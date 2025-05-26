Ranking all college football head coaches as players

Bill Belichick sits down with Michael Strahan on "Good Morning America" to talk about what he has learned thus far as North Carolina's coach. (1:08)

Every five years or so, I take a stab at ranking all of the FBS head coaches, according to their careers as college football players.

The backgrounds of coaches -- where they played, what they played, how successful they were, how often they transferred -- can shed light on how they manage their rosters and oversee their programs these days. The group of coaches also changes significantly in every edition of these rankings.

What really stands out about the current crop of coaches is the increased number of ex-superstar players at the helm. Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George is an FBS coach at Bowling Green. So is Deion Sanders, a national award winner and multitime All-America selection, who then became a Pro Football Hall of Famer. Former NFL players DeShaun Foster and Trent Dilfer are also leading college teams. The coaching ranks include college stars such as Timmy Chang, Steve Sarkisian and Mike Gundy, as well as those who stood out in college football's lower divisions.

As with past rankings, I prioritized success in college football, regardless of level. Those who shined under the brightest of lights will be rewarded, but so will those who did incredible things on smaller stages. Achievements such as national awards and All-America or all-conference recognition carried weight. Reaching the FBS and the Power 4 certainly matters, but it's more about what happened when you got there.

For these rankings, I'm also categorizing the coaches as players, rather than trying to sift through some of the less decorated careers. I still will rank the 30 best overall, but others will appear in tiers.

As a reminder, these rankings spotlight what coaches did as college players, not necessarily at the pro level, although their entire careers are considered.

Big school, limited production (20)

Tim Beck, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers: Beck is from Youngstown, Ohio, and starred in multiple sports for Cardinal Mooney High School, which Bo Pelini and the Stoops brothers also attended. He played one season at quarterback for UCF and graduated from the school.

Brent Brennan, Arizona Wildcats: He spent five seasons at UCLA as a wide receiver, earning a letter in 1993, as the Bruins won the Pac-10 championship and reached the Rose Bowl. Brennan had one reception for 7 yards in 1994.

Curt Cignetti, Indiana Hoosiers: The son of former West Virginia coach Frank Cignetti, Curt was constantly around the game and grew up largely in Morgantown. Curt went to play for his father at WVU and remained there even after the school fired Frank following the 1979 season. He didn't see the field much for the Mountaineers before entering coaching.

Matt Drinkall, Central Michigan Chippewas: A standout high school player in Bettendorf, Iowa, Drinkall went to the University of Iowa as a wide receiver. But a career-ending injury forced him to become a student coach for the Hawkeyes. He ended up graduating from Western Illinois.

Jason Eck, New Mexico Lobos: The son of a longtime college basketball coach, Eck walked onto Wisconsin's football team during the program's mid-1990s surge under Barry Alvarez. He earned a scholarship before the 1997 season and was a backup offensive lineman as the team won the Big Ten and the Rose Bowl in 1998.

Tony Elliott, Virginia Cavaliers: A difficult childhood in California eventually brought Elliott to South Carolina, where he played football and basketball. He spent a year at the Air Force Academy's prep school before walking on at Clemson in 1999. Elliott lettered all four years as a wide receiver, earned a scholarship as a junior and had 23 catches for 286 yards and a touchdown during his senior year, when he was a co-captain.

Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky Hilltoppers: Helton was a backup quarterback at Houston while his father, Kim, served as Cougars coach in the late 1990s. He had 109 career pass attempts and saw his most action in 1997 with 384 passing yards, 1 touchdown and 4 interceptions.

Charles Kelly, Jacksonville State Gamecocks: Kelly grew up in Ozark, Alabama, and came to Auburn as a defensive back. He played there for coach Pat Dye from 1986 to 1989, earning a letter in his final season.

Zach Kittley, Florida Atlantic Owls: The 6-foot-7 Kittley played basketball growing up, and pursued the sport at Abilene Christian as a walk-on in 2011. But he then pivoted and transferred to Texas Tech, where his father, Wes, is the longtime track and field coach. Zach eventually began working for the football team as a student assistant.

Rhett Lashlee, SMU Mustangs: Lashlee put up mammoth numbers as a high school quarterback for coach Gus Malzahn. He won 40 games, helped his team to two state titles and set state or national records for career touchdown passes (171), single-game passing yards (672) and career passing yards (13,201). Lashlee then went to Arkansas, where he was a backup until a shoulder injury ended his career.

Clark Lea, Vanderbilt Commodores: Lea had a fascinating college athletics career, starting off at Birmingham Southern as a baseball player and helping the team to an NAIA national title in 2001. The Nashville native then returned home to play a baseball season at Belmont, before finishing with Vanderbilt as a football player. He earned a football scholarship with the Commodores and logged nine career carries.

Jeff Lebby, Mississippi State Bulldogs: Lebby, from Andrews, Texas, was an all-state offensive lineman in high school who received significant recruiting interest. He landed with Oklahoma, but a spinal injury during his freshman year ended his career. Lebby became a student assistant under Bob Stoops.

Sean Lewis, San Diego State Aztecs: Lewis grew up just outside of Chicago and was a productive dual-threat quarterback. Wisconsin recruited him as a quarterback but moved him to tight end, where he earned two letters but didn't play much. Lewis twice earned Academic All-Big Ten honors with the Badgers.

Dowell Loggains, Appalachian State Mountaineers: Despite being only 5-foot-6, Loggains walked onto the football team at Arkansas and found a role as a reserve quarterback and the team's holder. He eventually earned a scholarship and appeared in 50 games for the Hogs, completing one pass for 11 yards.

Jim Mora, UConn Huskies: Like several on this list, Mora is a son of a football coach and was constantly around the game. He walked on at Washington as a safety but didn't see much playing time until switching to outside linebacker as a senior in 1983. Mora had 18 tackles, including a sack, that fall for the Huskies.

Brian Newberry, Navy Midshipmen: Newberry played both quarterback and defensive back in high school but came to Baylor as a safety and missed significant time with injuries. In 1994, he played on a Baylor team that shared the Southwest Conference title and reached the Alamo Bowl. Newberry was part of a 1995 Baylor defense that ranked No. 5 nationally.

