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovered, 1 interception, 9 quarterback hurries, 3 pass breakups

Why he's here: Dennis-Sutton played opposite Abdul Carter, the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and No. 3 overall NFL draft pick. But those who faced Penn State, particularly during the CFP, said Dennis-Sutton was as noticeable, if not more so, than his more decorated linemate. Dennis-Sutton had 4.5 sacks in Penn State's three CFP games and had a breakout performance in the semifinal against Notre Dame with two sacks, including a strip-sack fumble, and an interception. He has ideal size at the end spot, and has recorded at least three sacks in each of his first three seasons at Penn State.

The senior will receive added attention without Carter on the field but has every opportunity to shine under new coordinator Jim Knowles.

"He's long; he's really good," said a coach who faced Penn State last season. "He'll be one of the better ones in the nation."

Ryan Williams makes preposterous, bobbling catch for Alabama Ryan Williams bobbles Jalen Milroe's 54-yard pass, then recovers it in Georgia territory.

Vitals: Sophomore, 6-foot, 175 pounds

2024 stats: 865 receiving yards, 48 receptions, 8 TDs, 120 punt return yards, 48 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns

Why he's here: Before Ohio State's Smith emerged as the nation's top freshman and quite possibly the sport's top wide receiver, Williams held that label after a blistering start to his career. He made the defining play of September -- a 75-yard touchdown with a video game-like spin move to beat Georgia after Alabama had blown a 28-0 lead on its home field. He had touchdown receptions his first five games and averaged 28.6 yards per reception during the span. Williams had a strong performance at Tennessee before coming back to earth a bit during the second half of the season.

Still, he earned first-team All-SEC honors and was a freshman All-America selection, tying for fourth in the league in receiving touchdowns, and was a Biletnikoff Award semifinalist.

"Shoot, he just explodes to the ball with his hands," an SEC coach said. "He can do it vertically or he can do it yards after catch. He's really good either way."

Vitals: Sophomore, 6-5, 245 pounds

2024 stats: 23 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 4 QB hurries

Why he's here: Even after a season when South Carolina sent a record 11 players to the NFL combine and had five drafted, the team brings back its two biggest stars in quarterback LaNorris Sellers and Stewart. "Both of them are elite players," an SEC coach said.

A five-star recruit, Stewart backed up the hype by earning freshman All-America honors and being a finalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year award. He finished third among FBS freshmen in sacks and approached Jadeveon Clowney's South Carolina freshman marks (eight sacks, 12 tackles for loss). Stewart had three tackles for loss and a sack against Ole Miss, sparking a stretch of three straight games with a sack. South Carolina wants him to build on his pass-rushing talents and better recognize protections, formations and offensive terminology -- "just understanding big-picture football," defensive coordinator Clayton White told me.

"He's got that difference-maker type of playmaking, can cause fumbles and harass your quarterback," an SEC coach said. "You've got to be aware of where he's at."

An SEC coordinator added: "He's the one everybody feared. You knew Kyle Kennard was a really good player, but we were just freaking petrified that Stewart could change the game."

Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State Buckeyes

Vitals: Junior, 6-foot, 205 pounds

2024 stats: 81 tackles (48 solo), 7.5 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, 6 pass breakups, 6 punt returns, 79-yard punt return TD

Previous school: Alabama

Why he's here: Downs came to Ohio State as one of the nation's top non-quarterback transfers after the 2023 season, when he set freshman records at Alabama. He backed up the excitement by earning first-team All-America honors, winning Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year honors and becoming a finalist for the Thorpe Award, Nagurski Trophy and Lott IMPACT Trophy. His biggest moments came in some of Ohio State's biggest games: Against Indiana, he had the team's first punt return touchdown in 10 years; against Texas and Michigan, he recorded interceptions.

He also had three pass breakups against Oregon in Ohio State's dominant win at the Rose Bowl. Downs will enter 2025 as one of the favorites for national defensive player of the year awards and could work his way onto the Heisman radar.

