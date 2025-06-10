Open Extended Reactions

A college football game guarantees you certain things. You will get the fight songs. You will get tailgate smells. And you know that, no matter what game you're attending -- maybe it's a storied rivalry game such as the Iron Bowl or Red River, maybe it's a Friday night Louisville-Syracuse affair, and maybe it's even a Division III game like Trinity-Millsaps -- you might see something you have never seen, something you couldn't have envisioned, something you'll be talking about 25 years later.

Below are the top 25 plays of the 2000s, as voted on by ESPN college football writers. Some decided national titles, some provided all-time rivalry bragging rights, and all of them are stuck in our memories forever. This sport puts us through a good amount of nonsense sometimes, but the games, and the greatest plays, make everything worth it.

Eight ESPN writers and two editors nominated the top plays since 2000. Fifty-one plays were nominated and the eight writers ranked plays from 1 to 25, with 25 points awarded for first-place votes, 24 for second place and continuing until 1 point was awarded for a play voted at No. 25. Below is the result of those votes.

1. Kick-six | Nov. 30, 2013

ESPN Illustration

The play was stunning, one of the most improbable endings in college football history, as Auburn's Chris Davis raced 109 yards for a touchdown after Alabama kicker Adam Griffith was short on a 57-yard field goal attempt with one second remaining in the 2013 Iron Bowl. Alabama coach Nick Saban argued to have one second put back on the clock after Tide running back T.J. Yeldon was knocked out of bounds. Griffith was sent in to try the long field goal with the score tied 28-28 after Cade Foster had already missed three field goals. After fielding the kick deep in the end zone, Davis tiptoed down the left sideline before breaking into the open field and into the end zone, where he was mobbed by teammates, cameramen and fans.

The loss kept Saban and the previously unbeaten Crimson Tide from playing for what would have been their third straight national championship. Auburn advanced to the final BCS national championship game, where the Tigers in Gus Malzahn's first season as coach lost to Florida State in the final seconds.

It's a play that will live in the hearts of Auburn fans, who can still hear the school's radio play-by-play announcer, the late Rod Bramblett, screaming "Auburn's going to win the football game!" as Davis crossed the goal line. -- Chris Low

2. Boise State trickeration | Jan. 1, 2007

play 1:53 Ian Johnson celebrates 10 year anniversary of Boise State trick play, proposal Ian Johnson reflects on the glorious moment when he successfully pulled off the "Statue of Liberty" trick play for Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl followed by a spur of the moment proposal to girlfriend Chrissy Popadics.

Boise State's "hook and ladder" and "Statue of Liberty" plays go together -- like Ian Johnson and Chrissy Popadics. With Oklahoma leading 35-28 late in the Fiesta Bowl, Boise State faced fourth-and-18 from midfield when Broncos coach Chris Petersen called for the "hook and ladder." Jared Zabransky completed a pass to Drisan James, who lateralled the ball to receiver Jerard Rabb and he went 50 yards to tie the score at 35 with seven seconds remaining.

The Broncos trailed 42-41 in overtime when they lined up for a 2-point conversion. Zabransky took the snap and kept the ball behind his back, where it was grabbed by Johnson, a running back, on the "Statue of Liberty" play. Johnson then ran uncontested to the corner of the end zone to give the Broncos the stunning 43-42 win. After a wild celebration, Johnson got on one knee and proposed to Popadics, who tearfully accepted in front of a sellout crowd and a national television audience. -- Heather Dinich

3. Invincibowl | Jan. 4, 2006

play 3:49 Rewind: Texas upsets USC in Rose Bowl On Jan. 4, 2006, Texas QB Vince Young orchestrated a touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter in the Rose Bowl against USC to knock off the No. 1 team in the nation and win the BCS National Championship.

Vince Young didn't win the 2005 Heisman Trophy. In fact, USC running back Reggie Bush received 705 more first-place votes. But the Texas quarterback still produced arguably the best individual season this century, culminating with one of college football's most memorable all-time plays.