Gerad Parker, Troy Trojans: Parker came to Kentucky as one of the top homegrown high school players, having set state records for receiving yards (4,814), receptions (238) and receiving touchdowns (52). He also was an all-state basketball player and ran track. But Parker's college career at UK didn't bring much fortune, as injuries limited him to 23 games. He had 15 receptions as a senior and was named the team's most inspirational player.

Matt Rhule, Nebraska Cornhuskers: Rhule was born in State College, Pennsylvania, and returned there for the end of high school and then college at Penn State. He was a walk-on linebacker with the Nittany Lions under coach Joe Paterno from 1994 to 1997, playing mostly on the scout team and earning academic All-Big Ten honors.

Lincoln Riley, USC Trojans: Riley played quarterback in his hometown of Muleshoe, Texas, helping his high school team to the state semifinals as a senior despite a shoulder injury that never fully healed and caused him to throw sidearm. He had offers to play in the Ivy League but instead walked on at Texas Tech, where he made the team but didn't play and eventually became a student assistant for coach Mike Leach.

Dabo Swinney, Clemson Tigers: There's a reason why Swinney feels so strongly about walk-ons and their place in major college football. He was one at Alabama, after growing up in the state, and later earned a scholarship as a wide receiver for the Tide. Swinney, who had seven career catches, lettered from 1990 to 1992, and was a part of Bama's 1992 title team.

Small-school grads (17)

Dave Aranda, Baylor Bears: Aranda's football career was defined by toughness. He underwent five shoulder surgeries as a high school linebacker and offensive lineman and played the second half of his final playoff game with a broken clavicle. Denied admission to the Navy because of his shoulder issues, Aranda went to junior college and then Division II Cal Lutheran, where he briefly tried to play. Another shoulder injury ended his playing career.

Bill Belichick, North Carolina Tar Heels: The son of longtime Navy assistant Steve Belichick, Bill played football and lacrosse in high school and also in college at Wesleyan University. He was a reserve center and tight end for Wesleyan, captained the lacrosse team and also lettered in squash.

Bill Belichick was a lacrosse captain at Wesleyan. Courtesy of Wesleyan Athletics

Ryan Carty, Delaware Blue Hens: A New Jersey native, Carty came to Delaware and was a reserve quarterback throughout his career. The undersized Carty played behind Andy Hall as Delaware won the Division I-AA national title in 2003, and later backed up Joe Flacco with the Blue Hens. Carty was named a team captain as a senior in 2006.

Jamey Chadwell, Liberty Flames: Chadwell has been ahead of the curve with offensive schemes both as a coach and a player. He starred at quarterback in a spread offense for Anderson County High School in Tennessee. He then played at East Tennessee State in the late 1990s and was set to start in 1997, before a broken ankle moved him to a reserve role.

Jeff Choate Nevada Wolf Pack: Choate grew up in rural Idaho and played two seasons at Montana Western, an NAIA program. His career as a linebacker looked promising, but a car accident before Choate's junior season left him with a serious knee injury that ultimately ended his playing career.

Dave Doeren, NC State Wolfpack: A native of Kansas, Doeren played linebacker at FCS Drake in the early 1990s, earning four letters at the school. As a senior, he was named an academic All-America selection. He then began his coaching career at his alma mater.

Mike Elko, Texas A&M Aggies: The New Jersey native played both quarterback and defensive back in high school before coming to Penn, where his future was set on defense. He became a smart and productive safety for the Quakers. Elko earned letters in 1995, 1997 and 1998, when he helped Penn to an Ivy League title.

Matt Entz, Fresno State Bulldogs: Entz grew up in Waterloo, Iowa, and attended nearby Wartburg College, where his parents, grandparents and great-grandfather had also attended. He was part of a stretch that included 19 straight wins from 1993 to 1994, and two Division III playoff appearances.

Kirk Ferentz, Iowa Hawkeyes: Ferentz played high school football in Pittsburgh, and also was a standout left-handed baseball pitcher. He went on to play linebacker at UConn, then a Division II program, where he was named defensive MVP and served as a team captain in the mid 1970s.

Tony Gibson, Marshall Thundering Herd: The West Virginia native stayed close to home for college at Glenville State, where he played defensive back and helped the team to two West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championships. Gibson played for Glenville State from 1991 to 1994.

Butch Jones, Arkansas State Red Wolves: Jones grew up near the eastern shores of Lake Michigan, where his father served as police chief in Saugatuck, Michigan. Butch went to Division II Ferris State to play running back and wide receiver and earned letters his first two seasons. A knee injury ended his career and moved him into coaching.

Pete Lembo, Buffalo Bulls: Lembo grew up on Staten Island before attending Georgetown, where he started four seasons on the Hoyas' offensive line. Lembo played center and was a team captain as a senior in 1991. He also earned the Coaches' Award for outstanding leadership.

Derek Mason, Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders: Mason grew up in Phoenix and starred for Camelback High School before staying in-state for college at Northern Arizona. He earned four letters with the Lumberjacks and started two seasons. Mason also competed in track there.

Jeff Monken, Army Black Knights: Monken grew up in Illinois and played multiple sports both in high school and college. He attended Millikin University, a Division III program in Decatur, Illinois, where he played wide receiver and also earned two letters in track, serving as a co-captain in 1989.

Bill O'Brien, Boston College Eagles: He's known for coaching offense and quarterbacks but played defensive end and linebacker at Brown. O'Brien earned letters there in 1991 and 1992.

Brent Pry, Virginia Tech Hokies: Pry was born in Pennsylvania and attended high school in Virginia, where he earned all-state honors as a quarterback and a defensive back. He started college as a safety at Maryville College in 1988 before transferring to Buffalo, then also a Division III program. Pry lettered in 1990 but sustained a career-ending injury in 1991.

Jeff Traylor, UTSA Roadrunners: He grew up in Gilmer, Texas, and played for the high school team that he would later coach to three state championships and 12 district championships. Traylor walked onto the team at Stephen F. Austin and played four years as a reserve tight end. He earned two degrees from the school.

Pre-portal transfers (10)

Fran Brown, Syracuse Orange: Brown started off as a high school quarterback in Camden, New Jersey, setting a team record with 47 touchdown passes and earning all-league honors three times. After starting college at Hudson Valley Community College, Brown played cornerback at Western Carolina, where he was a team captain and earned first-team all-league honors. Brown spent two seasons on the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad.

