The National Football Foundation announced an adjustment to eligibility criteria on Thursday that will open a door to make Mike Leach a College Football Hall of Famer.

Leach, the late coach from Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State, had a winning percentage of .596, just short of the old criteria that coaches had to win 60% of their games.

The new rule sets eligibility at .595, which would also extend new life to former Oklahoma State, LSU and Kansas coach Les Miles, who has a .597 win percentage after 34 wins at LSU were vacated because of NCAA infractions, and Jackie Sherrill, who had a .595 record over 26 seasons at Pitt, Texas A&M and Mississippi State.

Among active coaches, West Virginia's Rich Rodriguez is at .596. The change will go into effect beginning with the 2027 NFF hall of fame ballot.

Leach's mentor, Hal Mumme, who created the Air Raid offense that Leach spread throughout football, hailed this as a great common-sense decision for a coach who always won at places not many others had done before.

"It's the only sane thing to do," Mumme told ESPN. "Why is 60% the magic number? I mean, not everybody gets to coach at Notre Dame or Texas or something. Throw the rule out and vote people in on merit."

Mumme said coaches should be judged on their performance, not an arbitrary cutoff. And, he says, Leach's impact is far bigger than his record.

"Mike Leach was instrumental in changing the way football is played, and has made it more enjoyable for fans and players," Mumme said. "He had a huge role in that and he should be in the Hall of Fame."

All other eligibility requirements for coaches remain unchanged: Coaches must have served as a head coach for a minimum of 10 seasons and must have coached at least 100 games and become eligible for consideration three full seasons after retirement or immediately if they are at least 70. Active coaches become eligible at 75.

"The NFF is committed to preserving the integrity and prestige of the NFF College Football Hall of Fame," NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell said. "This adjustment reflects thoughtful dialogue with leaders across the sport and allows us to better recognize coaches whose contributions to the game extend beyond a narrow statistical threshold."