Vitals: Junior, 6-foot, 212 pounds

2024 stats: 1,125 rushing yards, 163 carries, 17 rushing TDs, 237 receiving yards, 28 receptions, 2 receiving TDs

Why he's here: Love provided the first touchdown -- and major highlight -- of the 12-team CFP era when he raced 98 yards to the end zone against Indiana despite having dealt with flu-like symptoms entering the game. His big-play ability might be unmatched from the running back spot entering the season, as he averaged 6.5 yards per carry or more in nine contests and had at least one rush of 29 yards or longer in eight games. Despite battling several injuries, Love reached the end zone in every regular-season contest and two of the four CFP games in which he appeared.

His durability is a bit of a question, but he added weight during the offseason and likely will have an expanded role after more than tripling his receptions total from 2023.

"We spent part of the spring kind of cross-training Jeremiyah more as a wide receiver too," offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock told me. "So if someone is in at running back and we need him in a third-down situation, or we need him in the red zone or in a critical situation to get out in space and make somebody look silly, we have that ability as well."

Vitals: Junior, 6-3, 237 pounds

2024 stats: 113 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 8 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 1 interception

Why he's here: Hill's arrival not surprisingly has coincided with Texas making its first two CFP appearances, largely because of an excellent defense. After earning freshman All-America honors in 2023, he was a second-team All-American last fall, when he led Texas in tackles, forced fumbles and tackles for loss and finished second in sacks. Hill had a dominant performance against Kentucky (four tackles for loss) but also had at least a half tackle for loss in 11 games. He recorded all four of his forced fumbles against SEC opponents.

"He is incredible," a Power 4 recruiting director said. "[He] was so good in high school, and it's hard to start at this level and be good. He kicked us in the ass. He's the guy on defense. Anthony Hill is elite. He's going to be one of the best players in the country this year."

Anthony Hill led Texas in tackles last season. Aaron E. Martinez/USA TODAY NETWORK

Vitals: Senior, 6-foot, 210 pounds

2024 stats: 765 rushing yards, 121 carries, 10 rushing TDs, 10 receptions, 141 receiving yards

Why he's here: In 2024, Moss was on his way to the type of season that would vault him into the NFL, not onto a list like this one. He had 65 rushing yards or more and four multi-touchdown performances in Texas A&M's first eight games last fall before sustaining a knee injury against South Carolina that sidelined him for the rest of the season. Moss still earned second-team All-SEC honors after finishing second in the league in yards per carry (6.3). Despite missing the final month, Moss was named Texas A&M's offensive MVP.

He has responded very well in his rehab, according to sources, strengthening the knee to the point where it's hard to tell anything happened.

"I've never seen anything like it," one source said.

The Aggies have great depth at the position with Rueben Owens, who had been the likely starter for 2024, returning from injury and Amari Daniels, who replaced Moss, also back.

Vitals: Parker -- junior, 6-3, 265 pounds; Woods -- junior, 6-3, 315 pounds

2024 stats: Parker -- 64 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, 6 forced fumbles, 2 fumbles recovered, 13 quarterback hurries; Woods -- 32 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 5 quarterback hurries

Why they're here: The two talented linemen have been paired since their arrival at Clemson and are difficult to separate as they enter what should be their final college seasons. Both are top NFL draft prospects for 2026, especially Parker, who set a team single-season record for forced fumbles and had Clemson's highest sacks and tackles for loss totals since Clelin Ferrell in 2018. Parker was the only FBS player to finish in the top 10 nationally for forced fumbles, sacks and tackles for loss.

Woods started the 2024 season at defensive end before moving back to his more natural tackle position. He had some of his most productive games against Georgia and Texas, Clemson's two toughest opponents. Woods slimmed down during the offseason and should be a force for new coordinator Tom Allen.

"He looks awesome," a Clemson source said. "He could turn into a terror."

Vitals: Senior, 6-1, 218 pounds

2024 stats: 754 receiving yards, 52 receptions, 10 receiving TDs, 14 punt returns, 290 punt return yards

Why he's here: Baylor's strong finish to the 2024 season has created intrigue around the Bears as a potential Big 12 title contender this fall. Cameron was part of the surge, both as a receiver and on special teams, where he earned All-America recognition on punt returns, with an average runback of 20.7 yards and a long of 73. He led Baylor in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, logging four 100-yard performances as the top target for Sawyer Robertson, who also returns this fall. Cameron enters his senior season as Baylor's career leader in punt return average (18.2 yards).