Clay Helton, Georgia Southern Eagles: Helton finished high school in Texas before heading to Auburn. He was a backup quarterback there before transferring to Houston, where his father Kim was head coach. Clay also held a reserve role at Houston but saw some action in 1994, completing 46 passes in eight games for 417 yards with a touchdown and four interceptions.

Phil Longo, Sam Houston Bearkats: He began his college career in Pennsylvania at East Stroudsburg University, where he played quarterback for a year before transferring to Rowan University. Longo played running back for Rowan and helped the team to its first championship in the New Jersey Athletic Conference, as well as its first Division III playoff appearance.

Bronco Mendenhall, Utah State Aggies: A Utah native, Mendenhall had a decorated career at two college programs. He started in juco at Snow College and earned All-America honors in 1985 as he helped the team to an undefeated season and an NJCAA national championship. Mendenhall then went to the Pac-10 at Oregon State, where he played safety and linebacker and was a team captain in 1987.

Sherrone Moore, Michigan Wolverines: The Kansas native began his college career in the state at Butler Community College, where he started two seasons, helped the team to two league titles and earned second-team all-conference recognition as a guard. Moore then transferred to Oklahoma, where he appeared in 14 games during two seasons and played for two Big 12 championship squads.

Oklahoma's Sherrone Moore holds up the 2007 Big 12 championship trophy. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Pat Narduzzi, Pitt Panthers: Narduzzi was an all-state linebacker in Ohio and began his college career at Youngstown State, where his father Bill served as head coach. Pat started his freshman season at YSU in 1985 and led the Ohio Valley Conference in tackles before transferring to Rhode Island, where he started from 1987 to 1989.

Tony Sanchez, New Mexico State Aggies: Sanchez began his college career at Oakland's Laney College, where he was a standout wide receiver. He then transferred to New Mexico State and played his final two seasons there, recording 42 receptions for 546 yards as a senior. Sanchez earned letters in both years at NMSU.

Willie Simmons, Florida International Panthers: A coveted quarterback recruit, Simmons went to Clemson and earned three letters, spending two seasons as a backup before starting in 2002. He passed for 2,530 yards and 16 touchdowns in 24 games with the Tigers. After helping Clemson to three bowl games, Simmons transferred to The Citadel and earned first-team all-league honors in 2003. He then spent one season in the United Indoor Football League.

Brent Venables, Oklahoma Sooners: Venables grew up in Kansas and played at two schools within his home state, first at Garden City Community College, where he was a junior college All-America linebacker with 276 career tackles. He then transferred to Kansas State and played for coach Bill Snyder, earning honorable mention All-Big Eight honors in 1992 after recording 124 tackles.

Scotty Walden, UTEP Miners: The 35-year-old Walden can certainly relate to the experience of the modern college football player. He spent time at three schools: Dordt College in Iowa, and Hardin-Simmons University and Sul Ross State in Texas. Walden started in 2008 for Dordt and 2011 for Sul Ross State, and played both quarterback and defensive back for Hardin-Simmons in between. He was a team captain as a senior in 2011.

Group of 5 stars (6)

Troy Calhoun, Air Force Falcons: Calhoun played quarterback at Air Force in the 1980s, and was one of just two freshmen to letter on the 1985 team that finished 12-1. He eventually became the Falcons' starter under longtime coach Fisher DeBerry.

P.J. Fleck, Minnesota Golden Gophers: After a decorated high school career that featured all-state honors in three sports and two state championships, Fleck went to Northern Illinois, where he earned first-team All-MAC honors as a senior and helped the team to 10 wins. Fleck set a team record for career punt returns and had 77 receptions for 1,028 yards and six touchdowns in 2003. He spent two years in the San Francisco 49ers organization, appearing in one game.

Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Rebels: He has been around the game since birth as the son of Monte Kiffin, a longtime defensive guru in both college football and the NFL. Lane Kiffin attended high school in Minnesota, playing football, basketball and baseball. In college at Fresno State, he shared the quarterback room with David Carr, an eventual No. 1 NFL draft pick. After three years as a reserve, Kiffin became a student assistant as a senior.

Jerry Mack, Kennesaw State Owls: A Memphis native, Mack began his college career as a wide receiver at Jackson State before transferring to Arkansas State. He earned letters in his three seasons with Arkansas State and saw his most field action in 2002.

Ken Niumatalolo, San Jose State Spartans: Niumatalolo grew up in Honolulu and became a multisport star at Radford High School, which he led to an Oahu Prep Bowl Championship. After serving an LDS mission, he played quarterback at the University of Hawai'i, earning three letters and helping the Rainbows to their first bowl appearance in 1989.

Brian Smith, Ohio Bobcats: Smith was a standout California high school wrestler in addition to playing football. He went to Hawai'i for college and primarily played long snapper during his first few seasons but eventually became the team's starting center in 2000 and 2001. He spent 2002 and 2003 as a free agent with the Baltimore Ravens and Green Bay Packers.

Small-school standouts (22)

Tim Albin, Charlotte 49ers: The Oklahoma native didn't drift far for college, playing at Division II Northwestern Oklahoma State, where he was an all-conference wide receiver. He had 109 career receptions for 1,811 yards from 1985 to 1988, and became the school's first player to earn all-district honors three times.

David Braun, Northwestern Wildcats: Braun was a defensive lineman at Winona State in Minnesota, earning all-league honors. He served as a captain and helped the team to three conference championships and three Division II playoff appearances.

Jason Candle, Toledo Rockets: Few college programs at any level have a stronger coaching tree than Mount Union, a Division III powerhouse where Candle, Super Bowl champion Nick Sirianni and others played. Candle was an all-conference wide receiver for the Purple Raiders, contributing to two national championships and leading the team in receptions (41), receiving yards (778), and touchdowns (9) in 2001.

Mark Carney, Kent State Golden Flashes: Carney, serving as Kent State's interim coach for the 2025 season, was a standout quarterback at Fordham. He won team MVP honors in 2001, when he twice eclipsed 365 passing yards and was named second-team All-Patriot League. Carney had nine career games of 200 passing yards or more and ranks in the top 15 in team history for several categories, including sixth for single-season touchdown passes (27).

