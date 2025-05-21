Kirk Herbstreit heaps praise on Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame despite their loss to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. (2:29)

Notre Dame and Wisconsin will play their postponed Lambeau Field game on Sept. 6, 2026, a Sunday, in the first college football contest at the historic Green Bay venue in a decade.

The Shamrock Series game originally was set for Oct. 3, 2020, but it was postponed after the COVID-19 pandemic hit and both teams played only conference games (Notre Dame competed as a member of the ACC that fall).

The Irish and Badgers met at Chicago's Soldier Field in 2021, as part of the same neutral-site scheduling agreement, and Notre Dame came away with a 41-13 win.

The rescheduled matchup was originally pegged for Sept. 5, 2026, but will shift one day later, as the 2026 NFL season doesn't begin until the following week. The Irish will open consecutive seasons with Sunday games, as they face Miami on Aug. 31 to kick off the 2025 campaign.

Notre Dame will make its Lambeau Field debut and serve as the home team. NBC will televise the contest on Labor Day weekend.

Wisconsin participated in the last college game at Lambeau Field, beating LSU in 2016. Before that contest, Lambeau had not hosted a college game since St. Norbert and Fordham in 1983.