Trailing in the Rose Bowl with a national championship on the line, the Longhorns faced fourth-and-5 in the waning seconds against the Trojans, the defending national champs. But Young scrambled right, then dashed past the pylon for the game-winning touchdown, lifting the unbeaten Longhorns to their first national title in 35 years. -- Jake Trotter

4. Tua's toss | Jan. 8, 2018

play 0:36 Alabama wins title on Tagovailoa's walk-off TD pass Tua Tagovailoa throws a perfect pass to DeVonta Smith for a 41-yard TD in OT, giving the Crimson Tide their fifth national championship under Nick Saban.

The national title game at the end of the 2017 season came at you in waves. Georgia dominated and led 13-0 at halftime. Alabama subbed in freshman Tua Tagovailoa and charged back to tie the score, but the Tide missed an easy field goal attempt at the buzzer. Georgia moved backward in OT but nailed a 51-yard field goal. Tagovailoa took an atrocious sack and lost 16 yards. Bama had control but lost it, and now Georgia was about to finally topple the Tide.

And then, without a timeout and with the building still buzzing, Tagovailoa calmly looked off the safeties, then fired back to a fellow freshman for the most thrilling, breathless ending to a national title game in the College Football Playoff era. -- Bill Connelly

5. 'The Horror' | Sept. 1, 2007

play 0:50 Relive Appalachian State's historic upset over Michigan On September 1, 2007, Appalachian State entered the Big House as heavy underdogs and came out victorious in a thriller.

There have been major upsets in this sport, but few shook the earth like the day Appalachian State went into Michigan Stadium and stunned the winningest program of all time. Michigan entered the 2007 season ranked No. 5, and though Appalachian State had won consecutive national titles in college football's second rung, Division I-AA (now FCS), the Vegas books didn't place a line on the game.

A Division I-AA team had never beaten a ranked Division I-A team, and Michigan had never played an I-AA opponent. But coach Jerry Moore's team led 28-17 at halftime before Michigan stormed back to lead 32-31 after a 2-point conversion with 4:36 left. Then, Appalachian State drove downfield for a field goal. Michigan amazingly reached field goal range on Chad Henne's pass to Mario Manningham, but Appalachian State's Corey Lynch stormed in to block Jason Gingell's field goal attempt and raced downfield as time expired.

The words of Appalachian State radio broadcaster David Jackson resonate: "The Mountaineers have just beaten the Michigan Wolverines!" So do those of Michigan blogger Brian Cook, who simply referred to the game as, "The Horror." -- Adam Rittenberg

6. 'Six' | Nov. 1, 2008

play 0:37 On this date: Crabtree's clutch catch wins game for Texas Tech On Nov. 1, 2008, Michael Crabtree catches a touchdown pass in the final seconds to win the game for Texas Tech over Texas.

No play represented the Air Raid's playground-type simplicity better than four verticals, what architect Hal Mumme called "Six" because everyone ran deep for six points. Mike Leach, Mumme's protégé, turned Texas Tech into giant-killers running the offense, and landed the Red Raiders' biggest upset blow with that play after "College GameDay's" first visit to Lubbock.

Trailing No. 1 Texas at home, 33-32, with eight seconds left, Graham Harrell threw a back-shoulder ball to Michael Crabtree at the Texas 6, and instead of stepping out of bounds with one second left, Crabtree broke a tackle, got six and ruined Texas' national title hopes, cementing Texas Tech's biggest win in school history on a magical night in Lubbock. -- Dave Wilson

7. Prayer at Jordan-Hare | Nov. 16, 2013

The Kick-Six wouldn't have been nearly as memorable had it not been for the Prayer at Jordan-Hare two weeks earlier. The Tigers were down to a fourth-and-18 gasp from their 27 when quarterback Nick Marshall launched a deep ball down the middle of the field. Georgia defensive backs Josh Harvey-Clemons and Tray Matthews were both in great position to break up the Hail Mary, and Matthews looked like he was going to intercept the pass.

But Harvey-Clemons tipped it to Auburn receiver Ricardo Louis, who bobbled it briefly on his fingertips and never broke stride for a 73-yard touchdown with 25 seconds remaining. Auburn's miraculous 43-38 win paved the way for another miracle two Saturdays later against Alabama and ultimately an appearance in the 2013 national championship game. -- Low

8. Surrender cobra | Oct. 17, 2015

play 1:49 Flashback: Michigan State stuns Michigan on flubbed punt On Oct. 17, 2015, Michigan punter Blake O'Neill bobbled a low snap and coughed up the ball, allowing Michigan State's Jalen Watts-Jackson to scoop it up and score on the final play of the game.