Bob Chesney, James Madison Dukes: Chesney played college ball at Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, a Division III program. Chesney stood out at defensive back for Dickinson, twice earning second-team all-league honors and being named team MVP in 1997. He was a team captain as a senior.

Chris Creighton, Eastern Michigan Eagles: His fascinating path began in San Francisco and took him to Kenyon College in Ohio, where he was a Kenyon hall of fame quarterback and set single-season conference records for passing yardage (2,843) and touchdowns (29). He led Kenyon to its only North Coast Athletic Conference title in 1989 and later guided a Swedish team, the Limhamn Griffins, to a national championship as player-coach in 1993.

Spencer Danielson, Boise State Broncos: The Southern California native began his college career at the University of San Diego before transferring to Azusa Pacific, where he became a standout linebacker. Danielson started 29 games in his career and finished with 190 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and 5 interceptions between 2009 and 2012.

Jake Dickert, Wake Forest Demon Deacons: Dickert attended Wisconsin-Stevens Point, where he was recruited to play quarterback but switched to wide receiver. He had an appendectomy as a senior but missed only two games and led the league in receptions per game (7), while ranking third in receiving yards (74 YPG) and earning second-team all-conference honors.

Willie Fritz, Houston Cougars: You simply don't sport this haircut without backing it up, which Fritz did as a four-year starter at Pittsburg State in Kansas, where he played for two league championship squads. He also played point guard for the school's basketball team from 1978 to 1981.

Willie Fritz

Pittsburg State, Defensive Back/Punt Returner 1978-1981 pic.twitter.com/RJ642VY5j5 — Random College Athletes (@RandomAthletess) September 7, 2021

Joe Harasymiak, UMass Minutemen: The New Jersey native went to Division III Springfield College in Massachusetts, where he became a captain and a standout defensive back. He tied team records for single-season interceptions (10 in 2006) and career interceptions (17 from 2004 to 2007). He was a co-captain in 2007.

Charles Huff, Southern Miss Golden Eagles: Huff had a versatile and successful career at Hampton, an FCS program, where he played center, guard, fullback and tight end. He started at center in 2005 when Hampton went undefeated and won one of three MEAC championships during Huff's career. Huff played on two teams that reached the FCS playoffs.

K.C. Keeler, Temple Owls: After playing four sports in high school in Pennsylvania, Keeler came to Delaware, where he started at linebacker as the Blue Hens won a Division II national championship in 1979. He started three seasons and recorded six interceptions, including picks on three consecutive pass attempts in a 1978 Division II playoff quarterfinal. Keeler signed as a free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles but was cut.

Brian Kelly, LSU Tigers: After growing up in the Boston area, Kelly attended Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts, where he became a standout middle linebacker. Kelly would earn all-league honors in the New England Collegiate Football Conference and set a team record for tackles with 314.

Chris Klieman, Kansas State Wildcats: Klieman played college ball at Northern Iowa. He was a three-time all-conference defensive back for the Panthers and earned four letters with the program. Klieman helped the team to conference titles in 1987 and 1990, and two FCS playoff wins in 1987.

Dan Lanning, Oregon Ducks: Lanning grew up near Kansas City and played for William Jewell, an NAIA program. He was a linebacker there from 2004 to 2008. As a senior, he recorded 57 tackles, including 10.5 for loss and 4.5 sacks, and added a forced fumble while earning all-conference honors.

Mike Locksley, Maryland Terrapins: Locksley grew up in Washington D.C. and played college ball in Baltimore at Towson, where he started at safety and was a defensive captain. He earned defensive MVP honors as a senior in 1991 and finished 19th on the school's all-time tackles list.

Joe Moorhead, Akron Zips: Moorhead played quarterback for Fordham, where he started three seasons and was a team captain as a senior. He earned second-team All-Patriot League honors as a senior in 1995 and finished with team single-season and career records for both completions and passing yards.

Dan Mullen, UNLV Rebels: Mullen played tight end for Ursinus College, a Division III program in Pennsylvania, where he earned two letters and was a first-team All-Centennial Conference selection as a senior in 1993.

Mike Norvell, Florida State Seminoles: Like Fritz, Norvell had an unforgettable college haircut while playing wide receiver at Central Arkansas, then a Division II program. But he, too, backed it up with great play. Norvell finished as the team's career receptions leader with 213. He was fifth in career receiving yards with 2,611. He helped the Bears to an 11-win season and a Gulf South championship as a senior.

#FlashbackFriday Mike Norvell rocking the corn rows as a player at Central Arkansas. #PlayOnPlaya pic.twitter.com/aZxpUguXPH — College Sports Only 🏈 🏀 ⚾️ (@CollegeSportsO) November 25, 2016

Scott Satterfield, Cincinnati Bearcats: Satterfield is among the key figures to propel Appalachian State up the ranks and into the FBS. He started 27 games at quarterback for the FCS Mountaineers from 1992 to 1995. Satterfield earned first-team all-league honors as a dual-threat QB in his final year, as Appalachian State went 11-0 in the regular season and finished 12-1.

Jay Sawvel, Wyoming Cowboys: Part of the vast Mount Union tree, Sawvel grew up in Ohio and attended Mount, where he earned three letters and was an all-conference selection as a senior in 1993, as the Purple Raiders won the Division III national title. He had 118 tackles that fall.

Greg Schiano, Rutgers Scarlet Knights: The New Jersey native played college ball at Bucknell, where he earned three letters and led the team with 114 tackles as a junior. Schiano was named to the All-Patriot League team that fall and captained the Bucknell team as a senior in 1987, earning Sporting News preseason All-America honors that year.

Small-school superstars (9)

Ryan Day, Ohio State Buckeyes: Few New Hampshirites have had better careers within the state than Day. He was a star quarterback for Manchester Central High School, becoming Gatorade Player of the Year in 1996 after setting state records for career pass yards (4,099) and touchdown passes (57). Day then attended the University of New Hampshire, where he started for then-offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. He set nine team records there, including career touchdown passes, completions, completion percentage and total offense.

Matt Campbell, Iowa State Cyclones: Campbell said playing at Mount Union, after a difficult year at Pitt, "saved my life," and put him on a path to success. He joined the Division III power and helped the Purple Raiders to three consecutive national championships and four league titles. A defensive lineman, Campbell was twice named defensive lineman of the year in the Ohio Athletic Conference and earned All-America honors as the team went 54-1 in his career.

