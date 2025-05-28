Baylor defensive lineman Alex Foster, 18, died early Wednesday while home in Mississippi, the team announced.

Foster, from Greenville, Mississippi, redshirted the 2024 season at Baylor and went through practice this spring. Baylor said he died unexpectedly overnight, with no further details.

"We are heartbroken by the unexpected loss of Alex Foster, a beloved member of our football family," Baylor coach Dave Aranda and athletic director Mack Rhoades said in a joint statement. "Our deepest condolences are with Alex's family and all who loved him, as we lift them up in prayer now and in the days to come. ... Alex's memory will forever be part of our hearts and this program."

Aranda posted a separate message on X, adding, "Our hearts are broken, and our prayers are with his family, friends and all those who loved him so deeply."

Foster, who was listed at 6-foot-5 and 292 pounds, played high school football for St. Joseph Catholic School in Madison, Mississippi. He was an ESPN three-star recruit in the 2024 class.