Four-star cornerback Justice Fitzpatrick, the younger brother of former Alabama All-American and five-time Pro Bowler Minkah Fitzpatrick, has committed to Georgia, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

Fitzpatrick joins the Bulldogs' 2026 class as the nation's No. 3 cornerback prospect and No. 41 overall recruit in the 2026 ESPN 300. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound defensive back from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, picked Georgia over Florida, Miami, Ohio State and Texas.

Fitzpatrick lands with the Bulldogs as the second-ranked of seven ESPN 300 prospects committed to coach Kirby Smart's incoming recruiting class, trailing only five-star quarterback Jared Curtis (No. 5 overall). He now leads an impressive collection of defensive back talent bound for Georgia in 2026 alongside ESPN 300 safeties Zechariah Fort (No. 45) and Jordan Smith (No. 205) and three-star safety Kealan Jones.

Fitzpatrick's jump to major Division I college football will see him follow in the footsteps of his older brother, who authored one of the most accomplished college careers of the previous decade at Alabama from 2015 to 2017. A two-time national champion with the Crimson Tide, the elder Fitzpatrick was a two-time All-American and earned both the Jim Thorpe and Bednarik awards in his final college season in 2017. He currently plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers and has made three straight Pro Bowl teams.

The younger Fitzpatrick logged 34 tackles with seven pass breakups and two interceptions as a junior at St. Thomas Aquinas High. Upon his pledge, four of ESPN's top five cornerback prospects in the 2026 class are committed.