James Franklin, Penn State Nittany Lions: Franklin went to East Stroudsburg, a Division II program. He started at quarterback during the 1993 and 1994 seasons, finishing sixth nationally in total offense in 1994 (312.9 YPG). Franklin had 4,498 passing yards and 33 touchdowns in his two seasons as the starter, and finished with 23 team records.

Tre Lamb, Tulsa Golden Hurricane: Lamb comes from a football family and earned Georgia all-state honors as a high school quarterback while playing for his father, Hal. He went 21-4 as the starter before coming to Tennessee Tech, where he was a three-time captain and in 2011 led the team to its first league title since 1975 and its first FCS playoff appearance. Lamb set three team records, including single-season total offense, and had 5,301 career passing yards.

Lance Leipold, Kansas Jayhawks: Before leading Wisconsin-Whitewater to six Division III national championships in eight years as coach, Leipold played quarterback for the Warhawks. He led Whitewater to a conference title in 1984 and finished his career with nine team records, including single-season completions (145), attempts (306) and yards (2,034). Leipold finished his career with 4,277 passing yards on 303 completions.

Chuck Martin, Miami (Ohio) RedHawks: He played college ball at Division III Millikin from 1986 to 1990. Martin earned All-America honors as both a safety and a placekicker, and was named an academic All-American.

Billy Napier, Florida Gators: After playing high school football for his father, Bill, Napier went to Furman, where he twice earned All-Southern Conference honors as a quarterback. Furman won two league titles and reached the Division I-AA (now FCS) national championship game in Napier's junior season of 2001. Napier set team records as a senior with 64.8% completions and 2,475 yards and was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, given to the top FCS player.

Ricky Rahne, Old Dominion Monarchs: Rahne became one of the best players in Cornell history, setting 33 team passing and total offense records as a three-year starter. Rahne's 7,718 passing yards marked the third most among Ivy League players, and he set Cornell marks for total offense (7,994 yards), completions (678), touchdown passes (54) and other categories. He twice earned honorable mention all-league honors and was a three-time team MVP.

Jimmy Rogers, Washington State Cougars: Before coaching South Dakota State to national titles, Rogers was a tackling machine for the Jackrabbits from 2006 to 2009. He started all four years at linebacker and earned all-conference honors two times, including a first-team selection in 2007. He led the Great West Football Conference with 110 tackles that fall, and finished his career with 312 career tackles, 3 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles. Rogers was a captain on South Dakota State's first FCS playoff team.

POWER 4 KEY CONTRIBUTORS (8)

Shane Beamer, South Carolina Gamecocks: The Beamer coaching family is known for special teams, and Shane not surprisingly served as the starting long snapper for Virginia Tech, where his father Frank was a Hall of Fame coach. Shane snapped and played wide receiver on five bowl teams and three Big East championship teams, including the 1999 squad that played for a national title.

Bret Bielema, Illinois Fighting Illini: Bielema is in the vast coaching tree of ex-Iowa players. He walked on as a defensive lineman before earning a scholarship from longtime coach Hayden Fry. He played for Iowa's Big Ten title team in 1990, started in 1991 and was a co-captain in 1992. Bielema had brief stints with the Seattle Seahawks and the Arena League's Milwaukee Mustangs.

Bret Bielema during his playing days at Iowa (1988-1992):



• walk-on defensive lineman

• earned a scholarship

• named team captain his senior year



This is a Bert appreciation tweet. pic.twitter.com/Rw79TsH1NM — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) January 19, 2023

Dell McGee, Georgia State Panthers: McGee grew up in Columbus, Georgia, and played defensive back at Auburn, where he earned four letters and started two seasons. He had a late interception in the 1993 Iron Bowl to help undefeated Auburn defeat Alabama. McGee was a fifth-round NFL draft pick in 1996 and played in the NFL, NFL Europe, XFL and the Arena Football League during seven pro seasons.

Frank Reich, Stanford Cardinal: Reich played quarterback at Maryland, where he backed up Boomer Esiason for three seasons. He finally started as a senior and led the largest comeback in NCAA history against reigning national champion Miami, as Maryland erased a 31-0 deficit to win 42-40. Reich set a team record with six touchdown passes and finished with 1,446 passing yards that fall. A third-round draft pick by Buffalo, Reich played behind Jim Kelly but led the Bills to the largest comeback in NFL history against Houston in the 1993 playoffs.

The Making of a Miracle.



Frank Reich to Greg Hill for 68-yards to stun the Canes in the Orange Bowl! pic.twitter.com/4665ka4Ezc — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) July 21, 2020

Rich Rodriguez, West Virginia Mountaineers: RichRod is back in his home state, where he was an all-state football and basketball player in high school before going to WVU. He walked on and started at defensive back in 1981, before earning letters from 1982 to 1984. Rodriguez had a key interception in WVU's 1984 win against Penn State, which ended a 29-year losing streak to the Nittany Lions. Rodriguez had 54 career tackles and three interceptions as a backup safety.

Kalani Sitake, BYU Cougars: An all-state high school running back in Missouri, Sitake came to BYU and played fullback for Hall of Fame coach Lavell Edwards. He started three seasons and served as team captain in 2000, Edwards' final year as Cougars coach. Sitake had 70 carries, 57 receptions and 752 all-purpose yards in his career. He signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as a free agent but did not play because of injury.

Jon Sumrall, Tulane Green Wave: A two-time all-state high school player in Huntsville, Alabama, Sumrall went to Kentucky, where he earned three letters and started at middle linebacker during the 2004 season. He led the team in tackles that fall with 72, while recording a sack and an interception.

Mark Stoops, Kentucky Wildcats: Another former Iowa player under coach Hayden Fry, Stoops followed his brothers Bob and Mike as Hawkeyes defensive backs. He participated in four bowl games with the Hawkeyes, earned three letters and recorded two interceptions.

The 30 best

30. Luke Fickell, Wisconsin Badgers: The conversation about Fickell's athletic career has to start with wrestling, since he won three consecutive state titles in Ohio and posted a record of 106-0. He then played nose guard for Ohio State, starting all four seasons for the Buckeyes and setting a team record with 50 consecutive starts in the mid-1990s. Fickell finished with 206 career tackles, including 26 for loss and six sacks, while adding two interceptions.