The 2015 Michigan State-Michigan ending created a meme and popularized a phrase. The Wolverines led 23-21 with 10 seconds remaining. But punter Blake O'Neill muffed a low snap and Michigan State's Jalen Watts-Jackson scooped it up. He raced into the end zone as time expired, giving the Spartans the improbable comeback victory.

The ESPN broadcast immediately panned to Michigan student Chris Baldwin, who had his hands on his head in disbelief, ultimately producing the most viral surrender cobra. Watts-Jackson broke his hip as he was tackled into the end zone. But he headed to the hospital as a Spartans legend. -- Trotter

9. Superman | Oct. 6, 2001

play 0:35 Williams' Superman leap seals Oklahoma's win On Oct. 6, 2001, Roy Williams flies through the air and hits Texas QB Chris Simms, forcing an INT to Teddy Lehman to secure the Sooners' win.

The "Superman" leap embodied Oklahoma's dominance over Texas -- and a five-game winning streak in the series -- through the early 2000s. With the Longhorns pinned at their 2-yard line, co-defensive coordinators Mike Stoops and Brent Venables (now OU's head coach) dialed up the "Slamdogs" blitz, calling for Williams to shoot through the gap between the left tackle and guard from the safety position.

Williams soared over the gap instead, crashing into the chest of quarterback Chris Simms. The collision popped the ball into the arms of linebacker Teddy Lehman, who waltzed into the end zone to seal a 14-3 victory. -- Trotter

10. Champions* | Jan. 3, 2003

play 1:17 Ohio State wins championship with help from questionable PI call On Jan. 3, 2003, Chris Gamble can't catch an overtime TD, but Miami is called for pass interference. Ohio State won the national championship in 2OT.

Perhaps the most questionable pass interference call in college football history, the penalty on Miami's Glenn Sharpe in overtime in the 2003 Fiesta Bowl prevented the Hurricanes from repeating as national champions and cementing their dynasty. With one play left to keep their season alive, Ohio State quarterback Craig Krenzel dropped back to pass on fourth-and-3 from the 5-yard line, throwing for Chris Gamble in the end zone. The pass fell incomplete, and Miami players and staff ran onto the field in celebration. Except ... Terry Porter, the field judge, threw a flag several seconds after the play ended, a delay that added to the mass confusion that followed and resulted in the widespread second-guessing of the call (for those outside Columbus, Ohio, that is).

The officials huddled and called pass interference on Sharpe. With a fresh set of downs, Ohio State scored to send the game into a second overtime and won the game 31-24. -- Andrea Adelson

11. Clowney 'car wreck' | Jan. 1, 2013

play 0:41 Flashback: Clowney's massive hit sends RB's helmet flying Back in 2013, South Carolina's Jadeveon Clowney knocked the helmet off Michigan's Vincent Smith after a hard hit, causing a fumble that Clowney then recovered.

Jadeveon Clowney was a 6-foot-6, 274-pound, hulking defensive end who became the face of South Carolina's renaissance under coach Steve Spurrier. He came to South Carolina as the nation's top recruit and would leave as the No. 1 pick in the 2014 NFL draft. But his most memorable college play came in the 2013 Outback Bowl against Michigan, which led 22-21 midway through the fourth quarter.

Michigan had possession after a controversial first-down call on a fake punt, and gave the ball to Vincent Smith, its 5-foot-6, 175-pound running back. Clowney rumbled through Michigan's line untouched and met Smith, who was just receiving the ball. Smith's helmet and the ball went flying, and Clowney recovered. "It sounded like a car wreck," South Carolina defensive tackle J.T. Surratt said. South Carolina won 33-28, and Clowney earned an ESPY for the hit. -- Rittenberg

12. 'Oh my gracious!' | Nov. 10, 2012

play 1:00 When Johnny Football took down Alabama Revisit Texas A&M's upset of No. 1 Alabama in 2012 and the game that turned Johnny Manziel into a legend.