After not finding the end zone in his first two seasons with the Bears, he had 10 scoring grabs, tying for 10th on the team's single-season list. Baylor likely will line up tight end Michael Trigg (30 receptions for 395 yards in 2024) out wide more often to better complement Cameron in the passing game.

"Josh is really good," a team source said. "Being Year 2 in the offense, he's comfortable with it all."

Vitals: Senior, 6-2, 249 pounds

2024 stats: 23 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 9 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumbles recovered, 11 quarterback hurries

Why he's here: Oklahoma didn't make much of a dent during its first season of SEC play, but the Sooners' defense jumped out, especially in an upset win against Alabama. Although Danny Stutsman and Billy Bowman Jr. are off to the NFL, coach Brent Venables can build around players such as Thomas, who showed premier pass-rushing skills last fall. More than half of his total tackles came for losses, and he earned second-team All-SEC honors in his first season as a starter. Thomas became the first Oklahoma player to record three sacks in a game since 2020, and got better as games went along, recording six of his sacks in the fourth quarter. He also had a fumble return for a touchdown and recorded a forced fumble and a sack against LSU.

Thomas jumped out to several SEC coaches, one of whom said, "He's not at the level of [Dylan] Stewart, but he's a dynamic kid."

Vitals: Senior, 5-10, 185 pounds

2024 stats: 54 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 3 interceptions, 1 pick-six, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 8 pass breakups

Why he's here: One of several Duke players to shine under first-year coach Manny Diaz in 2024, Rivers returns for his final season in Durham. He earned third-team AP All-America honors last fall, emerging as one of the nation's top cover corners. Rivers allowed only 13 completions during the season and only three for 20 yards or more. He twice had multiple tackles for loss, and he added an interception return for a touchdown against Florida State and had three pass breakups in Duke's rivalry win against North Carolina. Rivers was Duke's defensive MVP and a first-team All-ACC selection. Rivers has been very durable, too, starting every game during the past two seasons.

"Chandler's becoming more of a leader in the back end, just understanding that now it's his time," Diaz told me.

Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, RBs, Penn State Nittany Lions

Vitals: Singleton -- Senior, 6-foot, 220 pounds; Allen -- Senior, 5-11, 217 pounds

2024 stats: Singleton -- 1,099 rushing yards, 172 carries, 12 rushing TDs, 41 receptions, 375 receiving yards, 5 receiving TDs; Allen -- 1,108 rushing yards, 220 carries, 8 rushing touchdowns, 18 receptions, 153 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

Why they're here: The Penn State running backs are impossible to separate as they both play major roles in the offense. Last season, they became the first Penn State tandem to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards each in a season. Despite sharing carries throughout their college careers, Singleton and Allen both rank among the top 15 in team history in most major rushing categories.

Singleton led the Big Ten and ranked seventh nationally in all-purpose yards (1,805). He had five touchdown runs in the CFP, including three against Notre Dame, matching Ki-Jana Carter's team record for most in a bowl or playoff game. Allen had four 100-yard rushing performances last season, matching his total entering the fall. He finished fifth in the Big Ten in rushing.

"Those guys are both big-time backs," a Big Ten defensive coordinator said. "They both are freaking 4.3, 4.4 guys. They're like the Ohio State backs [TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins] from last year."

Both Nicholas Singleton (10) and Kaytron Allen had over 1,000 yards rushing in 2024. Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Vitals: Senior, 6-1, 230 pounds

2024 stats: 127 tackles (77 solo), 10.5 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumbles recovered, 4 pass breakups, 5 quarterback hurries

Why he's here: There's a lot of justified excitement about the players Texas Tech added from the portal this offseason, but don't forget about the key holdovers. After an injury-marred 2023 season, Rodriguez earned first-team All-Big 12 honors last fall after leading the league in tackles per game (9.77) and solo tackles per game (5.9). He ranked fourth nationally and second among Power 4 players in tackles during conference play (97), and had at least one tackle for loss in eight contests. Rodriguez also was involved in a team-high six takeaways, and recorded all five of his sacks against Big 12 opponents, including two, plus a forced fumble, in a signature win against Iowa State.

"He would have had a year pretty close to that two years ago, but he got hurt and missed so many games," coach Joey McGuire told me. "So having him a full year is huge. He's a grown man. He just brings so much experience. He is a leader of that defense and a very intelligent player."