29. Ryan Beard, Missouri State Bears: Beard was a star high school defensive back before going to Western Kentucky. He twice earned All-Sun Belt honors with the Hilltoppers, and made the Sun Belt's all-freshman team in 2008, when he started 10 games and led the team with three interceptions. Beard had a career-high 71 tackles as a junior and 51 during his senior season.

28. Eric Morris, North Texas Mean Green: A standout high school receiver, Morris played for coach Mike Leach at Texas Tech in the Air Raid offense. He became a key contributor in his final two seasons and finished with 184 receptions for 1,965 yards and 19 touchdowns. Morris also earned second-team All-Big 12 honors as a punt returner, averaging more than 10 yards per runback.

27. Justin Wilcox, California Golden Bears: The son of Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Dave Wilcox, Justin followed the family path and played at Oregon after quarterbacking his high school to a state title. He switched to defense with the Ducks and played safety, corner and nickel, and was on three bowl teams. Wilcox earned second-team All-Pac-10 honors as a senior in 1999.

26. Jay Norvell, Colorado State Rams: Yet another coach with Iowa/Hayden Fry roots, Norvell played safety for the Hawkeyes, much like the Stoops brothers. He became an All-Big Ten player and led the league with seven interceptions in 1985, as the team won the Big Ten and went to the Rose Bowl. Norvell went undrafted in the NFL but became a "Spare Bear" during the 1987 labor strike and appeared in six games that season.

25. Brent Key, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Anyone who has followed Key's coaching career knows he's an unapologetic ex-offensive lineman who loves to RUN THE BAWL. He started at guard from 1997 to 2000 under coach George O'Leary, and earned All-ACC honors as a senior, when he also captained the team. Georgia Tech finished ranked in the AP Top 25 in all four of Key's seasons there.

24. Barry Odom, Purdue Boilermakers: A high school star in Oklahoma who played running back and linebacker, Odom left the state for Missouri and became a productive linebacker for the Tigers. He appeared in 10 games in each of his four seasons with Missouri, and recorded 362 career tackles, which ranks seventh on the team's all-time list. Odom earned third-team All-Big 12 honors in 1998 and honorable mention honors in 1997 and 1999.

23. Kalen DeBoer, Alabama Crimson Tide: DeBoer was the Bo Jackson of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, shattering University of Sioux Falls team records in both football and baseball. He hit .520 in 1998 and finished as a .492 hitter with records for average, home runs, hits and RBIs. DeBoer was an All-America wide receiver in 1996, helping Sioux Falls to its first NAIA Division II national title. As a senior, he set a team record with 99 receptions for 1,372 yards. DeBoer briefly played professionally in an indoor football league.

22. Thomas Hammock, Northern Illinois Huskies: Hammock played a key role in NIU's rise under coach Joe Novak, as he had consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons in 2000 and 2001. He earned first-team All-MAC honors in both seasons, playing ahead of future NFL back Michael Turner. A heart condition forced him to retire from football in 2002, but he finished with 2,432 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns.

21. Sam Pittman, Arkansas Razorbacks: One of several NAIA All-America selections on this list, Pittman was a standout defensive lineman at Pittsburg State in Kansas. He earned first-team All-America honors at end and made the all-conference team three times while putting up record-setting numbers at end. Pittman had 46 career sacks, including a team-record 22 in 1982. The Oklahoma native was a high school state champion in the shot put.

20. Mario Cristobal, Miami Hurricanes: He was a first-team All-Big East offensive lineman who helped Miami to national titles in 1989 and 1991. Cristobal earned four letters at The U and then spent a season as a Denver Broncos free agent and two in NFL Europe with Amsterdam.

Mario Cristobal won two titles as a player at Miami. Miami Athletics

19. Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame Fighting Irish: A Parade high school All-American from the Dayton, Ohio, area, Freeman played college ball at Ohio State, where he started 37 games at linebacker, often alongside James Laurinaitis. He earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in each of his final two seasons, and finished with 268 career tackles, including 23 for loss and six sacks, as well as two interceptions and two forced fumbles. A fifth-round NFL draft pick, Freeman spent time with three teams before retiring because of a heart condition.

18. Sonny Cumbie, Louisiana Tech Bulldogs: A standout athlete from West Texas, Cumbie passed up scholarship offers to walk on at Texas Tech. He played behind Kliff Kingsbury and B.J. Symons until 2004, when he became the starter and led the nation with 4,742 passing yards, while recording 32 touchdown passes and completing more than 65% of his attempts. He earned Holiday Bowl MVP honors after passing for 520 yards against Cal. Cumbie was named 2006 Rookie of the Year in the Arena Football League with the Los Angeles Avengers, and led the team to the playoffs the following year.

17. Trent Bray, Oregon State Beavers: Bray grew up around football as his father, Craig, was a longtime college coach in the Northwest. He then followed his dad to Oregon State, where Trent started 34 consecutive games at linebacker. He earned first-team All-Pac-10 honors in 2005 and second-team honors in 2004. He ranks sixth in team history with 337 career tackles.

16. Jeff Brohm, Louisville Cardinals: Brohm is on the Mount Rushmore of football in his hometown of Louisville. A quarterback for Trinity High, Brohm was named Kentucky high school player of the decade for the 1980s, and won Kentucky Mr. Football in 1988. He then started three seasons at Louisville, twice earning team MVP honors and passing for 5,451 and 38 touchdowns. Brohm still ranks among the school's top 10 in most major passing categories. He then played eight NFL seasons but saw the field rarely, before earning first-team All-XFL honors with the Orlando Rage in 2001.

15. Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs: Smart was a star high school safety for his father, Sonny, a longtime Georgia high school coach, before coming to Athens to play for the Bulldogs. Kirby lettered in all four seasons as a ball-hawking defensive back, and had at least one interception per year. He earned first-team All-SEC recognition as a senior in 1998. He had six interceptions in 1997 and five -- tops in the SEC -- during his senior season. Smart's 13 career interceptions ranks sixth in team history. He went undrafted and went to a tryout with the Indianapolis Colts before entering coaching.