In 2012, Johnny Manziel led Texas A&M into the SEC, and rolled into Tuscaloosa as 14-point underdogs to No. 1 Alabama. He left as Johnny Football, a Heisman favorite as just a redshirt freshman. Looking back, it was a star-studded affair: Coach Kevin Sumlin's first-year offensive coordinator, Kliff Kingsbury, outdueled Nick Saban and Kirby Smart in a 29-24 upset, with Manziel completing 24 of 31 passes for 253 yards and two TDs, with another 18 carries for 92 yards. Manziel's Heisman moment was cemented in the third quarter when he avoided a sack, bounced off an Alabama defender, bobbled the ball, caught it, rolled left and found Ryan Swope in the back of the end zone.

"Got him!" Verne Lundquist said as the play unfolded. "No they didn't! Oh my gracious!" he exclaimed, and a legend was born. -- Wilson

13. 'Orange Crush' | Jan. 9, 2017

play 0:54 Watson hits Renfrow for game-winning TD in title game On Jan. 9, 2017, Deshaun Watson puts Clemson ahead with a 2-yard touchdown to Hunter Renfrow to win the CFP National Championship.

The play forever known as "Orange Crush" delivered Clemson its second national title in school history in the 2017 national championship game and the first under coach Dabo Swinney. In an epic back-and-forth game, Alabama had scored to go ahead 31-28 with 2:07 left. Plenty of time remaining for the Tigers offense. Quarterback Deshaun Watson marched them down the field, reaching the 2-yard line with six seconds left.

Watson found Hunter Renfrow in the end zone for the winning score -- thanks, in part, to a rub route Artavis Scott ran to give Renfrow just enough space to get open. Clemson scored with one second left to win 35-31. -- Adelson

14. Bush Push | Oct. 15, 2005

play 1:01 Notre Dame fan rushes the field before the game is over & Notre Dame loses Notre Dame alum Dan Murphy recalls the time he rushed the field with his younger brother before the Notre Dame vs. USC "Bush Push" game was over.

On its own, the "Bush Push" of 2005 wasn't something to marvel at. With top-ranked USC trailing Notre Dame 31-28 with seven seconds left in South Bend, Indiana, Trojans quarterback Matt Leinart -- the reigning Heisman Trophy winner -- appeared to have been stopped short on a surprising quarterback sneak attempt, only for Reggie Bush to shove him in the chest, propelling him across the goal line.

The push violated the NCAA rulebook, but was not penalized, giving USC a key win as it continued its march to the BCS National Championship game. -- Bonagura

15. Reggie in the fog | Oct. 23, 2004

Allan Campbell/WireImage

There could be a list of Reggie Bush's best 25 plays at USC, but few are as iconic as his 65-yard punt return in the fog at Oregon State in 2004. Reser Stadium was a house of horrors for the Trojans over the years, and as the top-ranked Trojans clung to a one-point lead in the fourth quarter, Bush delivered.

He spun away from the first tackler, traversed back across the field before outrunning the OSU defenders to the end zone. -- Bonagura

16. Jump pass I | Oct. 7, 2006

Never forget when Tim Tebow pulled out the infamous jump pass against LSU 😳



The No. 7 Gators head to Death Valley this weekend for an undefeated matchup with the No. 5 Tigers. pic.twitter.com/hStXtIQgjF — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 11, 2019

Only a freshman, Tim Tebow introduced himself to the college football world in 2006 as Florida won the first of two national championships over the next three seasons. He was primarily a short-yardage specialist that year at quarterback behind starter Chris Leak. Tebow's first career touchdown pass came in a key 23-10 win over No. 9 LSU. He took the snap, started toward the line of scrimmage as if he was going to run and then went airborne, pump-faking, and lobbing a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Tate Casey in the back of the end zone.

Tebow won the Heisman Trophy the next year and then duplicated his jump pass as a junior with a game-sealing, 4-yard touchdown to David Nelson against Oklahoma to lead the Gators to the 2008 national championship. -- Low

t17. Bluegrass Miracle | Nov. 9, 2002

play 1:00 Will Muschamp recalls the emotional turn of the bluegrass miracle Kentucky fans weren't the only ones left shocked. Former LSU defensive coordinator Will Muschamp couldn't believe what just happened on November 9, 2002.