Vitals: Senior, 6-3, 275 pounds

2024 stats: 74 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 8 sacks, 10 quarterback hurries, 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery

Why he's here: A freshman All-America selection in 2022, Jacas had a somewhat quiet 2023 season before reviving his profile last fall for the Illini. He became one of the Big Ten's most disruptive defenders, tying for the league lead in forced fumbles during the regular season and tying for second in sacks during Big Ten play (7).

Jacas was extremely productive against ranked teams, recording 5.5 sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss and 2 forced fumbles. He was much more than a pass rusher too, finishing second on the team in tackles with 13 against Michigan and eight in the Citrus Bowl win against South Carolina. He bypassed the NFL and overtures from other college teams to play his final season in Champaign.

"He has all the physical elements to be as disruptive or as good as any defensive lineman I've had the luxury to be around, whether that's playing on the field with J.J. Watt or coaching, in regards to the Bradley Chubbs of the world when I was at NC State," Illinois defensive coordinator Aaron Henry told me. "He possesses the skill set to be physically imposing upon his opponent."

Vitals: Senior, 5-10, 195 pounds

2024 stats: 1,049 rushing yards, 228 carries, 11 rushing TDs, 23 receptions, 254 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs, 11 kickoff returns, 277 kickoff return yards, 1 kick return TD

Why he's here: Like many first-year coaches, Jake Dickert changed many things after taking over at Wake Forest, including overhauling much of the roster. But he prioritized retaining Claiborne, a third-team All-ACC selection last season both as a running back and an all-purpose performer. Claiborne tied quarterback Sam Hartman's team record for rushing touchdowns and became only the second Wake Forest player to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards and 250 receiving yards in a season. He had four games with multiple touchdown runs against ACC opponents, and had his second career kickoff return touchdown against Miami.

Dickert had two of the nation's most dynamic quarterbacks during the past three seasons at Washington State in Cam Ward, the No. 1 NFL draft pick in April, and John Mateer, the top transfer player this offseason. But this coming season, he will build around a running back in Claiborne.

"Demond is one of the top 20 players in all of college football," Dickert told me. "To have him here with us and build the offense around him is huge for us."

Max Klare, TE, Ohio State Buckeyes

Vitals: Junior, 6-4, 236 pounds

2024 stats: 685 receiving yards, 51 receptions, 4 receiving TDs

Previous school: Purdue

Why he's here: Purdue had a number of accomplished players transfer to other Power 4 programs, including All-Big Ten honorees in safety Dillon Thieneman (Oregon) and defensive end Will Heldt (Clemson). But the former Boilermaker generating the most buzz turned out to be Klare, whose move to Ohio State could be a coup for coach Ryan Day and offensive coordinator Brian Hartline.

Klare led Purdue in receptions last fall and finished second in the Big Ten in receiving yards by a tight end, trailing only Mackey Award winner and NFL first-round draft pick Tyler Warren from Penn State. Klare was Purdue's receptions leader in all but one game last fall, and led the team in receiving yards eight times.

The Boilers' overall struggles undoubtedly overshadowed his accomplishments, especially in a league with two first-round draft picks at tight end (Warren and Michigan's Colston Loveland). But coaches took notice of Klare's potential.

"[Klare] is excellent," a Power 4 offensive coordinator said. "I think he would have been the No. 1 tight end taken this year [in the NFL draft]."

Isaac Brown celebrates Louisville TD with 'Night Night' celly Isaac Brown does the "Night Night" celebration in front of the Clemson crowd after his 45-yard run pads Louisville's lead.

Vitals: Sophomore, 5-9, 190 pounds

2024 stats: 1,173 rushing yards, 165 carries, 11 rushing TDs, 152 receiving yards, 30 receptions, 1 receiving TD, 193 kickoff return yards, 11 returns

Why he's here: Brown earned ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year honors after becoming the first Louisville freshman to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards. The second-team All-ACC selection rushed for a combined 268 yards against CFP participants Clemson and SMU, and had impressive moments against Notre Dame. Despite sharing some carries with fellow sophomore Duke Watson, Brown averaged 7.1 yards per rush (16th nationally) and was named to several freshman All-America teams. He also was Louisville's primary kick returner.

"He has some dynamic abilities," Louisville coach Jeff Brohm told me. "He's naturally quick. He's naturally got the burst and vision, and he naturally can make some guys miss."