14. Michael Desormeaux, Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns: Desormeaux had a memorable playing career in southern Louisiana, first as an all-state quarterback from New Iberia, and then at the University of Louisiana, then Louisiana-Lafayette. He became an all-purpose star and dual-threat quarterback, earning All-Sun Belt honors three times, setting the team single-season passing efficiency record and being named Sun Belt Player of the Year in 2008. He became only the eighth FBS quarterback to record consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons and finished with 3,893 passing yards and 23 touchdowns, and 2,843 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns. Desormeaux played briefly on NFL and CFL practice squads after his college career.

13. G.J. Kinne, Texas State Bobcats: A decorated high school quarterback from Texas, Kinne began his college career at the University of Texas before transferring to Tulsa. He became a three-year starter for the Golden Hurricane, earning Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2010. Kinne was a second-team all-league selection in 2011 and finished his Tulsa career with 9,472 passing yards and 81 touchdowns, eclipsing 2,700 passing yards and 20 touchdowns in all three years he played there. He spent 2012 to 2016 bouncing around the NFL, CFL and Arena League but rarely seeing the field.

12. Kyle Whittingham, Utah Utes: A coach synonymous with Utah football initially had more connections to archrival BYU. Whittingham grew up in Provo and starred for Provo High School and then BYU, where he racked up 240 tackles in his final two seasons. In 1981, he was named WAC Defensive Player of the Year after recording 7 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, 3 fumble recoveries, 2 interceptions and 9 quarterback hurries. Whittingham played in the first four Holiday Bowls, earning Defensive MVP honors in 1981. He spent time with two USFL teams and was a replacement player for the Los Angeles Rams in the 1987 NFL labor strike.

11. Timmy Chang, Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors: College football fans of a certain age undoubtedly remember staying up late to watch Chang dissect defenses at old Aloha Stadium. A prolific quarterback in coach June Jones' run-and-shoot offense, Chang set Division I records for passing yardage (17,072), total offense (16,901), completions (1,388) and attempts (2,436). Chang earned All-WAC honors four times, twice earned Hawai'i Bowl co-MVP honors and was a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. He bounced around the NFL, NFL Europe and CFL after college.

play 1:08 Flashback: Timmy Chang's 5 TDs power 2004 Hawai'i Bowl victory Timmy Chang throws four touchdowns and rushes for another as Hawai'i defeats UAB to win the 2004 Hawai'i Bowl.

10. Major Applewhite, South Alabama Jaguars: After an impressive high school career as a quarterback in Louisiana, Applewhite came to Texas, where he made an immediate impact for the Longhorns. He earned Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors in 1998, when he set Texas freshman records for passing yards (2,453) and passing touchdowns (18). Applewhite was named Big 12 Co-Offensive Player of the Year in 1999 and went 22-8 as Texas' starter, despite playing behind Chris Simms for much of the 2001 season. He left with Texas records for career passing yards (8,353), single-season passing yards (3,357 in 1999) and career touchdown passes (60), and still ranks in the top five in many categories. Applewhite signed a free agent contract with the New England Patriots but soon quit to pursue coaching.

9. Scott Frost, UCF Knights: A Parade All-America selection at Nebraska's Wood River High School, Frost piled up yards as a dual-threat quarterback and also shined in basketball and track. But he started college at Stanford, where he played quarterback and safety before transferring back home. Frost became Nebraska's QB1 in 1996 and had 22 touchdowns (13 pass, 9 rush), winning Big 12 newcomer of the year. In 1997, he became Nebraska's first QB to eclipse 1,000 yards in both passing and rushing yards as he helped the team to a national title. A third-round NFL draft pick, Frost played safety for four teams in six years.

8. Trent Dilfer, UAB Blazers: Part of the impressive Fresno State quarterback tradition, Dilfer started for two and a half seasons with the Bulldogs, helping the team to three outright or shared WAC titles. He shined in bowl games against USC and Colorado and won WAC Offensive Player of the Year honors in 1993, when he passed for 3,799 yards and 30 touchdowns. Dilfer also earned the Sammy Baugh Trophy as the nation's top quarterback. He skipped his season to enter the NFL, where he was drafted No. 6 and had 20,518 passing yards and 113 touchdowns during a 14-year career. Dilfer made the Pro Bowl in 1997 and helped the Baltimore Ravens to a victory in Super Bowl XXXV.

7. Jonathan Smith, Michigan State Spartans: Smith is one of the great underdog stories among current college coaches. He came to Oregon State as a walk-on quarterback from Glendora, California, but took over as the Beavers' starter on Halloween 1998. Smith would start the final 38 games of his career, and set Oregon State records for passing yards (9,680), touchdown passes (55) and single-season passing yards (3,053 yards in 1999). He twice earned All-Pac-10 honors, twice served as captain and led Oregon State to an 11-win season and a No. 4 final AP ranking in 2000, when he earned Fiesta Bowl Offensive MVP honors in a win against Notre Dame.

6. DeShaun Foster, UCLA Bruins: A workhorse running back for UCLA, Foster left with the team record for career carries (722) and ranked in the top five for career touchdowns (44), rushing yards (3,194) and scoring (266 points). As a senior he led the Pac-10 in rushing (138.6 YPG), scoring (9.75 PPG) and all-purpose yards (154.75 YPG). Foster twice earned first-team all-league honors and was a second-team All-America selection in 2001. A second-round draft pick of the Carolina Panthers, Foster played six NFL seasons and had a 33-yard touchdown against New England in Super Bowl XXXVIII. He was inducted into the UCLA hall of fame in 2022.

5. Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State Cowboys: Gundy led his high school to a state championship, earning Oklahoma Player of the Year honors, and also excelling in baseball. He then came to Oklahoma State, where he started all four seasons and began his career with 138 pass attempts without an interception, then an NCAA record. In Gundy's final two seasons, playing alongside running backs Thurman Thomas and Barry Sanders, Oklahoma State went 20-4 and won two bowl games. He finished as the Big Eight's career leader in pass yards (8,473) and total offense (8,272 yards).