"The most shocking, improbable, unbelievable sequence of events." That's how announcer Dave Neal described it. Hard to get more accurate than that. Devery Henderson couldn't have just caught Marcus Randall's Hail Mary bomb on the final play of LSU's shocking 33-30 win over Kentucky -- he was still more than 20 yards from the end zone when it came down, and he would have been tackled. Henderson needed the ball to pinball around for a moment before he finally secured it as he was racing past Kentucky's last two defenders.

Kentucky had erased a late, 10-point deficit and hit the go-ahead field goal with just 11 seconds remaining. Wildcat players had already hit coach Guy Morriss with the Gatorade bath. And then LSU committed grand larceny with a 74-yard Hail Mary Plus. -- Connelly

t17. Eight laterals of chaos | Oct. 31, 2015

play 0:59 Top 10 finishes of 2015: Miami uses eight laterals on kickoff return TD to upset Duke Top 10 finishes of 2015: Corn Elder took Miami's eighth lateral of a wild final kickoff return and brought it back 75 yards for a touchdown that gave Miami a 30-27 victory over Duke.

Even now, what unfolded on Halloween night in 2015 in Durham, North Carolina, seems unfathomable. Duke took a 27-24 lead over Miami on a quarterback run with six seconds remaining. Then, chaos ensued. On the ensuing kickoff, Ross Martin squibbed the ball, and Dallas Crawford fielded it at the 25-yard line. From there, eight laterals: Crawford threw backward to Corn Elder, who tossed the ball to Jaquan Johnson as Duke defenders closed in. Johnson then tossed the ball to Mark Walton, who threw it to Johnson just as he was being taken to the ground. Johnson then flipped it to Tyre Brady, who sent it back to Elder at the 5-yard line. Elder gave it back to Crawford before giving it back to Elder.

At that point, Miami had blockers out in front and Elder had the speed to evade would-be tacklers and score in an improbable what-did-I-just-see moment. Officials picked up a flag that had been thrown earlier in the mayhem, and the touchdown stood. The ACC announced the following day that the officials botched the final play and it should not have counted. -- Adelson

19. Reed wrestles it away | Nov. 10, 2001

play 0:44 Flashback: Ed Reed strips ball from teammate for Hurricanes pick-six After an interception, Ed Reed strips the ball from his teammate and takes it for a touchdown to seal Miami's win vs. Boston College during the 2001 season.

With Miami clinging to a 12-7 lead with just over 20 seconds left in the game, Boston College quarterback Brian St. Pierre had the ball on the Canes' 9-yard line. He tried to complete a pass to Ryan Read near the 2-yard line, but it was low and ricocheted off Miami cornerback Ed Rumph's left knee.

Defensive tackle Matt Walters grabbed it at the 10 and rumbled 10 more yards before Reed took the ball from him and outraced a BC defender 80 yards to the end zone. What made this play so memorable was Reed's vision and decision to wrestle the ball out of his 262-pound teammate's hands to keep the interception return -- and Miami's chance at the national title -- alive. -- Dinich

20. 'Gravedigger' | Nov. 25, 2023

play 3:08 Gravedigger: The improbable 4th-and-31 TD that saved Bama's season A look inside Alabama's comeback to beat Auburn in the Iron Bowl on an incredible 4th-and-31 touchdown.

The legendary plays in the Iron Bowl are too many to count, but Jalen Milroe-to-Isaiah Bond on fourth-and-goal from the 31 ranks with any of them. Auburn, suffering through a losing season in Hugh Freeze's first year on the Plains, seemingly had the game won in what would have been a massive upset. With the Jordan-Hare Stadium crowd roaring, Alabama was pushed back to the 31 after initially having a first-and-goal from the 7. Only 43 seconds remained, and Auburn rushed just two defenders. Milroe stood in the pocket for five seconds before delivering a strike in the left corner of the end zone to a leaping Bond for the game-winning touchdown and a 27-24 win in what was Nick Saban's final Iron Bowl.