Drayk Bowen, LB, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Vitals: Junior, 6-2, 238 pounds

2024 stats: 78 tackles (40 solo), 4 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 3 forced fumbles, 2 pass breakups

Why he's here: The national runner-up Irish lost four players to the NFL draft, as well as coordinator and Broyles Award winner Al Golden, and will have a newish look in 2025. Bowen had a key role alongside Jack Kiser at linebacker, starting every game and showcasing his playmaking prowess. He led the team in forced fumbles and ranked third in tackles. He's also an effective special teams performer, forcing a fumble on a kickoff return against Louisville. Bowen and returning players such as safety Adon Shuler will have bigger leadership roles for a defense now led by coordinator Chris Ash.

"This spring, I've asked each player to give me their opinion on who our top leaders are, and Drayk Bowen is a guy that comes up consistently," Ash told me. "He's smart, he's tough, he's intelligent, he's learned a lot from Jack Kiser about leadership. It's his time to take that step and become the leader of the defense."

Vitals: Senior, 6-6, 329 pounds

2024 stats: 21 tackles (10 solo), 7 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovered

Previous school: Louisville

Why he's here: After a strong finish to 2024, Florida has a chance to take another big step this fall. The Gators project well on defense, especially up front with Banks, Tyreak Sapp and George Gumbs Jr. all returning. Banks has started the past two seasons for the Gators after transferring in from Louisville. He shined during Florida's signature home wins against LSU and Ole Miss, recording 3.5 sacks, 4.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovered in the two-week stretch. He left the regular-season finale against Florida State with an injury.

Banks' size, experience and ability to get to the quarterback make him a breakout candidate in 2025.

"I think he'll probably end up being the best interior defensive lineman in the league," a Power 4 offensive coordinator said. "That dude, he's a stud. He can play. Legit."

Vitals: Junior, 6-5, 270 pounds

2024 stats: 37 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss,10.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 interception, 6 quarterback hurries

Why he's here: After some strong moments as a true freshman, Uiagalelei became a premier pass rusher last season, finding his role within a talented Oregon defensive front seven. He led the Big Ten in sacks during the regular season and had at least one sack in nine games, with two multisack performances. Uiagalelei had a sack in six consecutive games during Big Ten play, and had three in Oregon's final two regular-season games. The Ducks had three defensive linemen selected among the top 90 picks of the NFL draft, so Uiagalelei will have added attention on him as a junior.

"He's got a really, really solid game," coach Dan Lanning told me. "He's continued to shape his body this offseason. That's something he's really attacked, where he can continue to get stronger, faster and can add more twitch and availability."

Matayo Uiagalelei could step into a larger role in 2025. Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Jadan Baugh, RB, Florida Gators

Vitals: Sophomore, 6-1, 230 pounds

2024 stats: 673 rushing yards, 133 carries, 7 TDs, 11 kickoff returns, 237 kickoff return yards

Why he's here: There's a lot of buzz around Gators quarterback DJ Lagway as he enters his sophomore season, even with injury concerns. But coaches and personnel evaluators say not to sleep on the other sophomore in Florida's offensive backfield. The Gators were 3-0 when Lagway and Baugh started together, and Baugh, despite only four starts, led the team in rushing and in total touchdowns (8). He had five rushing TDs against Kentucky, the most ever by a Florida player making his first career start and tying the team record. Baugh also contributed on returns and was one of eight SEC players to record two runbacks of 30 yards or more.

Vitals: Junior, 6-3, 253 pounds

2024 stats: 40 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 7 quarterback hurries

Why he's here: Jeanty rightfully commanded most of the attention around Boise State, but the Broncos had other stars, including on a defense that finished second nationally in sacks and fifth in tackles for loss. Boise State loses Ahmed Hassanein, an NFL sixth-round draft pick, but brings back Virgin-Morgan, who shined during his first full season as a starter. He earned first-team All-Mountain West honors, leading the team in sacks and hurries and tying Hassanein for the top spot in tackles for loss.

Virgin-Morgan had a dominant midseason stretch in league play, recording eight sacks, including 2.5 against Hawai'i, over five games. He will get more attention this fall but is up for the challenge.

"He's going to be one of the best edge rushers in the nation," Broncos coach Spencer Danielson told me.