4. Steve Sarkisian, Texas Longhorns: As an undersized high school quarterback, Sarkisian wasn't recruited heavily and started his college career as a USC baseball player. He then went to El Camino College, where he resumed football. Sarkisian became a junior college All-American in 1994 and set a juco record for completion percentage (74.2), while also playing baseball. His next stop was BYU, where he had great success as a two-year starter, earning All-WAC honors as a junior and being named WAC Offensive Player of the Year and a second-team All-American as a senior. That fall, he won the Sammy Baugh Trophy as the nation's top quarterback, led the nation in passer rating and finished with 4,027 passing yards and 33 touchdowns. Sarkisian helped BYU (14-1) to a No. 5 finish. He then played three seasons in the CFL, starting in 1999 for Saskatchewan.

3. Josh Heupel, Tennessee Volunteers: Heupel grew up in South Dakota and was the state's player of the year in high school. But without a clear path to start for a major college program, he first went to Weber State, where he went through an ACL injury and appeared in only four games before transferring within the state to Snow College. Heupel earned junior college All-America honors there before transferring to Oklahoma. He immediately made his presence known in 1999 with 3,850 passing yards and 33 touchdowns. Heupel then led the Sooners to a national title in 2000, recording 3,606 passing yards and 20 touchdowns. He was named AP Player of the Year, won the Walter Camp Award and consensus All-America honors, and was runner-up for the Heisman Trophy. A sixth-round NFL draft pick in 2001, Heupel didn't see time in the pros.

2. Eddie George, Bowling Green Falcons: The debate between George and Deion Sanders for the top spot gave these rankings a fun new flavor. Sanders' overall athletic exploits gave him the edge, but he doesn't have a Heisman Trophy. George captured the 1995 Heisman after a monster season with Ohio State: 328 carries for a team-record 1,927 yards and 24 touchdowns, while adding 47 receptions for 417 yards. A massive player recruited by some colleges to play linebacker, George had 12 consecutive 100-yard rushing performances in 1995 and swept the Heisman, Maxwell, Walter Camp and Doak Walker awards. He had 1,442 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns as a junior, and was a College Football Hall of Fame inductee. A first-round NFL draft pick in 1996, George won Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and made four Pro Bowls. He joined Jim Brown as the only running back to eclipse 10,000 rushing yards while never missing a start.

1. Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes: One of the greatest American athletes of the past 50 years, Sanders did it all and did it well at Florida State. He earned first-team All-America honors in his final two years after being named a third-team All-American in 1986. He captured the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's top defensive back and had 14 career interceptions, four pick-sixes, led the nation in punt returns in 1988 and had 1,429 career punt return yards with three touchdowns. Sanders also starred in baseball and track for Florida State. He played in the NFL from 1989 to 2005, earning All-Pro honors six times and being named defensive player of the year in 1994. The Pro and College Football Hall of Famer also played portions of nine seasons in Major League Baseball.

play 1:34 Deion was electric at Florida State Before Deion Sanders was known as "Prime Time" in the NFL, he had his share of highlight-reel plays at Florida State.

Who never played (13)

Scott Abell, Rice Owls: Abell played both baseball and football growing up but went the baseball route at Longwood College, where he started at catcher on a team that reached the Division II World Series semifinals. Drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 37th round of the 1992 amateur draft, Abell spent two seasons in the minor leagues.

Manny Diaz, Duke Blue Devils: Diaz grew up in Miami, where his father Manny was an attorney and later served as mayor from 2001 to 2009. The younger Manny Diaz played football, basketball and baseball in high school, where he earned recognition from the Miami Herald as a standout scholar-athlete. Diaz went to Florida State but did not play. He spent time in sports media, briefly working as a production assistant at ESPN, before entering coaching.

Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State Sun Devils: Dillingham began coaching as a 17-year-old in high school after an ACL tear ended his playing career. He coached the junior varsity team at his high school before coming to Arizona State, where he didn't play but continued coaching at his high school.

Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri Tigers: The Arkansas native earned all-state and all-conference recognition as an undersized linebacker for Alma High School. He went on to Arkansas Tech but didn't play there, earning academic honors and serving as student body president.

Sonny Dykes, TCU Horned Frogs: The son of longtime Texas Tech football coach Spike Dykes, Sonny played quarterback in high school, as well as baseball. But when he came to Texas Tech, he ended up on the diamond as a first baseman for the Red Raiders in 1989 and 1990. Dykes actually began coaching baseball before pivoting to football.

Jedd Fisch, Washington Huskies: Fisch grew up in New Jersey but did not play football. An all-state tennis player in high school, he began coaching high school football as a student at Florida, while also working for Hall of Fame coach Steve Spurrier. Fisch also was roommates with current Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman at Florida.

Hugh Freeze, Auburn Tigers: The son of a high school coach in Independence, Mississippi, Freeze was always around football. But he didn't play the sport at a high level, instead playing baseball at Northwest Mississippi Community College, where he earned academic All-America honors in 1990. Freeze later transferred to Southern Miss but didn't play baseball there.

Alex Golesh, South Florida Bulls: Golesh was born in Moscow (the one in Russia, not Idaho) and came to the United States at age 7, first living near New York and then Dublin, Ohio. Golesh played high school football there, earning three letters, but did not play in college at Ohio State.

Blake Harrell, East Carolina Pirates: Harrell attended Western Carolina but did not play there, and instead joined the coaching staff as a student assistant for the 2001 and 2002 seasons.

Joey McGuire, Texas Tech Red Raiders: McGuire's coaching roots run deep in his home state, first as a high school coach before joining the college ranks at Baylor and now Texas Tech. But McGuire didn't play football at Texas-Arlington, as he seemed headed for a career in medicine or pharmaceuticals before deciding to pursue football coaching instead.

Ryan Silverfield, Memphis Tigers: He was a standout defender for The Bolles School, a high school powerhouse in Jacksonville, Florida, which earned the nation's No. 1 ranking and won two state titles. Silverfield earned first-team all-area honors as a senior, but a neck injury ended his career and he didn't play college ball at Hampden-Sydney, a Division III program in Virginia.

Mike Uremovich, Ball State Cardinals: Uremovich grew up outside Chicago and played high school football at Providence Catholic, where he teamed with current Ball State defensive coordinator Jeff Knowles. He graduated from Purdue but did not play football there.

Bryant Vincent, UL Monroe Warhawks: Vincent grew up in Kentucky and played sports at Glasgow High School. He spent a semester at Western Kentucky before transferring to West Alabama, where he joined the baseball program. Vincent then became a student assistant in football and pursued coaching.