"I'm not going to lie. Before I even caught the ball, I knew we'd won. As soon as it went in the air, I said, 'Yeah, that's going to be game,'" said Bond, revealing after the game that the play was called "Gravedigger." -- Low

21. Black 41 Flash Reverse Pass | Oct. 27, 2001

Hard to believe it has already been 15 years... Thanks #HuskerNation for making this moment so special! #GBR #Black41FlashReverse pic.twitter.com/hePzCpRThX — Eric Crouch (@croucheric) October 27, 2016

On his way to the Heisman Trophy in 2001, Nebraska quarterback Eric Crouch delivered one of the greatest plays in school history. His heroics mostly came from running the option, but on this play against Oklahoma, Crouch handed off the ball, peeled out into the flat and up the field as a receiver. The original ball carrier, Thunder Collins, handed it to Mike Stuntz on a reverse, and he hit Crouch sprinting down the sideline for a 63-yard touchdown.

The surprising playcall came with No. 2 Nebraska leading No. 3 Oklahoma in the fourth quarter and clinched the win. -- Bonagura

22. 61-second spectacle | Oct. 27, 2007

Fifteen laterals, 61 yards, 61 seconds. This was the longest play on this list. Starting at the Trinity 39, the ball got to the Millsaps 42, then retreated to the Trinity 45, then moved back to the Millsaps 41, then retreated again to the Trinity 41, then moved from right to left, back and forth.

After more than 45 seconds, things got sloppy. The ball hit the ground a couple of times, the laterals grew less accurate ... and Riley Curry, who had also caught the first, seventh and 11th laterals, picked up a bouncing ball and raced 34 yards for maybe the least likely touchdown of the 2000s. When we see teams attempting laterals that we know have no chance of working on the last play of a game, they're doing it because, hey, it worked once, didn't it? -- Connelly

23. Nonsense masterpiece | Nov. 7, 2015

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

The game had already been a nonsense masterpiece before we got to overtime. We had already seen more than 1,100 yards of offense, 90 points and seven tying scores. Neither team had led by more than seven points. But Ole Miss finally had things under control: Chad Kelly's touchdown run gave the Rebels the lead in overtime, and Arkansas faced a fourth-and-25. Ole Miss was about to win the game and, consequently, the SEC West.

Hunter Henry caught a pass well behind the line of scrimmage and, quickly hemmed in, had no choice but to lob it behind him. Somehow, after a deflection, it took exactly the bounce it needed to take, and Alex Collins caught the ball at the Ole Miss 42 with room to run and strolled for the first down. It was stunning. And the outcome was preordained from there: Drew Morgan scored, Brandon Allen converted the 2-pointer, and Bret Bielema's Hogs had prevailed. -- Connelly

24. Cam can | Oct. 23, 2010

Newton's 49-yard touchdown run in the third quarter against LSU was deemed his Heisman moment the second he crossed the goal line, dragging All-American cornerback Patrick Peterson with him for the last 8 yards. Five LSU defenders failed to tackle Newton, including defensive back Tyrann Mathieu, as Newton ran down the right side of the field and through Mathieu's knee-high tackle attempt.

Newton, 6-foot-6, 250 pounds, somehow steadied himself near the right hash mark, and in two more strides, cut sharply back to the middle of the field. This was one of the best run defenses in the SEC, and Newton blew right by it -- and into college football history. -- Dinich

25. Lamar Leap | Sept. 9, 2016

play 0:30 How Lamar Jackson casually hurdled an opponent for an unreal TD When Louisville QB Lamar Jackson had nowhere else to go he decided to hurdle over Syracuse defensive back Cordell Hudson.

Storylines often get set early in college football seasons, and on a Friday night in Week 2 of the 2016 campaign, Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson ensured that he would be the top story all fall. After an impressive freshman season in 2015, Jackson began the following year by setting ACC records for touchdowns accounted for (eight) and total offense (610 yards) in the opener against Charlotte. He then went to the Carrier Dome and rushed for four touchdowns, three in the first quarter.

But his most iconic play was the last scoring run, a 13-yarder in the second quarter. Jackson faked a handoff, sprinted to his left and hurdled over Syracuse defender Cordell Hudson, who lunged at him. The leap went viral and propelled Jackson toward winning the Heisman Trophy that fall. -- Rittenberg